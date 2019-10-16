Why I'm Happy I Bought Exchange Income Corporation

My holding - a not inconsiderable one in size - is up 45% with a cost basis yielding me over 8.5% annually in monthly payouts.

A combination of articles caused me to dive deeper into the company finances and growth possibilities - most of which have materialized.

Certain holdings in my portfolio are smaller, not very well-known companies. Exchange Income Corporation is one of them.

Disclaimer: I own the Toronto-listed company ticker - TSE:EIF.

I try to keep my articles on smaller foreign companies to a minimum. There are, simply put, more knowledgable contributors posting articles on many of them. Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) seems to be an exception here. The latest coverage was over a year ago, and this is despite the stock's positive performance over time.

So, I thought I'd quickly highlight the company, introduce it to those of you who haven't taken an overall look yet, its performance and what might cause me to buy more.

Let's take a look!

Canadian, Regional Airlines - Welcome to EIC

Aside from flying a logo designed somewhere in the late '70s computer era, Exchange Income Corporation is a company that's an M&A-focused corporation in the aerospace and aviation sector, as well as the related services, equipment, and manufacturing.

Its business idea is to invest in profitable companies with excellent cash flow operating in important, but niche markets. Attractive markets, a regional or local market penetration, low maintenance CapEx, moats and barriers are key to EIC. Because of the company we're looking at, inorganic growth is to be expected prior to organic growth.

Not all that complicated a business idea or strategy, even if the execution is likely far more so. The performance of the company is highlighted in the stock development, which, while at times volatile, has sported excellent growth over the past 3 years or so.

As mentioned, my own position in EIC is up almost 45% including dividends. It seems that thanks to a combination of research, timing, and luck, I was able to not only buy at a good price but capture the company at a time where profitable growth, both inorganic and some organic, was being executed. While some of the presentation material is old, the trend is certainly still relevant to look at - because record performance has continued to date.

Here you can see some of the M&As done between 2004 and 2015. This history has continued. The company focus is, as mentioned, on regional airlines and transportation services, as well as some manufactured goods and related services in NA.

So, just what does this include?

Well, take a look at some examples (not all of the subsidiaries EIC owns):

Bearskin Lake Air Service operates a scheduled airline service in the Ontario and Manitoba area, plus maintenance.

operates a scheduled airline service in the Ontario and Manitoba area, plus maintenance. Calm Air International , a niche airline service to remote areas, including the Manitoba and Nunavut area, including on-demand services for greater NA.

, a niche airline service to remote areas, including the Manitoba and Nunavut area, including on-demand services for greater NA. Custom Helicopters operates a fleet of over 20 helicopters in services of mineral exploration, seismic support, infrastructure maintenance, animal capture/surveys, fire fighting, corporate transport, and maintenance.

operates a fleet of over 20 helicopters in services of mineral exploration, seismic support, infrastructure maintenance, animal capture/surveys, fire fighting, corporate transport, and maintenance. Keewatin Air , as a niche, mostly Nunavut-based airline, provides medevac and charter services to remote Canadian areas, including Northwest Territories, Manitoba, and Nunavut.

, as a niche, mostly Nunavut-based airline, provides medevac and charter services to remote Canadian areas, including Northwest Territories, Manitoba, and Nunavut. Regional One leads an organization active in distributing regional aircraft engines and aftermarket parts, located in Miami, Florida. In addition, the operator also offers a portfolio of aircraft and parts with geographical proximity to one of the world's largest airports, meaning the company can offer same-day shipping under most conditions.

leads an organization active in distributing regional aircraft engines and aftermarket parts, located in Miami, Florida. In addition, the operator also offers a portfolio of aircraft and parts with geographical proximity to one of the world's largest airports, meaning the company can offer same-day shipping under most conditions. Ben Machine Products provides precision-oriented machinery products, primarily for the defense industry of Canada and the United States.

provides precision-oriented machinery products, primarily for the defense industry of Canada and the United States. Quest Window Systems is a manufacturer of highly advanced window-wall systems used in high-rise residential development. It's being used across buildings in the entire NA market.

is a manufacturer of highly advanced window-wall systems used in high-rise residential development. It's being used across buildings in the entire NA market. Westower Communications operates in the construction, servicing and disaster solution segment for tower structures, mostly servicing telecommunication companies.

As you can see, the subsidiaries of EIC are, to an extent, focused on aerospace and airline services/parts, but the company is also expanding into more traditional manufacturing markets as of the past 8 years.

And this strategy has worked.

As a result of this track record, I'm comfortable saying that management in EIC does know what they're on about - generally speaking - and can be allowed a bit of leeway on the investor part when going forward into more troubled times. As we can see, the recession of -09 was something the company weathered rather well, and given its operating parameters, the only change is the increased portfolio portion of non-recession resistant manufacturing subsidiaries. While somewhat riskier, the overall company profile remains, in this contributor's view, appealing.

So, what we have on the table is a company which operates in regional aviation and transport services, but also has a now-significant manufacturing and engineering arm.

How are they doing, when looking at the hard numbers?

Finances

As we can expect from the stock price development over the past years, numbers are, for lack of a more eloquent word, excellent.

Fiscal 2018 was another strong year for the company, seeing the following results.

19% revenue increase, to $1.2B

12% EBITDA increase, to $278M

Adj. EPS growth of 14%, coming in at $2.94 share, and a P/O ratio of 74%, down from 81% the year before.

FCF less CapEx increased by 23%.

FCF less CapEx P/O ratio improved to 60%, from 71%.

A major contributor to the strong results was one of EIC's latest M&A's, Quest Window Systems. With a strong order book and a large backlog, the company still outperformed management's most optimistic expectations. The company backlog has even grown further, however, at over $350M.

The company's target, leaving fiscal 2018, was the further lowering of payout ratios by 10% to a target of 50% on an FCF basis, and 60% on an EPS basis. This is being done while the company also increases the distribution, done at 4% in 2018, and once again by 3.64% about two months ago, in August of 2019.

The annual financial trends, looking at FY18 from historical context have been impressive.

What's perhaps more important, despite significant market headwinds, positive company performance has continued going into 2019 Goals are being fulfilled. The latest quarterly, for 2Q19, had the following to say about results.

All-time high company revenues on a quarterly basis, of $326M, an increase of 4%.

All-time high company EBITDA on a quarterly basis, up 16% YoY.

Adj. Net earnings and net earnings/share at an all-time high, $27M and $0.83/share, marking the growth of 4-5% in both cases.

FCF growth of 12%, FCF less CapEx growth of 16%, reducing FCF less Capex P/O ratio down to 51%, down from 58%.

12 month-TTM payout ratio of 54% on an FCF less CapEx-basis, 74% on a net earnings basis.

In short - the company is humming despite certain people perceiving the world economy being in trouble. EIC also started flying governmental contracts for the province of Manitoba, as well as contracts for maritime surveillance for the Canadian government. The SkyWest partnership where EIC leases narrow-body aircraft to the rest of the world has performed far beyond expectations, with all of the company's 14 engines and 9 airframes being leased out on a 10-year contract period, looking at a rollout here during the next 5-6 months. The fact that the company is already ahead of its schedule here means that they're looking to introduce more assets into the JV. Once again, outperformance.

Quest has also gone into production in its new Texas facilities, more than doubling the company capacity.

The company has no debt coming due until 2022, and as of FY2018, had a total net debt/EBITDA of < 3X (2.46X), and the leverage covenants allow for a senior leverage ratio of 3.25X. The company, as such, has plenty of access to capital, if required.

The company's well-running operations with contracts flying (no pun intended) in left and right, with targets being met, new contracts being signed, governments signing on, and manufacturing capacities being increased, it paints a very positive picture.

Add to that the growing profits, the growing order book, and the profit improvement which translates into a lower payout ratio, even at a generous near-6% yield in monthly distributions, it looks even better.

Include the at least-acceptable, some would say favorable net debt position, and one could certainly characterize this company's overall financial position and balance sheet as "excellent" without facing too much criticism.

The company guides for an EBITDA growth of 10-15% during FY19, and an EPS growth of 8-12% for the year. These goals look as though they may be met. The same can be said for the payout ratio goals. If not met, they will at the very least be improved significantly, if we annualize the results even just to date.

The point of this article portion is looking at the overall company finances. I feel as though the picture is clear - they're quite excellent.

Valuation

The valuation gets trickier. The current company share price is around 17.36 times earnings on a TTM basis, but this TTM is likely to be somewhat improved going forward. Nonetheless, this is actually a premium if we look at the past 8-9 years of company share price history. So, a historical overvaluation.

Finding peers in the same area would be tricky - I wouldn't know at this time what to compare the company to, given the unique structure and portfolio of this corporation and its subsidiaries.

One thing I think we can agree on is that any valuation above 15 for an airline or manufacturing company going into difficult macro can be considered somewhat overvalued strictly from an overall market perspective. I consider the company's share price growth over the past few months a result of more people seeing the company realize its growth ambitions - it's becoming more appealing. The improvement across virtually all business areas confirms some of the bull thesis here. However, while one may paint the company as a growth company due to its EPS tendencies, one must remember that most of this growth is inorganic and funded at least in part through debt. To, therefore, justify a >15X earnings ratio as appealing simply because of historical earnings growth expansion would paint an unfair thesis and miss at least part of the facts behind the results.

In short, valuations for the company aren't exactly screaming "Strong buy" at this time, even if the company results are excellent. Because of my M.O, I'm hesitant to recommend or buy a company unless the market is clearly undervaluing it - especially with the FX headwinds I'm currently facing because of my Swedish currency position and the truly terrible position of the SEK.

As such, I consider EIC at best, fairly valued at this time - and that's saying something given its near historical highs. I'm pricing in the improvements the company has done, as well as the expected ones for FY19.

Thesis

Exchange Income Corporation is what I view as an excellent company with great quality in most of its key subsidiaries.

There have been previous articles about the company, negative articles dating back as far as 2017, going so far as to predict the company being locked out of the equity market during 2018 due to accounting practices in certain subsidiaries and dividend funding through debt. Obviously, as we can see in hindsight, this did not materialize in the slightest. Instead, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 by a factor of >2X. As has my position.

Still, I would lie if I didn't say that I'd be more comfortable if the company used some of its significant earnings less dividend/CapEx to pay down some of its current debt. While a net debt position of 2.5X isn't terrible, there's also the fact that we're heading into a more tricky macro. The company may, as of yet, not have been affected by this to any major degree, but this is unlikely to persist if things get worse. Exchange Income Corporation is a company with more moving parts than it was during the last recession. Moreover, these moving parts now have a manufacturing focus, which in themselves are a more cyclical and volatile component merely because of its operating character.

While I understand that the company has no further debt coming due for quite a while, I'd still like to see more focus on the repayment here, and less on tacked-on inorganic growth through further M&A's, if the company's ambition is, at is says, to make the dividend truly conservative and sustainable long-term. I'm not saying the company isn't great at what it does - I'm saying it can do that, while at the same time easing the worries of those of us looking at debt and other relevant things.

This is really my only gripe with a company I otherwise view as quite an excellent operator and a great investment.

Investment-wise, my only gripe is that the company valuation from a historical perspective, including macro, isn't what I would call a table-pounding buy. It's fair - at the very best. I say this that even including the improved EPS for a potential FY19, current earnings ratios aren't much below 15 (or at all).

As little as 9 months ago, you could have picked up EIC for ~12 times earnings. 5 months ago, this was around 15, on a TTM basis. Now, it's 17 and above. That's quite a development for less than a year - and I'm not certain if it's based in fact.

I want to extend my position here from its current modest 0.6% portfolio allocation - but I'm willing to wait for a more general slump that hopefully takes EIC down a few pegs as well.

Because of this, this article is meant as a "look at this" piece. Look at this company. Do your due diligence. I believe it deserves your attention.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Due to a valuation of >17 times earnings on a TTM basis, I consider this company a weak "BUY" at best, at current valuations. It's a great company, but one I'd look to pick up at better valuations going forward.

Nonetheless, due to its performance, my stance is that of a Bull.

