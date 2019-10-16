VIX As A Leading Indicator For Sector Allocation

The sector allocation strategy, while underperforming the buy-and-hold strategy between 2012-2014, has shown strong performance in the more volatile market conditions from 2016 onwards.

The CBOE VIX is a measure of volatility in the S&P 500 (SPY). It is a reliable indicator of the market’s risk appetite, with high levels of the VIX usually correlated with negative market performance. However, an area that is of interest is using the VIX (VIXY) to assist with sector allocation.

The VIX itself tends to hover around 15, with short spikes above it occurring occasionally. However, since 2018, the VIX has mostly maintained a level above 15.

So, can the VIX level of 15 be used as a tool for sector allocation? To analyze whether it can be used for sector allocation, two sectors are chosen: the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the NASDAQ 100 Technology Index. The first is a proxy for a defensive play, while the latter is a proxy for more aggressive sector allocation. The ratio of utilities to technology is plotted below, where it is clear to see that spikes in the ratio occur during, or shortly after, a spike in the VIX. This reinforces the concept that the VIX can be used to determine what future market conditions one can expect.

To test the performance of an investment strategy that uses the level of the VIX to determine sector allocation, a simple trading strategy is implemented: if the VIX was higher than 15 in the previous month, then the portfolio would be fully invested in the utilities sector; otherwise, it would be fully invested in the technology sector. The times where this would exist are shown below, with orange representing an investment in utilities and blue representing an investment in technologies.

As can be seen from the above, the majority of the time, the sector allocation would be in the riskier technology sector. But what is the performance like compared to a buy-and-hold investment in the S&P 500?

The sector allocation strategy, while underperforming the buy-and-hold strategy between 2012-2014, has shown strong performance in the more volatile market conditions from 2016 onwards. It has shown a return of 23.48% over the period against a market performance of 10.90%, with similar risk characteristics and a substantially higher return-to-risk ratio.

Sector Allocation Strategy Buy-and-Hold Strategy Annual Return 23.48% 10.90% Annual Standard Deviation 12.98% 11.24% Return/Risk 1.81 0.97

The above shows the strength of the VIX as a predictor of future market conditions, and therefore, it can be used as a reliable indicator for sector allocation. The strong outperformance by the sector allocation strategy is clear evidence that one should consider the VIX in their investment decisions.

