United States Steel: A Flurry Of News While Future Earnings Estimates Enter The Negative Territory

Many things happened since I wrote a bearish article on United States Steel (X) roughly a month ago: the company announced acquisition of a 49.9% interest in Big River Steel, resignation of CFO, cost cuts, and updated 3Q 2019 guidance. Yet, with all this drama and the subsequent volatility, the price of U.S. Steel's shares has barely changed since the drop in September which was caused by a disappointing Q3 guidance:

The biggest recent development is, of course, the acquisition of a 49.9% interest in Big River Steel, a company which was established in 2014. U.S. Steel will pay $700 million in cash for the 49.9% interest in the company and will have a call option to acquire the remaining 50.1% within the next four years.

As per the U.S. Steel press release, the implied enterprise value of Big River Steel is $2.325 billion. Big River Steel operates a new flat-rolled mill which is set to produce 3.3 million tons of hot-rolled steel annually once the recently announced expansion is completed. The strategic rationale for the purchase is clear – U.S. Steel is trying to move down the cost curve by investing in its own assets and acquiring modern production facilities. The financial side of things is more concerning. Prior to the Big River Steel decision, U.S. Steel had the following financing plans for the coming years:

Source: U.S. Steel 2Q presentation

This increase in debt levels amidst recession worries and softening steel prices was already worrying the market. Now, the proposed debt levels will increase even further:

Source: U.S. Steel Big River Steel investment presentation

As per the press release, U.S. Steel intends to increase the existing $1.5 billion asset-backed lending facility to $2 billion and draw on the upsized asset-backed lending facility to fund the transaction. Note that the proposed funding sources now include $700 million of senior notes instead of “high-yield” debt. However, only the actual fundraising will show whether the yield will be high or not.

At this point, U.S. Steel continues to expect a blended coupon rate of 6%, which means it will have to generate an additional $138 million of cash annually to service the debt. As long-term debt stood at $2.35 billion at the end of the second quarter, the current scenario implies doubling the debt levels. In fact, the debt is set to increase even further as U.S. Steel will aim at acquiring the whole Big River Steel as some benefits from the transaction will become fully realized only when the company completes its secondary investment and becomes the only owner of Big River Steel. Whether these negative developments for the company's balance sheet will be mitigated by increased operating cash flows remains to be seen.

The primary practical result of this transaction for those interested in U.S. Steel's stock is the increase in expected volatility of the company’s shares. U.S. Steel will significantly increase its debt level over the next few years, and the main risk is that heightened capex and debt levels will coincide with broader economic problems, steel price softness and increase in domestic supply as U.S. Steel's competitors (like Steel Dynamics (STLD), for example) are targeting new production closer to 2022.

Surely, one could argue that U.S. Steel management does not have many strategic options – unless it invests in revitalizing aged assets or acquires modern production facilities, it will simply lose out to competition on cost and quality of production and slowly go the way of the dodo. However, the nearer-term financial aspects of this transformation may put additional pressure on U.S. Steel's shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

When I was suggesting a short-term speculative rebound play in U.S. Steel's shares in early June, the consensus earnings estimate for U.S. Steel in 2020 was $1.94 per share. Less than five months passed, and the earnings estimates have entered the negative territory. Interestingly, U.S. Steel remains richly valued in comparison to steel peers like AK Steel (AKS), Steel Dynamics or Nucor (NUE) which are all projected to have positive earnings in 2020 and which did not suffer earnings estimate cuts of such a magnitude. Perhaps, the fact that U.S. Steel's shares have already lost about 40% of their value this year prevents them from immediate additional downside.

Anyway, the risk of additional downside increases as we get closer to the year-end tax-loss selling season. I maintain my bearish stance on U.S. Steel although I wouldn’t suggest an outright short – the short float is already big which means the path to the downside (if it happens) will be very bumpy and speculators betting on further downside could get squeezed and lose money even if they are right regarding the ultimate direction of the stock.

