Real Estate Earnings: What To Watch For This Quarter

For the Housing Industry, lower mortgage rates have done wonders to revive the sector. Housing data completed the 'Perfect Month' in September with better-than-expected data on all major reports.

REIT metrics have inflected higher in 2019 as FFO and dividends per share grew at the fastest rate since 2016 last quarter. The sector will look to continue the momentum in 3Q19.

The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 has restored the coveted NAV premium for most sectors, giving these REITs the currency to re-open the acquisition pipeline.

'Goldilocks' economic conditions have been good for commercial and residential real estate equities. Real estate has been among the best-performing sectors over the past quarter and in 2019.

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. More than 100 REITs and 80 housing industry components will report 3Q19 earnings over the next six weeks.

Real Estate Earnings Preview

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. More than 100 REITs and 80 housing industry components will report 3Q19 earnings over the next six weeks. 2019 has been a very strong year across the board for the commercial and residential real estate sectors as 'Goldilocks' economic conditions of low inflation, declining interest rates, and moderate economic growth have led to significant outperformance following the worst year for the REIT and homebuilding sector since the financial crisis.

Real Estate Earnings Calendar

Below we compiled the notable earnings that we’re watching across the residential and commercial real estate sectors, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Review.

(Source: Company Filings, Nasdaq)

Can REITs Continue the Positive Momentum?

As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Recap, after sliding from 2016 through 2018, REIT growth metrics have reaccelerated over the past several quarters. Last quarter, FFO and dividends per share grew at the fastest rate since 2016 as an improved cost of capital has finally re-opened the external growth channel, which we'll explain in greater detail below. FFO per share grew an impressive 6.5% over the past year while dividends per share rose nearly 4%. Property-level metrics have been accelerating as well, helped by a slowdown in supply growth and resilient demand across most sectors. Same-store NOI growth jumped to 2.64% from the downwardly revised 2.45% last quarter.

The "REIT Rejuvenation" of 2019 has restored the coveted NAV premium for most sectors, giving these REITs the currency to re-open the acquisition pipeline. This valuation premium has allowed REITs to kick-start external growth, which has historically been responsible for more than half of FFO per share growth across the REIT sector. REITs were net buyers again in 2Q19, buying $12.5 billion in assets while disposing of $6.6 billion. The $5.9 billion in net acquisitions was the largest quarterly "buy" since 4Q17, and we expect this trend to continue into 2020 given the favorable valuation environment. We break down the acquisition activity for each of the REIT sectors later in this report.

Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have trended sideways. The development pipeline remains near a record high at $46 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial, residential, and office sectors have the most active pipelines while development in the struggling retail sector remains modest.

What To Watch For in Residential Sectors

Apartments: If you thought the rent was “too damn high” already, wait until your next renewal letter. Apartment rent growth reaccelerated last quarter to the highest rate since 2016. With mortgage rates near all-time lows, however, will we start to see signs of cracks in the recent strength in rent growth?

Homebuilders: Amid the volatile backdrop of trade wars and geopolitical uncertainty, the US housing market has been an unlikely stabilizing force. As goes the housing sector, so goes the economy. With gains of more than 50% this year and the market expecting blowout order growth data, how much upside could be left this year?

Single-Family Rentals: Whether they’re renting or owning, the maturing millennial generation will enter the single-family housing markets in full-force in the 2020s in a magnitude not seen since the 1970s. The lines between homebuilders and rental operators are getting increasingly blurred. Will margin concerns abate in 3Q after last quarter's setback?

Manufactured Housing: The biggest beneficiaries of the mounting housing shortage, the Manufactured Housing REIT sector has continued their stellar run into 2019. The already sector-leading fundamentals have improved further this year, but given the sizable AFFO premium and six straight years of outperformance, how much higher can valuations go?

Storage: Self-storage units are the "Hotel California" of the real estate sector: once you’re checked-in, "you can never leave." A sticky tenant base has supported the sector despite record supply growth. Will supply growth finally cool enough to stabilize negative rent growth trends in 'street rates'?

Healthcare: Senior housing fundamentals appear to be stabilizing after several years of weakening occupancy and rent growth. The demographic-driven demand growth is coming, but will supply growth moderate enough to let these REITs enjoy it?

What To Watch For in Technology/Industrial Sectors

Data Center: Storm clouds have been building around the high-flying technology-focused sector as intense competition and furious supply growth have weakened pricing power. Did the strong 2Q19 for leasing activity pull forward 2H19 activity or was it a sign of renewed strength?

Cell Towers: For cell tower REITs, four competitors are better than three, and three beats two. Given recent reports of slowing cap-ex spending as carriers await the final word on the proposed merger, will we see any signs of weakness in cell tower organic growth?

Industrial: Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) push towards two-day and same-day delivery has sparked a supply chain “arms race” among retailers and logistics providers of all sizes. Despite continued uncertainty over trade and its impact on the supply chain, the secular tailwinds, driven by domestic e-commerce, has overwhelmed trade-related headwinds so far this year, but how long can that continue?

What To Watch For in Retail Sectors

Malls: Store closings have unexpectedly surged in 2019 as the combination of higher minimum wages, tariff-related cost pressures, and heavy discounting have pressured margins at softline retailers. Is it time to worry about 'Retail Apocalypse 2.0'?

Shopping Centers: Dodging bullets: shopping center REITs have generally avoided the wave of store closings in 2019, which have been primarily concentrated in the enclosed mall-based category. Will shopping center REIT NOI growth eclipse the REIT average for the first time in a decade?

Net Lease: Net lease REITs have become adept at swimming upstream against these retail-related currents. The top net lease REITs command clear competitive advantages over the private market through access to capital. Will the 'Big 3' continue to put their NAV premium to good use through accretive acquisitions?

What To Watch For in Office & Hotel Sectors

Office: The rapid expansion of co-working has provided a much-needed demand tailwind, responsible for as much as half of total office leasing in 2018 in many markets. While representing a tiny portion of NOI, will We-Work's (WE) implosion be a problem for office REITs?

Hotels: Hotel industry performance, inexorably linked to key economic indicators like job growth and corporate profitability, has softened over the last quarter amid signs of a clear slowdown in global growth. After a series of downward revisions to guidance in 2Q19, are we set for another round of disappointment?

Performance Over Last Quarter

Since the beginning of last quarter's earnings season in early July, the broad-based REIT ETF (VNQ) has gained an impressive 5.8% compared to the modest 0.6% gain in the S&P 500 (SPY). The manufactured housing, data center, and shopping center REITs have each produced double-digit gains over the last quarter while the mall, hotel, and student housing REITs have been the laggards. Top individual REIT names this quarter include CBL & Associates (CBL), CyrusOne (CONE), Omega Healthcare (OHI), QTS Realty (QTS), and Washington Prime (WPG).

Meanwhile, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US Housing Industry, has gained nearly 8% and eclipsed several new all-time highs. For the Housing Industry, lower mortgage rates have done wonders to revive the sector. Housing data completed the 'Perfect Month' in September with better-than-expected data on all major reports. Homebuilders and home improvement retailers have led the gains over the past quarter with At Home (HOME), Restoration Hardware (RH), Realogy (RLGY), Meritage Homes (MTH), Trex (TREX), and KB Home (KBH) leading the gains over the past thirteen weeks.

For the full year, the broad-based REIT ETFs have gained 24% this year on a price-only basis, continuing to outpace the S&P 500, which has climbed roughly 19% while the US Housing sector has climbed 29% this year. At 1.72%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 97 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 150 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

