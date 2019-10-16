Long Haul Defensive Within The S&P 500

(Pic Sourced Here)

Investors love predictability, even in an era when much of our national policy is now decided by social media, so a tweet from @realDonaldTrump that his administration had reached a tentative mini-deal with China was followed by very predictable results. Equities took off with the S&P 500 enjoying a positive weekly close while pushing back towards 3,000 while those ‘predictable’ defensive favorites like gold miners and long treasuries endured their inevitable losses. A 3.85% one-day loss for the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) last Friday might have been a nasty sting, especially as investors were up 30% YTD before that, but an even nastier surprise might be in store for some of the biggest winners from the recession woes.

Let’s face it, most investors follow the same strategy from the investment playbook for surviving a potential bear market. If you can’t go to cash and you’re not brave enough to go short, you can reduce your market exposure with defensive stocks or go with historically negatively correlated gold miners. And while highly volatile GDX may still be out ahead of the S&P 500 in straight returns, the real champs during this weak period have been other stocks in the utilities and REIT sectors with multiple funds up over 20% YTD and with drastically less volatility than you’d expect from any gold mining fund.

But that exposure comes at a serious price, namely that those utilities and REITs are now trading at high valuations while simultaneously finding their ETF ownership percentages at close to peak levels. This can add a tremendous level of buying support. However, many smaller tier companies aren’t part of the big index replicators like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and could be at risk of losing their momentum if the latest trade deal turns out to be more than a Twitter fantasy.

Two Stories, Same Tale

Regular readers can be forgiven for thinking we’ve gone to this particular well too often this year. We’ve written several posts not just about the benefits and dangers of ETF ownership but specifically about utility stocks and several mid-cap names in particular (Aqua America And Utility ETFs: Setting Up For A Downpour). But at the risk of flogging this horse too hard, we’ve noticed an acceleration in the trend that could signal challenges ahead for defensive investors.

It began early last week when we decided to study who was not just surviving but thriving in an increasingly desperate market as the specter of impeachment and trade wars began to overwhelm investors. "Permabears" like John Hussman might finally be having their day again, but a significant percentage of the S&P 500 was still trading like the doom and gloom was a long ways away. Using the Finviz.com stock screener we looked for S&P 500 components trading above not just their 50- AND 200-day moving averages (DMA) but also within 3% of their 52-week high. Just how many stocks met that strict criteria? 47 Of the 487 components! That’s nearly 10%!

Stretch that to the broader market and you get a very different picture. Looking at over 4200 domestic stocks using the same criteria and excluding certain investment funds and those strong performers in the S&P 500 gets you a list of just 143 names. That’s only a little more than 3% of the entire domestic universe. And with a median market cap of just over $2.5 billion, the dynamic between the have’s (large cap) and the have not’s (everyone else) becomes even more dramatic.

But who’s a member of that elite club of strong performers NOT in the S&P 500? As you can see in the table below, REITs, utilities and construction-related companies dominate the list.

There were 48 REITs from across the real estate spectrum, 15 construction companies and 12 utilities with the single largest entity on the list being Dominion Energy (D) trading at a P/E of over 88x despite its nearly $70 billion market cap. That gives it a richer multiple than Amazon (AMZN)!

That fact helps some investors understand why utility funds continue to trade at close to peak valuations according to our ETFG Quant models. Steady buying pressure from large index funds along with strong investor interest has helped push the three primary utility ETFs into nosebleed valuations where they continue to trade close to peak multiples.

You could also look at this table of the most heavily owned stocks by ETFs in the market as of 9.20, after the most recent rebalancing by the S&P 1500, parent index of their large, mid and small-cap indexes. Notice anything about the top ten?

That’s right, there are a lot of mid-sized utilities stocks in the top ten, not surprising given the degree of concentration in those names. The average ETF ownership across all utilities stocks is over 15.3%, the highest percentage for any sector with the largest share totals concentrated in mid-cap names:

Finally, our Quant model doesn’t currently rank REITs which trade on very different dynamics than the rest of the broader market but that might be making it more complicated than it needs to be. You can conceptualize what’s going on either through looking just at their current P/E ratios where funds with over $1 billion in AUM are trading with trailing P/E ratios that would make a tech fund jealous! Translating them back into earnings yield shows investors are willing to take a very low rate of potential return in order to get that current income (and a certain amount of negativity convexity). By comparison the E/Y for SPY is 4.9%.

One Fund Solutions

There’s no denying that utilities and REITs, while offering attractive income opportunities, have also left investors in a precarious position. While their income and lower correlation to the broader market can be attractive in down-trending markets, their recent price appreciation has left investors facing the possibility of losses in the event that China trade accord turns out to be more than wishful thinking. And their nosebleed valuations could lead to losses even if it does leaving investors asking what to do next?

The easy answer would be to consider a combination of low volatility or dividend income funds, but that would just concentrate your exposure into the same overvalued names. Or you could consider a bear market fund but that would only offer downside protection with the possibility of serious losses if the S&P 500 bounces above 3,000. Instead, we’d suggest you would find a more symmetrical solution in the AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), one of the better-performing funds in the long/short space.

How does BTAL work? It follows the same basic approach of most long-short funds with a twist. Instead of going long undervalued names and shorting overvalued, BTAL buys low beta names while shorting high beta. They call it capturing the “spread return” which could ideally work in two different ways. First is during a market downturn as high beta stocks sell-off more rapidly than low-beta ones, allowing the fund to generate positive returns even if the long-only portion of the portfolio is negative. A second and more long-term return scenario would come from the historic outperformance of low-beta stocks over their higher beta counterparts, a well-known phenomenon captured by the “low vol” smart beta funds.

Interested investors can read more about the fund's historical performance here (An effective hedging tool for long-only equity holdings) although we’d point out that the biggest drawback of the fund is that it could underperform during periods of strong market performance when investors love risk. BTAL was negative in both 2013 and 2017 when the S&P 500 was up north of 32% and 21% respectively although you get a very different story in 2018 when the market was down over 4.3%. Then BTAL was up over 15% thanks to a strong 4th quarter performance as a broad market sell-off provided the rocket fuel, deeply negative returns for high beta stocks, that the fund needed.

And if going long low-beta sounds like a code word for loading up on utilities and REITs, think again. BTAL’s portfolio construction process balances the long and short positions within each sector meaning the fund isn’t overweight those already overbought names we’ve already talked about. According to AGFiQ that makes BTAL an alternative to a classic cash or defensive position although with a .76% expense ratio, investors in BTAL need more equity market downside to make a position in the fund worthwhile.

