Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Alamo Group Inc.

The company has been tremendously aggressive in M&A to drive growth over the years. However, the business struggles to efficiently produce FCF due to a price competitive model and CAPEX.

Dividend growth investing is a popular, and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. Investors typically do well focusing on companies with long streaks of dividend increases in part because of the positive qualities a business needs in order to be able to continually afford what is ultimately a cash layout to shareholders. However, many of the companies known as "dividend champions" - those with 25 consecutive years (or more) of dividend growth - are mature companies. By identifying strong companies earlier in their life cycle, we can benefit from strong total returns while these companies build their dividend growth reputation. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up and comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow."

Overview

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) is a manufacturer of various types of agricultural and municipality maintenance equipment. The company engineers, builds, and sells/services this equipment through a network of dealerships both in the US and internationally. Product examples would include snow blowers, mowers, vacuum trucks, and more. The company was founded in 1955, and remains a relatively small company with a market cap of just $1.38 billion.

Source: Alamo Group Inc.

The company generates approximately $1 billion in annual revenues with sales from its three primary divisions: Industrial, Agricultural, and Europe. The industrial division is its largest, where its customer base is made up primarily of municipalities and government bodies. The agricultural division services ranchers/farmers, and the Europe division deals with all business relations in that region.

Source: YCharts

The company has seen solid growth over much of the past decade. Over that time frame, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 6.12% and EPS at a CAGR of 18.87%.

Fundamentals

We will talk a little further down about how the company has managed such strong growth rates, but first we will look at the inner workings of Alamo Group to gain a better understanding of the business itself. We do this by reviewing a few key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

A few interesting data trends are present for consideration. The company's operating margin has remained quite steady - and has gradually increased over the past several years. This is encouraging. We are disappointed to see the company struggle to convert revenue into FCF. Performance has been inconsistent, although a recent surge in CAPEX has further suppressed this metric. Alamo Group's CROCI metric has been inconsistent as well, although it has performed near benchmark levels at times. Some of the inconsistencies we see could partly stem from a business that is sensitive to macro/market conditions - this is especially true for the agricultural business.

With somewhat mediocre operating metrics, it's very important that the company remains fiscally responsible to avoid being trapped in a balance sheet debacle. Fortunately, Alamo Group is in great shape with a leverage ratio of just 1.01X EBITDA. This is well below our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X EBITDA. Additionally, Alamo Group is carrying strong cash reserves with a ratio of debt to cash of just 3.4X.

Source: YCharts

We conclude that Alamo Group has enough financial flexibility to drive growth through M&A, or to withstand an unexpected downturn in the business.

Dividend & Buybacks

Alamo Group has just recently entered the dividend growth scene with increases in each of the past five years. The dividend now totals $0.48 per share annually, good for a dividend yield of 0.41% on the current price of stock. This is obviously a low yield, so income focused investors will not find much benefit here. Another thing to consider is that management has not been afraid to freeze or even cut the dividend at points in the past. The dividend has been restrained during economic downturns such as the recession a decade ago. Only five years ago did the dividend begin to increase again.

Source: YCharts

The reason for this is partially due to the company's weak FCF generation metrics. While the dividend is well covered from an accounting standpoint (looking at a 7% payout ratio based on earnings), Alamo Group prioritizes conserving the balance sheet over maintaining the dividend payout (a dividend is an actual cash layout). When the business slows down, the company will conserve cash rather than borrow to cover the payout.

This is commendable from a managerial standpoint, but dividend growth investors will probably take issue with this. The dividend just doesn't grow rapidly enough to make up for these freezes/cuts. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a solid, but unspectacular CAGR of 6.2%. The company also refrains from buying back meaningful amounts of stock, there just isn't enough cash to fund M&A, pay a dividend, and retire shares without adding debt.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

We have alluded to M&A up to this point, and for good reason. Acquisitions have played a critical role in driving the growth that Alamo Group has exhibited over the years. The company has executed a whopping 25 acquisitions since the year 2000, more than one per year since then.

Source: Alamo Group Inc.

Additionally, the management team at Alamo Group has done so with a variety of specific goals in mind. The acquisitions have been herded into three groups, based on what type of value they bring to Alamo Group. M&A has accomplished a number of tasks including consolidating market share, complementing existing markets, and international expansion. We like the variety of acquisitions here, as Alamo Group is attacking growth from a number of angles. This is likely the best method of continued growth moving forward. Ultimately, Alamo Group is a smaller player compared to industry giants such as John Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT), so scaling larger only helps Alamo better compete with industry leaders.

The company's diversity in product offerings will also help it capture as much opportunity as possible. The company builds equipment for virtually all four seasons of weather (hence the tagline "a company for all seasons"). This diversity will not only protect the business from a downturn in any specific product category/market, but will expose the company to different avenues for product expansion and cross selling.

The largest risk that we see present in Alamo Group is a lean business model that the company is forced to run under. Industrial and agricultural equipment is a very price competitive industry with a number of much larger players. The dividend has been inconsistent over the years because of this. While the company is no doubt solid and fundamentally sound, it lacks the cash flow rich traits that allow a margin for error (and ideally to shower shareholders with dividends and buybacks). Alamo Group is a company that would likely feel the impact of a recession or market downturn. During these times, farmers and governing bodies are much less willing to invest in expensive machinery.

Value

At just over $118 per share, Alamo Group's stock is currently trading towards the higher end of its 52-week range ($72-$124).

Source: YCharts

Based on analyst consensus estimates for the full fiscal year of $6.53 per share, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of 18.07X. Based on the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 15.27X, the stock currently trades at an 18% premium to decade "norms".

The company's negative FCF from a large, recent uptick in CAPEX effectively skews FCF yield to a negative number. We circumvent that by taking a look at price to book value, which unfortunately sits near decade highs at 3.6X.

Source: YCharts

Alamo Group is also expected to see a slowdown in earnings growth over the next five years based on analyst expectations. Between this growth forecast and a business model weak in FCF generation, we don't feel that a premium valuation is justified, and shares are overvalued as a result. We feel a more appropriate earnings multiple would be in the 13X-14X range, or a share price of $85-$91 per share.

Wrapping Up

Our overall tone towards Alamo Group, though, is that it leaves us wanting more. The company has done well for itself over much of the past decade, but we want more FCF generation and operational consistency out of our investments. As dividend growth investors, Alamo Group's dividend growth rate isn't enough to make up for the possibility of cuts/freezes as exhibited in past years. Ultimately, we would look elsewhere as long-term investors.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.