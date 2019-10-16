Sentiment Speaks: U.S. Dollar Once Again Breaks Down And The British Pound Takes Off

I am still looking down on the DXY and US Dollar over the longer term.

This week we saw the DXY once again break down right at the upper trend line resistance level after making another high last week. As I noted previously, all of the key price resistance levels have held and we were starting to also see some key technical signals that we are still in a topping pattern in the DXY. This week we saw some follow-through on those technical signals as our Daily MACD fully rolled over after holding negative divergence for the third time in 2 months.

Several of the underlying currency pairs, all of which I also mentioned last week, also look to have begun the heart of their respective moves which is also giving us some additional signals that if the DXY has not already formed a top, it is still much closer to a top rather than an upside breakout.

Last week the GBP/USD had formed a very bullish 1-2 Elliott Wave pattern and looked to be on the verge of seeing a strong breakout higher. This was one of the factors that was giving some additional signals that the DXY was indeed forming a top. This week we saw that pattern trigger with a very sharp move higher off of support, making a new multi-week high. The USD/CAD also saw some weakness this week and the EUR/USD is expectedly following the pattern that we are also watching on the DXY.

Because the DXY is likely forming a large Ending Diagonal, once this does top I expect to see a sharp move back down towards at least the 93.19 level. This is the origination point of the ending diagonal and therefore, the initial target zone upon a reversal out of this pattern. If that 93.19 level gets taken out, then we should ultimately see a move back below the 88.25 low to complete the larger degree corrective pattern on the DXY.

On the smaller time frames, I am watching the 98.22 level as a fairly key micro pivot. If we can manage to take that level out then I would want to see this take a fairly direct path down towards the 97.60-97.21 zone which is the next key downside pivot zone. After consolidating near that zone we should then see a break of that zone which would also likely take out our lower trend line support giving us further confirmation of a top. Final confirmation of top will come with a break of the 95.82 level at which point that sharp and mostly direct move down towards the 93.19 level should be underway.

If at any point we take out the 99.25 level prior to breaking those downside confirmation levels, then it would give us a signal that we may be following the alternate path which I am showing in red, which still suggests that the upward grind of the DXY is not quite completed just yet. Even if that alternate path does play out, I still remain quite cautious to the long side here on the DXY, as the risks to the downside still outweigh those to the upside, even as we continue to grind higher.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!

"Join it. I did and never looked back. Avi's skill is impressive and a bit scary..." (rwgus) “I see the best quants, strategists and technicians the Street has, and you and your group are amongst the absolute best. My trading desk is floored at turning levels you are able to provide.” (Slu) “I have made more money in a few months than I ever did trading other ideas!!" (billyb12) "It's nice making money regardless of the market's direction." (cider apple) "The accuracy is uncanny." (Steveandzoom) CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.