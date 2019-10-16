Michael Corbat Delivers At Citigroup

However, the economic situation is Citigroup must test the new structure built by Mr. Corbat against lower interest rates, slower economic growth, and greater uncertainty.

Citigroup is now providing higher returns that all the other bigger banks with the exception of JPMorgan Chase and this is not too shabby of a performance.

Citigroup posted a 12.2 percent return on tangible common equity in the third quarter of 2019, just as Michael Corbat, Citigroup CEO promised it would.

Well, Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), hit his target for the third quarter of 2019.

Citi produced a return on tangible common equity of 12.2 percent in the quarter and this brought the return on equity for the year to 12.0 percent. This is in line with what Mr. Corbat promised shareholders.

Next year is another story… the goal is to produce a return on tangible common equity of 13.5 percent. Let me just note that a 12.0 percent return is not bad for one of the biggest banks in the United States.

Of course, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is the leader in this field, producing a 15.0 percent return on equity for the third quarter of 2019.

But, Citi’s return can hold its own amongst its big competitors.

Mr. Corbat, in my mind, has done an admirable job in turning Citigroup around.

Unfortunately, he is not well thought of amongst many Citigroup shareholders or analysts.

As Robert Armstrong writes in the Financial Times, “The market remains skeptical: the shares have been flat for two years, and the share trade at less than the book value of the bank’s assets, a discount to most peers.”

Mr. Corbat took over the helm of Citigroup in October of 2012, a year in which the bank produced a 4.1 percent return on equity.

Mr. Corbat laid out his vision of what he wanted Citigroup to become and also added specific targets, like the ones mentioned above.

Since then, he has executed his plan and with the returns posted for this year, exceeds the returns on equity among big banks Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Also, Mr. Corbat appeared to have the intelligence and the discipline to manage a turnaround and bring on his vision.

Right now, however, Mr. Corbat faces two headwinds moving into the future.

First of all, Citigroup, like all commercial banks, faces the specter of falling short-term interest rates. The Fed has, in the past few months, lowered its policy rate of interest and looks ready to move the rate lower in the near future as lower rates are needed.

Lower rates will squeeze the bank’s net interest margin and make it harder for the “core” business of the commercial bank to contribute to earnings as in more normal times.

Second, slower economic growth as well as market uncertainties will also slow down lending, but will also, at the same time, increase the volatility of non-traditional sources of bank earnings.

We already see the impact of the latter hitting Citigroup's performance as the strong third-quarter results were achieved with higher-than-expected performances of the credit-card business and the investment banking operation.

“The Citi-branded credit cards business accelerated, growing by 11 percent, as teaser rates continued to convert into full rate paying accounts.”

Citi’s investment bank also produced better-than-anticipated results, rising by 4 percent.

“Citi’s treasury services business, considered by many to be its crown jewel, saw a 7 percent growth in the quarter. “

One final remark: expenses rose slightly, but fit remained contained. Mr. Corbat has been intent upon keeping expenses under control on his way to the higher returns on equity he planned on posting.

Mr. Corbat took this performance in stride and used the change in the positive sources of revenue to caution about future earnings, including the ability of the bank to hit a 13.5 percent return on equity next year.

His argument: the environment has changed. The economic conditions are not the same now as they were when he began the turnaround. “The global economy looks weaker than they had hoped and interest rates are lower than expected.”

The most optimistic projection may be out of reach.

l have confidence that Mr. Corbat will meet the challenge and alter his vision of the future to be consistent with the changes taking place in economic conditions.

Mr. Corbat is entering his eighth year guiding Citigroup to the position it now has. I believe that he deserves more credit than he has received. For example, I think he has done a better job with his turnaround than, say, Brian Moynihan, although Mr. Moynihan has been given much more praise that Mr. Corbat has gotten.

Anyhow, Citigroup’s stock has been the best-performing of the big banks for the year, up by 35 percent, far outpacing its rivals in the KBW NASDAQ bank index and the broader market as it has steadily met targets.

Maybe this is a sign that Mr. Corbat is finally attracting some believers.

