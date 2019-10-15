Weekly Gasoline Price Update: Regular And Premium Down

By Jill Mislinski

The price of Regular and Premium are down two and one cent each, respectively, from last week. According to GasBuddy.com, California has the highest average price for Regular at $4.16 and Louisiana has the cheapest at $2.22. The WTIC end-of-day spot price closed at 52.81, up 0.1% from this time last week and a 9% increase since the beginning of the year.

How far are we from the interim high prices of 2011 and the all-time highs of 2008? Here's a visual answer.

The next chart is a monthly chart overlay of West Texas Light Crude, Brent Crude, and unleaded gasoline end-of-day spot prices ( GASO ).

In this monthly chart, WTIC end-of-day spot price closed at 52.81, a 0.1% increase from this time last week and a 9% increase since the beginning of the year.

The volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices has been clearly reflected in recent years in both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). For additional perspective on how energy prices are factored into the CPI, see "What Inflation Means to You: Inside the Consumer Price Index".