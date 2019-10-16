There are some balance sheet and economic risks involved in the way the company operates, but the stock offers a solid margin of safety at current prices.

The company has only been around since 2010, but is rapidly growing both in size - and the dividends that it pays out.

Dividend growth investing is a popular, and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. Investors typically do well focusing on companies with long streaks of dividend increases in part because of the positive qualities a business needs in order to be able to continually afford what is ultimately a cash layout to shareholders. However, many of the companies known as "dividend champions" - those with 25 consecutive years (or more) of dividend growth - are mature companies. By identifying strong companies earlier in their life cycle, we can benefit from strong total returns while these companies build their dividend growth reputation. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up and comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow."

Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a company that purchases and leases aircraft to a variety of airlines and commercial companies around the world. Their fleet boasts more than 700 total aircraft with an asset value of more than $20 billion. The company's specialty is single aisle narrow-bodied jets and double aisle wide-bodied jets.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

The company is relatively new - founded in 2010, and has grown pretty rapidly since inception. The company's asset pool has grown at a CAGR of 30% since 2010 to the $20 billion it is today. The company's annual revenues of $1.8 billion equate to a 5-year CAGR of 14.36%. Earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 20.64% over the same time frame.

Source: YCharts

Fundamentals

In order to learn more about Air Lease Corporation and the company's strengths and weaknesses, we will look at a few key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

Every business is different, and context is critical when reviewing these metrics with any company. However, Air Lease Corporation is a great example of this. We see a very consistent operating margin near 58%. However the company is putting up negative FCF conversion (meaning the company is burning cash), and a negative CROCI.

If we chart the company's capital expenditures, we begin to fill in the lines on this a bit. The company's business model requires them to purchase these expensive aircraft to add to their fleet. At the same time, the company is trying to grow. The company is spending more than it's currently generating in FCF. A capital-intensive business will also drive the CROCI down as well.

When we look at the actual growth of CFO (cash from operations) streams, and the company's EBITDA margin, we see that Air Lease Corporation is in fact very profitable and growing as well.

Source: YCharts

Because Air Lease Corporation burns cash, it means that it must rely on its balance sheet to essentially shuffle money around to afford these aircraft purchases. If the company were to try to grow too fast and over-leverage itself, it would create risk for investors.

Source: YCharts

When we look at the balance sheet of Air Lease Corporation, the company's unique business model creates more needs for context. Typically, the company's leverage ratio of almost 7X EBITDA would be egregiously high. It easily exceeds our traditional cautionary benchmark of 2.5X EBITDA. However, the company's massive pool of assets and large stream of contracted future revenues ($28.7 billion in contracted rentals lined up) allows the company to borrow more than what is typical.

The company's debt to equity is much lower at 2.4X, and the company maintains a BBB rating from the S&P - which is still investment grade. We wouldn't like to see Air Lease borrow to the point of a credit downgrade, but the operating picture is stable despite what the traditional metrics say. It would take an extreme downturn in the airline industry to disturb the company's operations. Investors should note that should management try to push things too hard (grow too fast), they could overdo it and turn the balance sheet into an obstacle rather than a useful tool.

Dividends And Buybacks

While Air Lease Corporation has largely avoided stock buybacks during its inception, the company didn't take long to establish a dividend. Paid since 2013, the dividend today totals $0.52 per share. Based on the current price of shares, this offers investors a yield of 1.26%. While this dividend falls short of what investors can yield with 10-year US treasuries, there is upside in the form of strong dividend growth.

Source: YCharts

The dividend has been raised aggressively for each of the past seven years. Over the past five, the payout has grown at a CAGR of 39.8%. The company's most recent increase of 30% shows that the strong momentum continues still. With a payout of just under 10% of earnings, there is plenty of room for the payout to continue growing - which will partially be offset as the company's earnings continue to grow. With such a rapidly growing dividend, long-term investors can see their yield on cost rise quickly over time.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

There are two main growth drivers for Air Lease Corporation to continue growing in the years to come. The first is simply the general demand for air travel and the overall health of the airline industry. Between now and 2037, global air travel is expected to increase to approximately 8.2 billion annual passengers from the 7.8 billion that it currently stands at. Depending on variations in national policies, that growth could be higher or lower.

Source: IATA

Despite an expected variance, the general increase in the globalization of the industry is likely to continue sparking demand for increased air travel in the future. The other growth driver (and where Air Lease Corporation can control its outcome some), is how effectively the company continues to scale larger to accommodate this demand. With 97% of the company's order book filled through 2020, Air Lease Corporation has done well to operate near full capacity. The company's asset pool has grown at a 30% clip since 2010, and the company continues to aggressively expand with more than 300 aircraft on order.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

The largest threat that the company faces is simply a potential dip in demand. This is largely recession linked, as both consumers and corporations scale back travel expenses during economic downturns. The company has only known success because the last recession was fading away at the time that Air Lease Corporation was finding its legs. The next recession will prove to be a test for management and investors should keep this in mind and utilize a margin of safety in their investment approach.

Valuation

Shares of Air Lease Corporation are currently trading near the high end of its 52-week range ($28-$45) at $41 per share.

Source: YCharts

Consensus analyst estimates are currently projecting Air Lease Corporation to earn approximately $5.09 per share for the full fiscal year. This would place the stock at an earnings multiple of 8.17X. When you look at the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 14.6X, the current stock price represents a 44% discount to decade "norms."

Being such an asset-heavy company, we wanted to look at the stock's price to book value as well. The current ratio of 0.88 is near the low end of the stock's range over the past decade.

Source: YCharts

When we look at valuation from both an earnings and book value standpoint, the metrics point to the stock being undervalued at current price levels. The company's incoming fleet of aircraft should raise capacity, so we agree with the analyst consensus that points to strong earnings growth over the next five years. The company is sensitive to recessionary environments, but we feel that the current valuation provides a margin of error against such circumstances. Investors interested in Air Lease Corporation should view the current stock price as a solid entry point.

Wrapping Up

Air Lease is a profitable, and growing business that should continue to gain a greater competitive advantage as it scales larger. While we have some reservations about the economically sensitive nature of the business model, and the company's aggressive growth/debt-laden strategy, Air Lease Corporation is establishing an effective track record of success that should give investors cause to take a closer look at what it can offer.

