Why Tanker Rates May Have Peaked And Will Ease

In a recent article about Occidental Petroleum (OXY), I discussed why U.S. crude exports may drop due to the spike in tanker rates. However, I did not present a more complete market analysis of the potential impacts that may result. That is the focus of this article.

As reported by Lloyd’s List on October 15:

RATES for the largest crude tankers have tumbled, snapping a run of stratospheric gains over the past three weeks as some of the highest-profile fixtures failed for vessels chartered at rates exceeding $300,000 per day. Earnings for very large crude carriers on routes to Asia from the Middle East Gulf plunged the most, Baltic Exchange data showed. The daily rate for Saudi Arabia-Singapore oil shipments declined by nearly $90,000, retreating to more than $204,000 per day. Shipbrokers attributed the collapse to lower-than-expected levels for fresh fixtures concluded today for West Africa cargoes. These were done 30 to 40 Worldscale points lower than expected. This flowed on to rates for the Middle East Gulf, resulting in fixtures agreed last Thursday to fail. Such an earnings disjoint between West Africa and the Middle East Gulf could not be sustained, brokers reported.”

While sky-high tanker rates could not be sustained due to a lack of demand, rates are now more than ten-fold higher than $18,284 per day on September 25. There is no way to replace the lost capacity in the short run without a lifting of the sanctions on COSCO Shipping subsidiaries. According to one report, China planned to ask the U.S. to lift sanctions on its biggest shipping company at high-level trade negotiations in Washington last week.

In addition, according to Frontline Management AS (“Frontline”) (NYSE:FRO), it estimated about 60 VLCCs will be added to the global fleet over the next 16 months. These additions would undercut support for tanker rates as they occur.

High Tanker Rates: A Tax on Oil

In effect, high tanker rates are the same as a tax or tariff on oil imports. The greater the shipping distance and higher the tanker rates, the higher the tax.

This will have two effects: it reduces total world oil demand, and second, it results in a reconfiguring of trade flows favoring short-haul sources of supply.

All else being equal, higher tanker rates will eventually have the effect of reducing world oil prices due to demand destruction. World production would remain the same until lower oil prices result in lower production. In the meantime, oil inventories would build in export centers which become uneconomic to ship all available supplies.

Oil major trade movements 2018 – trade flows worldwide (million tonnes)

Source: BP Annual Statistical Review of the World, 2019.

U.S. Crude Imports/Exports

My analysis of the world’s largest producer and consumer of crude oil shows that total crude oil imports in 2019 through July averaged 7.027 million barrels per day (mmbd). About 4.676 mmbd are from short-haul sources or do not involve tankers (e.g., rail) such as Canada, Mexico, nearby South American countries (e.g., Ecuador) and the Caribbean (e.g., Trinidad and Tobago). The remaining 2.351 mmbd are from longer-haul sources, which may make them uneconomic for U.S. refiners to import for processing.

The U.S. exported 2.835 mmbd of crude on average for the same seven months in 2019. Using the same criteria as above, I estimate that 608,000 b/d of exports are to short-haul destinations. That leaves 2.227 mmbd to long-haul destinations.

Long-haul imports and exports are almost in balance. However, U.S. producers export domestic crudes because U.S. refineries were configured to process heavier crudes prior to the shale oil revolution. And the Permian Basin produces a light, sweet crude which is desirable to less-complex refineries located around the world.

To solve the shortage of imports desired by U.S. refiners, it is possible that they could buy the light, sweet crude that would otherwise be exported under more favorable shipping rates and exchange that crude with heavier crudes stored in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

According to the SPR website:

The U.S. can release and acquire SPR oil through a mechanism known as an exchange. In an exchange, an entity (usually an oil refiner) borrows SPR crude oil for a short time period due to exigent circumstances and later replaces it in full, along with a premium of an additional quantity of oil. Exchanges usually occur during severe weather events, such as Hurricanes or in response to temporary disruptions, such as pipeline blockages and ship channel closures when a facilities normal scheduled deliveries are interrupted.”

There would be no net effect on SPR inventory levels and U.S. refiners would be capable of producing the same level of petroleum products as they have been under this scenario.

U.S. Product Imports/Exports

Over the same seven months in 2019, the U.S. imported 2.295 mmbd of petroleum products. Of that total, about 709,000 b/d were short-haul sources, as defined above. That leaves 1.586 mmbd from long-haul sources that could be subject to interruption for economic reasons. If trade routes are disrupted due to very high tanker rates, it implies that each area of the world will source its products from short-haul sources, as possible.

If the U.S. cannot source more product from short-haul sources, the amount it imports will be subject to demand price elasticity (i.e., how much demand is reduced based on higher prices). Because the percentage of imports is a very low percentage of total U.S. product consumption, and product price elasticity is very low in the short term, U.S. companies will probably pay more to have products shipped from longer-haul sources to maintain supplies, as they roll the higher costs into the final sales price.

China

China is the largest importer of crude oil in the world. It is therefore at greatest risk as a result of very high tanker rates. It has recently been estimated that China has about 788 million barrels in its strategic petroleum reserves, enough to replace about 80 days of imports.

To the extent that it decides to reduce imports to avoid the high tanker costs, it could draw upon its reserves to meet any portion of its needs. It can also negotiate with the Trump administration to lift the sanctions on its shipping firms, which it reportedly was going to attempt to do, as noted above.

Finally, it has millions of barrels of Iranian oil sitting in bounded storage, which could be another source of supply if it can get the U.S. to agree to that approach. Presidents Trump and Rouhani have agreed broadly to a 4-point nuclear deal which would result in the lifting of Iranian sanctions, and so this approach may be possible.

Conclusions

The extreme spike in tanker rates is likely to ease for a number of reasons, though rates could stay elevated for almost a year, in my opinion. Worst case, new VLCCs are projected to replace the COSCO shipping firms over the next 16 months, as noted above.

First, China is attempting to get the U.S. to lift sanctions on its shipping companies and some sort of deal may satisfy President Trump in the context of the China-U.S. trade negotiations. That would bring the swiftest and most complete relief.

Second, importers and exporters will reconfigure trading flows to optimize total revenues or costs including the elevated shipping costs. It means that each region of the world will rely more heavily on short-haul sources and destinations, to the extent possible.

Third, regional imbalances may be relieved by dipping into strategic petroleum reserves to avoid long-haul shipping rates.

The net effect of these market activities will reduce demand for VLCCs, which in turn, will ease tanker rates.

Finally, to the extent long-haul shipping is economic to meet demand by consumers, the higher rates will be reflected in higher product prices to consumers. However, final demand may ease as a result of higher end-user prices, which in turn will bring down oil prices.

And so, in the short term consumers may end up paying more for petroleum products, but in the long term oil prices would ease to bring supply and demand into balance.

