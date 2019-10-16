Silver Weekly: Haven Demand Set To Grow Further In Near Term

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $19.00 per share by end-October, representing a potential upside of 11% from here.

The surge in investment demand for silver more than offsets the weakness in the electronics sector.

The Fed should respond to the deterioration is US economic conditions at its October 30 FOMC meeting by cutting rates, pushing the dollar lower and lending further support to SIVR.

Alongside the market, we are cautiously optimistic about the positive effects of the trade truce on the global economic outlook, inducing us to expect firmer haven demand in near term.

SIVR has strengthened slightly since the US and China reached a partial trade deal last Friday, suggesting that investor skepticism prevails.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has strengthened slightly since the US and China reached a partial trade deal last Friday, suggesting that investor skepticism prevails. Alongside the market, we are cautiously optimistic about the potentially positive effects of the trade truce on the global economic outlook, inducing us to expect firmer safe-haven demand in the near term. In addition, the Fed is likely to respond to the deterioration in US economic conditions at its forthcoming FOMC meeting on October 30 by cutting rates, while stressing the fragile nature of the “phase-one deal”. This should result in dollar weakness, supporting further silver prices.

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $19.00 per share in October, representing a 11% upside from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted slightly their net long positions in Comex silver over the latest reporting period of October 1-8, to the tune of 146 tonnes, representing 1% of annual physical consumption

Over the past month, they have slashed their net long exposure to silver by 1,474 tonnes, representing 4% of OI and 5% of annual physical consumption.

Nevertheless, net long speculative positions in Comex silver by a massive 11,378 tonnes since May 28, which represents 34% of OI and 40% of annual physical consumption. Over the corresponding period (May 28-October 8), silver spot prices appreciated markedly by 18%. Speculative activity undoubtedly pushed silver spot prices.

At 24% of OI, the net spec length remains firmly below its historical high of 61% of OI, suggesting plenty of room for additional speculative buying, in our view.

Implications for SIVR: Because speculative buying for Comex silver can continue to grow strongly in the near term, silver spot prices could move strongly higher from their current level. This should push SIVR concurrently higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors sold a marginal 9 tonnes of silver last week, marking after two weeks of decent net inflows.

After a remarkable wave of ETF buying in the summer months (~2,900 tonnes or 21% of annual physical consumption), ETF investors have adopted a “wait and see” approach, awaiting a confirmation of a bull move in silver spot prices.

Given the year-to-date ETF buying of ~2,700 tonnes, investment demand for silver is much stronger than what the Silver Institute initially projected (only 227 tonnes).

The massive rise in investment demand for silver has overwhelmingly tightened the supply/demand balance of the market, which is likely to show a deficit this year, and not a surplus as the Silver Institute initially envisaged.

Implications for SIVR: The expected deficit in the silver market elicited by the large wave of ETF buying this year should exact firmer silver spot prices and thus a stronger SIVR’s value.

Weak silver demand from the electronics sector

Silver demand from electronics represents around 24% of global silver consumption.

Source: Silver Institute, Orchid Research

Silver use in the electronics sector so far this year is likely to have been undermined by the increased technology tensions (especially between Japan and South Korea) and the global slowdown in economic growth. Our view is corroborated by the latest semiconductor sales.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), worldwide semiconductor sales contracted by 14.8% YoY in August and by 11.2% YoY in the first eight months of 2019. This comes after an increase of 15.6% YoY in 2018.

Source: SIA, Orchid Research

Encouragingly, semiconductor sales could rebound next year thanks to firmer demand from electric vehicles. As our friends at SFA pointed out:

Bosch, the sixth-largest producer of semiconductors for the automotive industry, is on track to begin production at its new €1 billion fabrication facility in Dresden, Germany, in H1’21.

Silver demand from electronics, which contributed negatively this year, could therefore contribute positively next year.

Implications for SIVR: Weaker demand from electronics this year should be more than counterbalanced by the increase in investment demand for silver. As such, we remain constructive on silver spot prices and SIVR in the remainder of Q4.

Our closing thoughts

The strength in SIVR after the US-China trade truce confirms our view that safe-haven demand for silver should remain strong in Q4, as uncertainty prevails and investors seek safety. With the Fed likely to cut rates at its October 30 FOMC meeting, the dollar should come under pressure, lending further support to SIVR due to the resulting lift in silver demand due to lower silver prices in the world outside China (especially the Emerging World where the majority of silver is consumed).

We expect SIVR to push further higher for the rest of October, expecting a high of $19.00 per share - representing a 11% upside from its current level.

