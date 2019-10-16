Signet Jewelers: No Proof Of A Turnaround Yet

Given the likelihood of subpar performance in upcoming periods, investors would be well served by staying away for now.

While the stock looks dirt cheap, there is no indication yet that the company's turnaround plan will be successful.

Signet has been hammered in the past 12 months, during which it has lost 75% of its value.

Introduction

As I was looking at a list of stocks with high shareholder yields, I came across a retailer in the list that has received no love in the past few years.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is currently trading at $17.12 and yields 8.64%. My M.A.D Assessment gives SIG a Dividend Strength score of 57 and a Stock Strength score of 64. Many dividend investors might be lured towards the stock for its high dividend yield, but I’d advise them against it. Signet’s 3 year “Path to Brilliance” plan has yet to bear fruit as sales continue declining quarter after quarter.

While Gina Drosos has a history of successfully rebranding companies, having taken Olay from a $180mn brand to a $2.5bn brand, it is still unclear whether Signet will be able to adjust to the environment. While the company’s online operations continue to grow, they still represent less than 1/8 of the company’s revenue.

The dividend is well covered, the stock looks cheap, but I cannot say for sure that the share price won’t decline more, given how poorly it has been appreciated by the market.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Signet until some form of validation that the business is in fact turning around.

I will, as always, first analyze the stock from the perspective of the income investor, before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are first and foremost safe dividend stocks. This implies the ability to generate sufficient amounts of cash to continue paying the dividend for the foreseeable future. But they most also offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. Signet yields over 8%. With these ultra high yield stocks, you don’t really need any dividend growth. The simple reinvestment of a 9% return will do wonders for your portfolio’s income. With such a stock, dividend safety comes at the forefront of our analysis.

Dividend Safety

Signet Jewelers has an earnings payout ratio of -31%. This makes SIG's payout ratio better than 0% of dividend stocks.

SIG pays 16% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 73% of dividend stocks.

SIG pays 24% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 75% of dividend stocks.

01/08/2015 30/07/2016 29/07/2017 04/08/2018 03/08/2019 Dividends $1.4200 $1.4400 $1.1400 $1.3600 $1.4800 Net Income $5.09 $6.54 $6.51 $-3.96 $-4.79 Payout Ratio 28% 23% 18% -35% -31% Cash From Operations $3.87 $7.01 $11.04 $35.35 $9.51 Payout Ratio 37% 21% 11% 4% 16% Free Cash Flow $0.47 $3.44 $6.30 $31.20 $6.21 Payout Ratio 296% 42% 19% 5% 24%

So what we see is a dividend stock which generates boats loads of cash, enough to pay the dividend 4 times, but which has been reporting negative earnings for the two past TTM periods. A closer inspection into the income statement shows major goodwill impairment charges as the main cause for the negative earnings.

These are non cash expenses, or asset write-downs, which the company decided were necessary following the sustained decline in the company’s market cap.

In the footnotes of the latest quarterly report we can read:

Due to a sustained decline in the Company’s market capitalization during the 13 weeks ended May 5, 2018, the Company determined a triggering event had occurred that required an interim impairment assessment for all of its reporting units and indefinite-lived intangible assets [...] As a result of the interim impairment assessment, the Company recognized pre-tax impairment charges totaling $448.7 million in the 13 weeks ended May 5, 2018. Due to a continued decline in the Company’s market capitalization during the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019, the Company determined a triggering event had occurred that required additional interim impairment assessments for its reporting units and indefinite-lived intangible assets. The Company recognized additional pre-tax impairment charges totaling $286.7 million during the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019 primarily related to revised long-term projections and a higher discount rate associated with James Allen.

Now from where I stand, this looks like a “big bath” (link will open a PDF file). According to the big bath theory, management is incentivized to place large amounts of write-offs during a bad year as it purges the company and makes for positive comps when a turnaround does come around in following years.

Is it a coincidence that all this goodwill is impaired in the same year that the company’s CEO lays out a three year turnaround plan? I do not think so.

The company expects 2020 to be the year when financial performance finally improves. They claim 2019 to be a transition year. Therefore 2018 will be the year used as a reference to judge whether or not the “Path to Brilliance” plan was successful.

Now what is the implication for the dividend’s safety? There isn’t any. Impairment is a non cash expense, and as you can see the company’s operating and free cashflow remain super strong. Strong enough to pay the dividend four times.

Dividend Potential

Signet Jewelers has a dividend yield of 8.64%, which is better than 94% of dividend stocks.

The company interrupted dividend growth this year after having increased the payment every year since initiating the dividend in 2012.

I don’t quite like the signal that the dividend freeze sends. As we saw above, the company generates more than enough cashflow to pay the dividend. You’d think that if management was truly committed to the dividend, they would have increased it by a token amount just to continue the dividend streak going. They chose against a dividend increase, which I believe is a shame and a poor decision on management’s part. However it is understandable given the tough environment within which the company has been operating.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have decreased at a -2% CAGR.

The company expects 2019 to be the trough year, and to see improved performance from 2020 onwards. If this turns out to be the case, the dividend will not be threatened.

It goes without saying that with a 8.5% dividend yield, no dividend growth is required.

To give you an idea, if you reinvest dividends, you’ll get the same amount of income in 20 years from a dividend stock which yields 8.5% and has no growth as you would from a stock which yields 3% and grows the dividend at 12% per annum.

Therefore, if Signet truly bottoms out in 2019, I believe the dividend is safe. While I doubt the company will grow the dividend until the share price recovers, with an 8.5% yield SIG has great potential for the dividend to contribute significantly to your total income.

Dividend Summary

SIG has a dividend strength score of 57 / 100. The company generates boat loads of cashflow. It has been hit super bad among retailers because of its large exposure to malls. This led the company to stop growing the dividend this year, after a 7 year streak. If the trough in the company’s business does happen in 2019, SIG could be a great dividend stock.

Stock Strength

But is now the time to buy SIG? It is well known that value investors both buy and sell too early. This is because we often underestimate how undervalued and how overvalued a stock can get. This is because momentum is often disregarded. By analyzing the company’s fundamentals along with its valuation and momentum, investors can get a good idea of where the company is likely headed. Our concept of stock strength therefore ties in value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

SIG has negative earnings so no P/E.

P/S of 0.14x

P/CFO of 1.80x

Dividend yield of 8.64%

Buyback yield of 7.84%

Shareholder yield of 16.48%.

According to these values, SIG is more undervalued than 93% of stocks, which makes it look dirt cheap. Investors should note that buybacks have stopped in the past couple of quarters, and therefore should not expect further buybacks in upcoming periods. Like many retailers, SIG looks dirt cheap. Even if the company’s long term earnings potential is flat from here, I’d argue that it is still worth more than 1.8x operating cashflow, or 2.7x free cashflow. If all free cashflow were returned to shareholders, it would only take just over 30 months for you to recoup your investment.

There is no doubt, SIG looks dirt cheap, especially in the current market environment.

Value Score: 93 / 100

Momentum

But as it is often the case with the cheapest stocks, their momentum is awful. Investors shouldn’t disregard this, because stocks which have underperformed in the past 3, 6 and 12 months are likely to continue underperforming the market in upcoming quarters.

Signet Jewelers trades at $17.12 and is down -2.78% these last 3 months, -28.22% these last 6 months & -71.44% these last 12 months.

This gives it worse momentum than 80% of US stocks, which is very worrying. Stocks in the worst quintile of stock momentum are likely to continue underperforming the market.

Does this necessarily mean that SIG will go down lower? No not necessarily. If anything it may have already bottomed out. But if a century of stock market data serves as an indication, investors would be well served by avoiding buying stocks while their short term momentum is within the 3 worst deciles of US stocks.

The stock’s 3 month performance is worse than only half of US stocks, its 6 month performance worse than 20%, and its 12 month performance worse than 95% of stocks. The price has been going sideways for the past 3 months.

If in the upcoming 3 months the stock price recovers somewhat, that the stock doesn’t take another nosedive following the next earnings report, the stock’s relative price performance will improve.

For now, SIG will have to be avoided because of the likelihood of it continuing to underperform. If and when this likelihood decreases, a purchase could be warranted when the stock’s value will be more likely to be unlocked.

Momentum score: 20 / 100

Financial Strength

SIG has a gearing ratio of 3.9, which is better than 23% of stocks. Like many retailers, the company’s liabilities have increased by 56% over the course of the last 12 months, because of adoption of ASU 2016-02, which requires companies to recognize operating leases on the balance sheets. This increase is therefore due to changes in accounting standards, and removing it from the equation, liabilities have in fact increased only 1.3%. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 11.5% of liabilities.

This makes SIG more financially sound than 30% of U.S. listed stocks. If we adjust for the one time adoption of Topic 842 of ASU 2016-02, the stock’s financial strength score would be closer to 40/100. Still somewhat below the average US stock because of the high level of gearing and average level of liability coverage.

Financial Strength Score: 30/100

Earnings Quality

It is always touchy talking about earnings quality of a company which generates negative earnings. However, if we remove the goodwill impairment, the company would have generated positive earnings. It is also expected to generate positive earnings for full year 2019 onwards.

SIG has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -13.7%, which is better than 68% of companies. It depreciates 132.5% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 57% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.03 in revenue, which is better than 75% of stocks. This makes SIG’s earnings quality better than 85% of stocks. The company’s asset turnover is similar to that of the sector, while its level of negative accruals and depreciation are satisfactory. These should be accretive to earnings in upcoming periods when the company returns to profitability.

Earnings Quality Score: 85 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 64 / 100 which is encouraging. Yet the poor momentum tells me one thing: the trough might not yet be met, and a recovery might not yet be in sight. The company’s turnaround has yet to manifest, and as such further declines might be in store.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 57 & a stock strength of 64, Signet Jewelers is a bad choice for dividend investors in the current environment. Following first quarter results of 2020, if it becomes apparent that the company’s Path to Brilliance plan is showing results, and that the price hasn’t fully recovered, it would be an interesting time to purchase the shares.

Currently, there remains a fog of war around the stock, with too many unknowns. Buying shares of Signet would be highly speculative, and not something that a conservative investor like myself would consider. I will have to content myself with placing the stock on a watchlist for now.

