Why I Just Nabbed More Simon Property And Eastman Chemical: My Buys For Oct. 7-11, 2019

Hi, I’m Alan aka Blue Chip DRiP

Nice to meet you. This is my first post on Seeking Alpha, so please take it easy on the newbie! In a nutshell, I grew up with a fantastic financial role model. My dad was a successful stock broker for 30+ years, and always preached the power of saving, compounding interest, and reinvesting dividends in high quality businesses. He’s now retired, easily living off of passive/ever-growing dividend income. Pops is "proof" that it works.

I’m 42 and married with 2 kids (ages 10 and 6). Unfortunately, I neglected my dad's wisdom for the better part of my life - sliding through my 20s and 30s "in the present" without much prep for the future.

In February 2019, I finally decided to get serious about my family's financial future. I made a monthly budget with my wife, figured out ways to increase our savings rate, got rid of unnecessary mental and physical clutter, and started investing in high-quality businesses that pay dividends. Ring a bell?

Primary Investing Goal

To nurture a safe and growing passive dividend income stream to help my wife and I live comfortably in retirement (oh yeah, and that college thing for the kiddos, too). I got into the game late, and lost many important years of compounding, so I’m trying to make up for lost time as I follow one of my favorite cycling quotes: “Draft off the intelligence of others.” - Author Unknown

Goals For My Articles And As An SA Contributor

To create a "Win-Win" by sharing my personal financial journey with like-minded investors (as I know many of you are on similar paths). The accountability and scrutiny that comes with these posts will hopefully (selfishly) improve my investment decisions and aid in forward progress. Likewise I hope you gain some ideas and maybe a kick in the pants for your own research/purchases as we step towards our goals together.

Snapshot Of My Strategy

I'm focused on consistent Dividend Growth Investing for the long haul. We all prefer to buy stocks on sale. But it's OK to pay fair value or more for the right company. I’d rather get on board with a business I believe in (“time in the market”) than wait forever for the perfect entry point. More importantly, employing disciplined frugality and a high income savings rate outside of investing will help us all reach our financial goals faster. Throw in healthy diversification (position/sector limits, fixed income, etc.) and the overall margin of safety allows for peace of mind regardless of the fickle and unpredictable ebb and flow of the markets.

Now, let's touch on my recent buys:

Stock Purchases: Oct. 7-11, 2019

Date Ticker Name Qty Price Amount Ann. Div. Income 10/8/19 (KMI) Kinder Morgan 50 20.04 1001.81 50 10/8/19 (KO) Coca-Cola 15 53.55 803.18 24 10/8/19 (ET) Energy Transfer 50 12.44 621.75 61 10/9/19 (EMN) Eastman Chemical 15 69.01 1035.05 37.2 10/9/19 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 5 130.22 651.08 19 10/9/19 (SPG) Simon Property Group 10 145.85 1458.42 84

In total, these investments cost $5571.29 and added approximately $275.20 of forward annual dividend income to my portfolio, with a 4.93% YoC. This raises my overall projected annual dividend income to $14,055.93. (I’ll share my portfolio/holdings in a later post - baby steps).

So, Why Buy These Stocks?

Kinder Morgan - The energy sector has been in the toilet. For me, this equates to a favorable margin of safety and better potential upside. Unless the business model deteriorates, I will continue adding to KMI under $20. I like the 5% dividend, the recent 20% increase, and the promises of more increases in the upcoming years. Sure, promises have become lies in the past, so I’m not betting the farm.

Coca-Cola - In general, I like to offset “riskier” holdings with “safer” ones. I'm OK with sketchier energy purchases, when I'm also buying stalwarts like KO. Over the long haul, and through a potential correction/recession, this Dividend King will continue to perform and I’ll take the 3% dividend all day long. Maybe it's overvalued now, but who cares? I bought some in the $45s earlier this year, and will continue to add shares under $55. If I take the family to Baja Fresh instead of the nice sushi joint a couple of times, that evens out the valuation!

Energy Transfer - One of my more speculative/high yield holdings (my current YoC is 8.81%). Again, energy in general, is out of favor. But I think ET is a top-tier midstream operator. They’ve been raising the dividend for 13 straight years, and I’m taking this opportunity to average down my current cost basis of $13.86. Sure, they've got a lot of debt and they could cut the dividend and go kerplop. They've had a lot of CapEx over the last few years, but seems like the big spending is mostly done, free cash flow is improving, and they're accelerating debt repayment. They could eventually run back up and get back to a more appropriate historical yield. I’m gonna hang in. Let’s go ET!

Eastman Chemical - One of my newest holdings. I first purchased 30 shares in mid-Sept @ $72.49. I bought 15 more at the beginning of October, and after this purchase, my YoC is now $70.83 on 60 shares. I’m looking to keep adding in the $70 range. Strong specialty chemical business model, cyclical as it may be... very safe 38% payout ratio, 10% dividend growth rate (10-yr avg). Solid track record, strong moat, 3.4% current yield. What's not to like? I'm in.

Johnson & Johnson - Much like KO, I’m looking to keep growing this position into a core holding. Sure, there’s the never-ending lawsuits, asbestos, opioids, and the never-ending noise… but in the end, I think it’s priced well right now and growth will continue over the long-term. At $127-130 I’m gonna get in where I fit in.

Simon Property Group - I have been accumulating for a couple of months now. I like it in the $145-155 range, and feel it’s undervalued. They’ve been raising the dividend for 10 years, it’s a “best-of-breed” A-Class mall REIT/that’s beaten down because of the overall negative outlook on the retail/brick and mortar segment as a whole. A safe 5.6% dividend, cha-ching, with good potential long-term growth prospects and a high margin of safety currently.

What's Next?

Through the inevitable ups and downs of the markets, I'll continue making at least a buy or two every week or two, taking baby steps towards financial emancipation. I find this keeps me engaged but not obsessed with investing. I'll continue posting updates and documenting the journey on SA as long as it doesn't cut into free time and family fun too much. Speaking of...

Time for a bike ride. I look forward to any and all comments and constructive criticism. Thanks for the read!

P.S. - What dividend stocks are you buying/do you have on your radar these days? Do share!