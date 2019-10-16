FX Weekly: The Bund Rush

In Europe, a problem that policymakers may face in a near future is that the ECB may run out of bonds to buy.

Global: We saw a little normalisation in global rates in the past week, with the US 10Y up 20bps amid optimism on US-China trade negotiations. The tariff increase on at least USD 250 billion in Chinese goods from 25 to 30 percent, which was supposed to have taken place on Thursday, was agreed to be suspended by US officials. However, the "Phase One" deal supposed to be agreed on Friday remains ambiguous, depriving global stocks from rising further.

Chinese inflation keeps rising amid the titanic increase in pork prices surging 69.3% YoY due to the African swine fever that has been raging across China. It is interesting to note that PPI and CPI inflation rates keep diverging in China; CPI is up 3% in September, while PPI is down 1.2%. However, we saw that China 10Y tends to co-move strongly with the PPI over the years. China’s Q3 GDP estimates will be released on Friday, and we will see if the slowing momentum due to the trade war dispute will continue to impact the country’s economic activity.

Euro: In reaction to the drastic fall in leading indicators in the euro area, the ECB decided to restart its quantitative easing measures, announcing last month that it will buy government and corporate bonds "for as long as necessary". In addition, the drop in inflation expectations with the popular market measure 5Y5Y inflation swap trading at 1.15%, far below the central bank’s 2 percent target, has been confirming investors’ view that the euro area is stuck in a deflationary trap. The problem that euro policymakers may face in a near future is that the ECB may run out of bonds to buy. As part of the asset purchase program, the ECB has given itself a few rules, which include buying no more than one-third of each country’s debt and buying bonds according to each country’s shareholding in the ECB (known as capital key). According to a few sell-side studies, the ECB could run out of eligible bonds to buy in 11 months (Figure 1, left frame), which does not leave future President Lagarde a lot of room, especially if the economic conditions continue to fall in 2020.

US: The Fed announced on Friday that in order to address issues in the short-term lending market, it will be continuing its overnight funding operations through at least January 2020 and will be buying short-duration T-bills (from 5 weeks to 52 weeks) through the second quarter of 2020. We still think that US policymakers will also announce a longer-term maturity purchase program in the coming meetings.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, ECB, Jefferies

US Treasuries Net Specs

We saw a lot of swings lately in the specs positioning on US Treasuries according to the CFTC. After collapsing to a 2-year low of 478K contracts, net shorts on UST grew considerably in the week ending October 8th, up 339K contracts to 817K. The sharp increase was mainly driven by the rise in shorts on the 2Y (+230K) and 5Y (+143K).

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The euro still remains vulnerable in this environment, especially against safe havens such as the US dollar and the Japanese yen. EURUSD did not manage to break through its 50-day SMA at 1.1040 and is continuing its LT bearish trend. We went short at 1.1050 with a tight stop at 1.1120 and with a target at 1.0880.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: The British pound experienced a significant rise last week on the back of growing hopes that UK and Europe would reach a Brexit deal in the near term. GBPUSD broke its 50-day and 100-day SMA to trade above 1.27, its highest level since July. However, the trend may reverse quickly, as the implied probability of a no-deal still stands at 20%.

EURGBP: Sterling also appreciated sharply against the euro in the past week; the pair is down three figures, dropping from its 50-day SMA at 0.90 to 0.87, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement in the 0.8310-0.93 range. Even though it could be interesting to buy some at current levels, we would wait for lower levels to start building a position on EURGBP and stick with our short EURUSD position for now.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The pair has been trending higher in the past two weeks on the back of a yen weakness, and is now slowly approaching its next strong support at 109.10 (200-day SMA and 50% Fibo retracement in the 99.60-118.70 range). We think that any agreement on the trade war could lead to higher equities and a weaker yen in the short run, hence we increased our entry level on our long order to 107.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: Even though the dollar has remained strong against the Swiss franc in the past two months, the pair has struggled to break through the parity level. We could expect USDCHF to slightly test new highs in the short run, but we think the interesting trade would be to play the CHF rally in case of a little sell-off in the market as we approach the end of the year.

Chart of the Week

In the past year, a few practitioners have argued that the weakness in the global economic activity will be soon reflected in the US employment rate, with a rise in initial jobless claims and a slowing momentum in the non-farm payrolls prints. Since the beginning of the year, NFP prints have been deteriorating amid the prolonged and deep uncertainty associated to the trade war dispute. Even though we have not seen any reaction in the unemployment rate, which currently sits at a 50-year low, some leading indicators have been showing signs of potential reversal in the months to come.

For instance, this chart shows an interesting lead for the U-3 unemployment rate within the next 10 months to come. Over time, the UMich Household durables buying conditions has been a good leading indicator of US unemployment rate (10M lead). However, after co-moving strongly for nearly 30 years, the UMich buying conditions indicator have been deteriorating in the past 18 months, hence pricing in a higher jobless rate (5% implied instead of 3.5%). Will unemployment start to pick up in the US?

Figure 6

Source: FRED, UMich

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.