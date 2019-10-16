Pyxus: Leverage Returns As Key Concern After Frenzy Faded

We have covered Pyxus (PYX) twice in the past after the struggling tobacco grower soared along with its announcements to enter the cannabis sector. At the time, we warned investors that Pyxus could face a tough time pulling it off against its struggling core tobacco business and unproven plans to enter cannabis and hemp. Now that investors' interest in cannabis waned, the focus returns to Pyxus' highly leveraged balance sheet and hefty interest payments. We think the stock will remain pressured as it works to ramp up the cannabis and hemp business while the core tobacco operation continues its worrisome decline, driven by falling cigarette consumption globally.

(All amounts in USD)

Recent Struggles

Pyxus has been a long-time tobacco grower selling to global conglomerates in the space. The company has accumulated a heavy debt load and its core tobacco leaf business has been struggling in years as demand suffers from a protracted global decline in cigarette consumption. However, the company got into the cannabis frenzy and announced plans to start selling cannabis in Canada and growing hemp in the U.S. The stock soared to reach as high as $44 before falling back to $12 recently. We have analyzed the hype initially created by Pyxus' cannabis plan and outlined the risk in investing in this stock through "Will This Tobacco Stock's Pivot Into Cannabis Succeed?" published in October 2018. Since then, the stock pummeled in early 2019 before rebounding to over $30 and eventually falling back to current levels.

(Source: TSX)

Why has the stock struggled so much? We think there are two things that contributed to its precipitous decline. First of all, the fundamental of its tobacco leaf business has further deteriorated, driven by weak tobacco demand, tariffs and weather events. Revenue declined 5% in the latest quarter mainly due to an 11.5% decline in Leaf volumes. Global tobacco consumption continues to decline and there are no signs of reversal in the foreseeable future. Secondly, the cannabis industry has been suffering from a protracted downturn that began in March. Investors have abandoned the once-hot sector while pushing down valuations across the industry, including Pyxus' which was a major beneficiary of the cannabis frenzy we saw in 2017 and 2018. Pyxus' cannabis business remains very small and immaterial financially in the near term, which led to a severe correction in its valuation.

(Source: Public Filings)

Leverage Risk

The only reason why Pyxus experienced a major bull run in 2018 was its series of announcements related to cannabis. The company acquired Island Garden and Goldleaf Pharm in Canada and is pursuing capacity expansion in several Canada locations. Pyxus combines its cannabis, U.S. hemp, and e-liquids businesses into the Other Products and Services segment in its financial reporting and that segment reported total sales of only $6 million in the latest quarter. Clearly, the cannabis business remains small and likely unprofitable amid continued expansion. The company doesn't provide enough disclosure to investors to analyze its cannabis business but investor sentiment has soured to the point where valuation more than halved during the current downturn for most cannabis companies, including leaders like Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Aurora (OTC:ACB).

The company has $164 million of cash available at the end of June and has total long-term debts of $1.4 billion. Pyxus has been highly indebted and it carries significant financial risk and hefty interest payment. Investors were hoping that its cannabis and hemp business could drive additional growth, but progress has been slow. The legacy tobacco leaf business is still declining, which means that the debt load will only become harder to manage going forward. Pyxus has been cash-flow negative in each of the last three years as management faces a tough turnaround in its various business lines. Its cash flow from operations remains negative and it has used its cash on hand and borrowings to fund its operations and investments.

Just to illustrate how heavy is the debt load for Pyxus, let's take a look at the interest expense relative to its earnings. For the three months ended on June 30, 2019, Pyxus reported revenue of $277 million, gross profit of $40 million, and interest expense of $34 million. The company is barely able to cover its interest expenses through gross profits, not to mention other expenses including $50 million of SG&A and tax expenses last quarter. Against this backdrop, investors need to see progress being made from the cannabis and hemp business fast. The cannabis sector is undergoing a period of severe investor apathy and the U.S. hemp industry is becoming increasingly competitive due to lower barriers of entry. The Canadian cannabis industry has been disappointing from the onset and upcoming oversupply threatens to further compress pricing and margin. Small LPs such as Pyxus' Canadian operation will have a very hard time surviving due to smaller scale and lack of access to capital. As we stated in our past reports of Pyxus, we think its venture into Canadian cannabis and the U.S. hemp industry remains a show-me story and requires time and tangible results to prove its worth.

(Source: Public Filings)

Looking Ahead

Pyxus has returned to trade near its all-time lows after a period of frenetic trading driven by its cannabis announcements. Now that the dust has settled, investors are once again focusing on its elevated leverage and heavy interest payments which represent negative near-term headwinds. Pyxus generates the bulk of its revenue from legacy tobacco leaf business and it is investing heavily to kick-start its cannabis and hemp operations. However, the cannabis sector in Canada has been plagued by a lack of retail outlets and a majority market share still controlled by the black market. The U.S. hemp business does not have a differentiating factor and Pyxus has not yet demonstrated commercial success. While its core business continues to deteriorate, we believe Pyxus remains subject to very high credit risk due to its high leverage. Our view on Pyxus remains Neutral to slightly Negative at this point based on its struggling core tobacco business. Before it could generate tangible financial results from its cannabis and hemp ventures, we think it is too premature to ascribe value to these businesses.

