Brian Wesbury Interview: Perspectives On Growth, Corporate Earnings And Fed Policy

Brian Wesbury, Chief Economist with First Trust and frequent guest on Fox Business, CNBC and Bloomberg, gave the keynote address for CEFA’s recent Advisor Summit in Chicago. Brian also provided his perspectives in a video interview available on CEFA’s YouTube channel and also published here.

CEFA: Brian, some pundits have feared a coming recession, but U.S. consumer spending continues to be solid with unemployment low and wages rising. How do you see the outlook for U.S. economic growth?

Wesbury: I still believe that in 2019 and into 2020, the U.S. economy is going to be fine. We're going to have about three percent real GDP growth, and part of this is coming from the consumer. And I get it, some of the surveys, ISM manufacturing and the Markit PMI have dipped below 50, and people are worried that companies are so uncertain that they're not going to invest. But what's happening is the consumer is so strong because wages and employment continue to rise, that inventories are falling and companies are going to have to reverse course, because otherwise, they're going to lose sales. So, I think this worry that companies are so uncertain about the future that they won't produce is going to be overwhelmed by the consumer. In this case, it really is a consumer-led economy.

CEFA: Growth outside of the U.S., has been sluggish or slowing? How does this impact earnings growth for U.S. companies?

Wesbury: The topic of foreign slow growth is fascinating to me. The United States cut corporate tax rates significantly, which made us much more competitive. We've also cut regulations significantly, which has done the same thing, and because Europe and other countries have not followed suit, they've become less competitive. That means that U.S. companies are not pushing overseas as much as they used to, and foreign companies are more willing to push toward the United States than they were before. As a result, we're seeing slower growth in Europe. That's not affecting the United States in the way that a lot of people think. It's actually resulting in faster growth in the U.S., because what's happening is we're pulling world growth toward the United States. Having said that, some slower growth in Europe does affect us. For example, the S&P 500 has 40% of its earnings that come from overseas, but we're not talking about going from 8% growth to minus 8%. We're talking about going from 2% to ½% or 2% to 1%. So, at the margin, it will slow down growth and earnings from overseas, but I think faster growth in the U.S. will overwhelm that. So, from an earnings perspective, I think that U.S. companies are going to be in good shape.

CEFA: Can U.S. companies sustain their earnings growth in the near to medium term?

Wesbury: The number one thing that's pushing profits and earnings up for US corporations I think most people miss, and that is a move toward technology. We are finding cheaper and more productive and more efficient ways of doing just about everything. I think about U.S. airlines who shut down all their ticket offices and replaced it with an app, or Amazon (AMZN) which is different than Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ). And I know Amazon is not the most profitable company in the world, but what's happening is they're using technology to increase margins, to increase the efficiency, not just of their own customers but themselves as well, and we're seeing this translated across the spectrum. One of my favorites is the fracking world, where literally ten years ago took 70 days to frack a well, and today it takes 10 days to frack a well, and the yield from the well where it only takes 10 days to frack is significantly higher than the 70-day well was 10 years ago. So, profit margins are going to remain high, and it's mainly because of technology. Technology has never moved this fast, and it will never move this slow again either.

CEFA: Brian, Federal Reserve policy has reversed course from 2018 to 2019. What is your outlook on Fed policy?

Wesbury: Yeah, I'm disappointed in the Fed. They had lifted the Federal Funds rate up to 2.375%. It was not hurting growth, it was not causing anyone to not make an investment. I know it's a double negative, but the bottom line is that they weren't tight. There's $1.4 trillion in excess reserves. Nonetheless, they have reversed course. They're cutting interest rates. They're talking about doing QE again. I don't believe quantitative easing is what drove our economy in the first place. But I guess the only good news that I can see out of this is that the Fed is nowhere near being tight, and when I look back over the last 50 years, it's a tight Fed that has caused recessions. So, the fact that they've reversed course actually reduces the odds of a recession in the next couple of years. It does increase the odds of inflation, but over the next 18 to 24 months, the fact that the Fed has reversed course, even though I disagree with it, is not a negative for the economy or the stock market. In fact, it's a positive.

CEFA: Will near-term Fed policy have much impact on the trend of U.S. economic growth?

Wesbury: I don't think so. I think what's fascinating is when the Federal Reserve did quantitative easing, it did not boost growth in the U.S. We were stuck in that 2% growth range. In fact, when they started doing quantitative tightening and raising interest rates, economic activity picked up. I'm not saying it's because they raised interest rates, but right now I kind of look at the Fed, they've changed the way they manage monetary policy. There are all these excess reserves in the banking system. Interest rates are low. I don't think that is the number one, number two or number three driving force behind economic growth. I still think the number one driving force is technology and the reduction in costs coming, especially in IT. It's just amazing! Apps cost less. Phones, computers chips, all of those things cost less, and as a result, margins are picking up. I'll add one last thing, and that is, if you really try to figure out where growth is coming from, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen have never fracked a well. They've never written an app. They don't know how to build a 3D printer. Those are the things that are driving U.S. growth, not Federal Reserve policy.

