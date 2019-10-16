GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust: Golden In 2019, But Poor Long-Term History

GGN has been a strong performer this year, but has a less than impressive return history, which leads us to question the value of the strategy.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) is a closed-end fund from the 'Gabelli Asset Management Company' which is recognized as a pioneer of fund management. GGN with $536 million in total assets and an inception date from 2005 is unique in that it combines an industry-specific equity stock portfolio with an enhanced income strategy that features the use of leverage and covered calls on its securities holdings. The funds' focus as the name implies is on income generation with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Investors may be attracted to the fund as it currently yields 13.9%. The good news is that GGN has been a winner in 2019, up 29% on a total return basis, benefiting from the strong performance of gold miners that take a prominent role in the fund. On the other hand, we note that the fund has a poor history of under-performing its benchmarks over multiple time periods since inception. This article presents the data, and our view on where the fund is headed next.

Fund Composition and Performance

The first thing to know about GGN is that its equity exposure is approximately 60% mining and 33% in energy sector stocks with a focus on gold. As of the end of Q2, 7.2% of total investment funds were attributed to the call options it sells as part of the covered call (buy-write) strategy.

The largest holding with a 6.81% weighting is Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), followed by Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NEM) with a 5.59% weighting, and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) at 4.19%. The top 10 holdings together represent 42% of GGN, highlighting the relative concentration among 76 equity holdings, not including options positions. Seven of the top 10 holdings are gold miners.

We think this portfolio is interesting given the strong performance of gold this year which has broken out of a multi-year lull and now trading around $1,500 per ounce, near the highest level since 2013. We're bullish on gold and point to a number of macro developments, including a more uncertain global growth environment and the recent Fed rate cuts as supporting precious metals. There's been some higher volatility in recent weeks, and the latest developments of an apparent tentative trade agreement between the U.S. and China suggest an improved outlook for risk sentiment, but in our view has not invalidated the bullish thesis.

Taking a look at the performance of the top 10 holdings year to date, it's evident the gold miners have been big winners including small-cap Detour Gold Corp. (OTCPK:DRGDF) up 81.2%. On the other hand, the two oil and gas stocks, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) (RDS.B) have underperformed the group, by up just 4.9% and 1.8%, respectively. The challenging environment for energy companies goes back to the collapse in oil prices from 2014 which has never recovered those previous highs and now remains pressured by record production levels globally while demand is weaker. We expect these trends to continue.

GGN Performance History

It's clear that the fund's exposure to energy stocks over the past 5-year period is the culprit for dragging returns lower. The fund uses a combination of different benchmark indexes including: the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index as a reference against a passive covered call strategy on the broad market, the Energy Select Sector Index, the Barclays Credit Bond Index, and the XAU Index, which tracks gold mining stocks. Indeed, based on official data from the fund manager as of the end of Q2, GGN under-performed all four benchmarks since the fund's inception in 2005.

Over the past 5-years, GGN achieved an average annual return of negative 4.37% on a total return basis compared to positive returns in the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index at 5.98%, positive 3.11% for the Barclays Credit Bond Index, worse than the negative 2.83% from the XAU index, while marginally beating out the Energy Select Sector Index with a negative 5.69% per year. In our opinion, GGN has had an otherwise weak and unimpressive performance history.

Still, 2019 has been particularly strong and with current data as of October 14 shows GGN is up 28.9% year to date, slightly ahead of the VanEck Vector Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and significantly stronger than the 3.5% return in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) which we use for comparison purposes. The story has been both the strength of gold miners particularly since Q2 and an increasing premium to NAV. GGN currently trades at a 3.11% premium to NAV compared to a discount of 8% at the end of 2018. This reversal from a discount to premium has been one of the main contributors to the share price performance in 2019, and not the actual NAV results. The fund's NAV is up by a more moderate 11% year to date, reflecting the combination of the portfolio holdings and covered call strategy along with various fund transactions.

Covered Call Strategy

The idea in the options strategy is that the fund is able to collect the premium from regularly selling calls on the existing portfolio holdings and thereby generate recurring income which in part is used as distribution to shareholders. The trade-off from limiting upside in gains in the long stock positions is that the strategy should reduce overall portfolio volatility. The strategy should outperform a standard buy-and-hold stock portfolio in markets that remain flat or trend lower. The strategy would under-perform markets that are trending higher, as the covered calls limit the appreciation of portfolio positions. Here's how GAMCO describes the strategy in the fund's commentary:

It is the volatility and trading range of the Fund’s holdings that enable us to deliver a return to our investors. However, this strategy of generating option premium income also means that individual stocks may be called away, limiting appreciation. The Fund is a vehicle for investors to participate in the natural volatility of these sectors to generate monthly income. It is not a Fund for investors who wish to participate directly in the returns from either the underlying commodities or the stocks of companies engaged in these sectors. The Fund also offers potential diversification for investors.

GAMCO is saying the GGN should be viewed as a trading instrument for the purposes of generating income while offering diversification benefits compared to traditional asset classes. We agree on these points, but overall disappointed with the fund's performance history which does not appear to deliver a consistent value to shareholders. By all accounts, long-term investors would have been better off with a passive buy-and-hold investment in a broad market index fund.

Discount to NAV

As mentioned, GGN currently trades at a premium to NAV of 3.11%. In the world of CEFs, it's not uncommon to find funds trading with either wide premiums or at a discount to NAV. A premium of 3.11% on its own is relatively standard, but we note GGN has historically traded at a discount which has averaged 2.2% over the past 5 years. By this measure the fund is relatively expensive relative to the discount investors have historically been able to purchase shares at. Beyond any consideration of the fund's performance history or equity sector stock exposure, we believe the current premium warrants caution as a reversal into a discount would represent losses for shareholders, all else equal. A move lower in gold or more downside in energy stocks is a key risk for the fund.

Distributions

The main draw to GGN, along with other "covered call" CEFs, is the yield component and potential for a high level of recurring income. The fund currently pays a $0.05 monthly distribution which is primarily in the form of return of capital. The distribution rate was historically as high as $0.14 going back to 2012 and has been declined consistently with the lower NAV. It's important to remember that the performance history presented above assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. In this case, investors must balance the opportunity to achieve the full total return potential while forgoing the income component. Our recommendation is for investors in GGN to consider taking the cash option and tactically reinvest when the discount to NAV widens.

According to the fund's financial statements as of Q2, GGN maintains a "shelf registration" authorizing the offering of an additional $500 million of common shares or preferred shares which it issues to supplant its investment position as necessary. Through the first six months of the year, the fund sold 3,257,892 shares generating $14,602,994 in net assets, compared to $1,577,430 for all of 2018. The amount raised this year represents above 2.3% of the total net asset value at the end of the period. For context, the fund distributed about $41 million to common shareholders in the first six months. In the near term, the current dynamic between total assets and the annual distribution payout appears sustainable, but we would not be surprised to see a larger rights-offering or even a share price reverse split in the next couple of years.

Looking forward, the best-case scenario for the fund would be a strong rebound in energy stocks, possibly driven by a recovery in oil prices along with another leg higher in the current gold bull market. Given the fund's covered call strategy only partially hedges the full portfolio holdings, the fund will be able to benefit from appreciation in the equity positions.

We will take a pass on GGN with an overall negative view of the fund's performance history. There are a number of alternative and more interesting equity CEFs that in our view are simply better investments for the long run. Take a look at the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) or the Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) as our top picks among CEFs which in contrast to GNN, each have a history of outperforming their benchmarks.

Takeaway

Beyond the market price performance in 2019, we don't find a compelling reason to invest in this fund. GGN is up an impressive 29% in 2019 while the 13.9% distribution yield is likely enticing to many investors as a way to generate high income. Our message today is that despite the recent gains, we think GGN is an overall poor long-term investment vehicle to gain exposure to gold mining industry trends or further upside in the price of gold. The current premium to NAV is also relatively expensive compared to a historical average discount. Take a look at the fund's annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

