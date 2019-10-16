Camden Property Trust: Strong Growth Outlook But Richly Valued

The REIT should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets in 2020.

Investment Thesis

Camden Property Trust (CPT) delivered a solid Q2 2019 thanks to favorable demands in its major markets. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends, and strong market fundamentals in its Sunbelt markets in 2020. The company also has a robust development pipeline that should contribute to its net asset value and rental revenue growth in H2 2019 and 2020. Camden pays a 2.8%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are richly valued. We believe investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

In Q2 2019, Camden saw its funds from operations grew to $1.28 per share from $1.19 per share a year ago. This was a growth rate of 7.6% per year. This growth was primarily driven by strong demand in its markets. As can be seen from the chart below, its same property net operating income increased by 4.2% in Q2 2019. And its occupancy ratio improved by 40 basis points to 96.1%.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Portfolio of properties located in Sunbelt with strong growth potential

Camden’s portfolio of properties is located in the Sunbelt region in the U.S. where population and employment growth rates continue to exceed the national average.

Source: September 2019 Presentation

This strong growth trend is expected to continue in 2020. Below is a table that compares the projected population and employment growth rates in 2020 in Camden’s markets. As can be seen from the chart below, except Los Angeles where population is only expected to grow by 0.3% and San Diego where population is only expected to increase by 0.7%, all other markets have population and employment growth rates exceeding the national average of 0.7% and 0.6% respectively.

Q2 2019 % of NOI Population (5-Year Annual Projected Change) Employment (5-Year Annual Projected Change) Washington DC 16.6% 0.8% 0.6% Houston 10.6% 1.6% 1.4% Atlanta 8.6% 1.2% 1.1% LA/Orange County 8.3% 0.3% 1.8% Southeast Florida 6.9% N/A N/A Dallas 7.2% 1.6% 1.4% Phoenix 6.7% 1.5% 1.5% Orlando 5.9% 1.7% 1.9% Denver 5.8% 1.2% 1.1% Charlotte 5.4% 1.4% 1.3% Tampa 4.5% 1.1% 1.2% Raleigh 4.3% 1.3% 1.3% San Diego/Inland Empire 4.3% 0.7% 0.8% Austin 4.0% 2.2% 2.0% Corpus Christi 0.9% N/A N/A U.S. Average N/A 0.7% 0.6%

Source: PwC Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2020; Created by author

Favorable leasing spreads in its key markets

Strong population and employment growth rates in its key markets have resulted in favorable leasing spreads. As can be seen from the chart below, its blended same property new lease and renewal rate increased to 4.9% in Q2 2019. This is the highest blended growth rate we have seen in the past few years.

Source: September 2019 Presentation

A rich development pipeline

Below is a table that shows Camden’s current development communities. As can be seen from the table, 3 of its development projects have reached completion in Q1 2019 and Q4 2018. These projects should reach stabilized operations by the end of 2019 and in the first half of 2020. Other projects listed in the table below should reach completion starting in Q2 2020 and through 2021. These projects (completed and currently under construction) should add extra 2,590 units to its portfolio of about 56,271 units (or about 4.6% of its total portfolio). This will contribute to its rental revenue favorably in addition to its regular rental rate increases to its existing portfolio. Management also expects that the list of development projects below to add about $1.04 to its net asset value.

Source: September 2019 Presentation

Several redevelopment projects will reach completion in 2020

Besides its current development projects, Camden also has 4 redevelopment projects that will reach completion starting in Q2 2020. These 4 projects (totaled 1,749 units) should contribute help grow its average rental revenue starting in Q2 2020.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Investment grade balance sheet will support its growth projects

Camden has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of A3 Stable (Moody’s), and A- Stable (Fitch and S&P. The company also has no debt maturing in the remainder of 2019 and 2020. Camden has a healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.0x. This is below many other apartment REITs that have ratios above 5.0x. The company’s strong balance sheet will allow it to fund its development and redevelopment projects, as well as opportunistic acquisitions.

Source: September 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Camden expects to generate FFO between $5.03 and $5.15 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to FFO ratio is about 22.2x. This is comparable to its peers who also trade between 20x ~ 24x.

A growing 2.8%-yielding dividend

Camden currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share. The REIT has consistently increased its dividend every year. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 2.8% is towards the low end of its yield range in the past 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for Camden to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for Camden to raise its rental rate and continue to enjoy good revenue growth.

Investor Takeaway

Camden Property Trust is a well-managed REIT with solid growth prospects in its key major markets. However, its shares are not cheap right now. Therefore, we think investors should wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.