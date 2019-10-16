Enterprise Products Partners Is A Buy For Current And Future Income, Regardless Of Politics

What's more, with most revenues contractually fee-based along with growing exposure to the production of non-fuel consumer products, cash flows are remarkably stable.

Regardless of politics, EPD is bound to play a part in the future of American energy provision, as natural gas will benefit from the decline of coal.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a ~$60 billion midstream energy giant operating over 50,000 miles of pipelines as well as storage capacity, processing plants, fractionators, condensate distillation facilities, and export terminals. Almost half (47%) of its gross operating margin is derived from natural gas liquids, another 12% from natural gas, 12% from petrochemicals, and 29% from crude oil.

The company acts like a toll booth with tolls set up at half a dozen points along the production, processing, and transportation system. And, crucially, EPD is extremely well capitalized for the future, with a low 3.2x long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio made up of 99% fixed rate debt with an average maturity of 19.3 years. With a weighted average cost of capital around 5.5% and returns on invested capital hovering between 10.2% (2016) and 13.8% (1H 2019) over the last fifteen years, the midstream giant remains hugely profitable.

But other articles on Seeking Alpha have already done a good job at explaining the core business operations and financials of EPD, so I will focus in this article on a few less commonly covered topics: (1) EPD's place in the big-picture backdrop of climate change and the transitioning world of energy usage, (2) the huge development pipeline, (3) the stability of revenues, and (4) the probable growth of future income.

Big Picture Thesis

As much as we might like to see a full transition to renewable energy sources in the next ten or twenty years, it simply isn't feasible. The world needs fossil fuels to support its energy consumption. Not even the most ardently pro-renewables president and congress could change that.

One reason for this is that most of the carbon emission (and especially most of the new carbon emission) in the world is coming from outside the US. According to Jason Bordoff, Senior Director for Energy and Climate Change at the National Security Council, there are 450 coal plants currently under development, and two-thirds of those are in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

When these along with the current stock of coal-fired plants are retired, with what will they be replaced? Perhaps, far in the future, they will be replaced by wind, solar, and other renewable forms of energy. But for the foreseeable future, since natural gas emits 30-50% less CO2 than coal and is plentiful, it would be the most likely beneficiary of the decline of coal, as it already has been over the last decade:

What a more climate change-conscious American government could do would be to hasten the shift toward cleaner, lower carbon-emitting sources of energy, including natural gas.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, natural gas and petroleum are both expected to grow in terms of energy consumption through 2050, although petroleum should fall as a percentage of the total while natural gas stays even.

Moreover, even projecting very rapid growth in renewables, the EIA estimates that renewables will only account for half of world electricity generation by 2050, leaving the rest to fossil fuels and nuclear power.

US carbon emissions have already fallen ~15% since 2007, and that will likely continue as natural gas continues eating into coal. What's more, the rest of the world (save Europe) is behind the United States on this transition toward cleaner energy sources, and thus the long-term movement away from coal is still in its early stages.

US companies with the greatest exposure to natural gas export capacity are likely to benefit greatly into the future. What's more, environmentalists ought to look favorably on the rise of natural gas exports, as it is likely to replace high-emission woodfuel in many emerging markets.

In many Chinese cities, the heavy smog and nearly unbreathable air necessitates a movement away from coal. Human health as well as air quality are at stake. Once again, natural gas is the likely beneficiary here.

In short, the transition toward cleaner fuels both domestically and internationally will not likely manifest as a World War II-style centralization and mobilization effort anytime soon. Rather, more probable, says Bordoff, are "policy solutions that embrace both the virtues of our market-based economic system and a more robust role for government to deliver the market outcomes we desire." This outcome would include important parts for government to play, including the funding of clean energy R&D and investments in mass transit while also building on the vital progress already being made by private businesses (who, by the way, fund more than 60% of R&D in the US).

There is a substantial role for companies like EPD in such a scenario.

Stable Operations

A brief note on the stability of EPD's cash flows is warranted here.

A very attractive 84% of operating margins are fee-based, translating to stable cash flows that are not volumetrically determined. That number has fallen from 2016's 91% as the company has diversified into petrochemicals, exports, and differential-based incomes.

One of the primary fuels that EPD transports is natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), of which there are a variety of uses. Ethylene, for instance, is used to produce a range of everyday and necessity items such as cups, water bottles, food packaging, containers, trash bags, crates, toys, film, lenses, hoses, carpeting, coating, siding, pipes, tires, etc. While many of these items are prime recycling candidates, most ethylene-based products are hard to recycle or reuse.

Then there's propylene, which is mostly turned into polypropylene and used in automotive and consumer products, one of which is diapers. But it is also used in paint, insulation, detergent, rubber, cosmetics, and lots of other ways.

This diversification into petrochemicals helps to hedge against any cyclicality in cash flows from the midstream operations. What's more, given EPD's status as the market leader in the NGL space, the company is positioned to benefit greatly from the ~30% growth in NGL demand in the next five and a half years.

What's more, around 50% of growth in crude demand through 2025 will be from exports. With expansions to its stock of export terminals, EPD should be able to offset declining oil usage in the US with increased international sales.

All of this should result not just in continued growth but also stability of growth going forward.

Growth Pipeline

Seven projects representing $800 million in value are scheduled to complete during the current quarter (Q3 2019), which will be something to look out for when earnings are announced later in October. In Q4 of this year, another $2.4 billion worth of projects are slated to come on line, which means that a significant chunk of growth is expected to accrete to the top and bottom lines in 2020.

EPD has around $6 billion of projects currently under construction and already backed by long-term, fee-based contracts with almost entirely investment grade counterparties. There are also $5+ billion of expansions in development, which should add revenues to existing projects.

Some of these projects will expand transportation capacity from the Permian Basin, which is sorely needed. The amount of natural gas that is burned off in West Texas simply because of the lack of necessary pipeline capacity could fuel every household in Texas for a year.

One recently inked contract with oil major Chevron (CVX) will see new offshore export terminal from which CVX can export more oil while EPD collects fees. This project could come on line as early as 2022.

Another recently signed project, this one with LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), will supply the chemicals producer with propylene for one of its facilities. This facility is set to begin production in 2023, further extending EPD's concrete growth plans.

The Dividend

Normally, I like to use free cash flow coverage of the dividend to determine its safety and aptness to grow, but for master limited partnerships ("MLPs") like EPD, FCF is not as relevant. That is because of the common practice among MLPs to use return of capital for a portion of the dividend rather than it coming primarily from FCF.

Some investors don't like this about MLPs, as return of capital lowers one's cost basis and increases taxable capital gains when units are sold. EPD, however, has made significant strides toward becoming self-funding, which could lower return of capital as a percentage of the dividend. Of course, for long-term buy-and-hold investors, return of capital is not so bad, as it allows one to enjoy a greater amount of tax-free income.

Despite being less relevant for dividend coverage for MLPs, free cash flow is not totally irrelevant. It's nice to see that, since the oil price rout in 2014-2015, free cash flow has risen steadily.

This gives EPD ample dry powder for growth projects, which is precisely what it is using all that cash for. As these growth projects gradually come online, they are adding substantially to the bottom line — cash flow from operations (CFFO).

CFFO has comfortably covered the dividend (or, rather the distribution) since 2006, and that coverage is only widening. Retained distributable cash flow (DCF) has exploded in recent years:

This creates ample ability for EPD management to (1) fund even more accretive growth projects, (2) renew its previous, faster dividend growth rate, and/or (3) engage in unit buybacks. Given the company's 6%+ distribution yield, some modest buybacks funded by retained cash would firm up the per-share distribution and bolster the stock price.

What about target 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

Given EPD's rapidly growing DCF, I expect that management will decide to boost the distribution growth rate sometime in the next few years. As recently as a few years ago, annual dividend raises were above 5%. Thus, I find it reasonable to estimate an average forward growth rate of 4.5% per year.

At the current yield of 6.36% and with 4.5% annual distribution hikes, buyers at today's price can expect a YoC after ten years of 9.88%. That is phenomenal for such a conservatively managed, financially strong company.

Conclusion

Back in March of this year, I wrote an article explaining why family-owned businesses tend to outperform their non-family peers over time. Businesses in which a single family holds a controlling stake have the unique ability to maintain a long-term view and allocate capital accordingly. Rather than make hasty or overly generous decisions in order to please short-termist shareholders, family businesses can plan far into the future.

When asked for whom they work, the founders of family businesses often reply, "for my kids and their kids." This bears at least some truth in the case of Enterprise Products Partners. The Duncan siblings, heirs of the company's founder, share a controlling stake in the midstream partnership and are undoubtedly one of the reasons for its success.

In just three years, EPD will most likely join the exclusive ranks of the Dividend Aristocrats, a collection of public companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 years straight. In 28 years, if the current streak continues for that long, EPD will become a Dividend King.

So long as things keep going the way they have been, I plan to remain a shareholder up to and after the day when the crown of Dividend Kingship is placed atop Enterprise's head. By then, my yield-on-cost will likely be above 20%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.