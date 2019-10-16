I continually find joy in researching for community-based banks in small-towns, such as in my home state of Ohio. The talk usually is the big get bigger and the small players get squashed. Well, how about when the small player plays a heavy hand and marches to a loud beat? That is exactly what you receive from Ohio-Valley based Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

What do I mean about drumming to a loud beat? PEBO is a $4.3 billion financial institution and for relative terms, JPMorgan (JPM) is over $1 trillion. Yet, they have acquired 4 banks in the last 5 years alone, growing from $2 billion to the $4.3 billion today. PEBO's most recent acquisition was for First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc., at a cost of $43.7 million. Their total assets being acquired were approximately $310 million, which is significant and almost 10% of the size of PEBO, at that time. PEBO's prior 3 bank acquisitions in the last 5 years had total asset sizes of $294 million, $648 million and $146 million. These 4 acquisitions represent a total asset add of $1.4 billion! Can you now agree PEBO is making noise in the industry?

Buying banks is great, but what does that mean for PEBO's performance? They'll be announcing their third quarter results in a few weeks, therefore, we will have to use PEBO's 2nd quarter results to perform our analysis.

First, PEBO is making record top line revenue or interest income, which goes hand in hand with their asset growth. Net revenue through 6 months ended 2019 was 19% higher than last year's 2nd quarter year-to-date results. Similar to other institutions, interest expense has ballooned up, increasing from $8.8 million to $14.2 million, which is from a combination of increases in deposits (such as through acquisitions) but also an increase in rate to attract new and maintain their current deposit base (the war for deposits is real in the banking industry!).

How about PEBO's cost structure? Well, non-interest expenses has increased almost 10% from the 6 months year-to-date 2018 to 2019. Expenses rose from $64.2 million to $70.7 million, primarily in salaries and employee benefits. There was also a nice increase in tax expense, obviously because of their increase in taxable income. Net income came in at $24 million for the 6 months ended 2019 vs. $19.6 million for the same period 2018. This was a staggering increase of 22.4%! These results are strong and consistent, as even the 3-month results were 22% higher than the 3 months ended June of last year.

The earnings are looking great for PEBO and I can easily see them keeping that pace up. However, to grow organically, it will take funding. Since there has been a battle for deposits, one would naturally expect that a sizable bank like PEBO would have to borrow to keep up with growing, as deposits have been hard to come by, right? Wrong. This luckily has not been the case for PEBO. In fact, their short-term borrowings have declined since the end of the year from $356 million to $186.5 million and it doesn't end there. PEBO's long-term borrowings also dropped from $109.6 million to $85.7 million! Nothing else on their balance sheet looks out of the ordinary, as I would expect quite a bit of goodwill, based on all of the acquisitions.

Overall, PEBO has been enjoying the fruits of their labour this year from the acquisition labor they have endured. I would anticipate similar results to continue and interest expense to slightly decrease, due to the last 2 rate cuts. Since they are performing so well, does that align the same with PEBO's dividend? You know what time it is. It is time to run PEBO through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $31.11 $1.36 $2.61 4.37% 52% 26.36% 18.48% 11.92

*Based on 10/14/19 close price

**Per Yahoo! Finance Analysts

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Here we go and they are starting things off on the right foot! Their payout ratio is right in the middle of 40% and 60%, but the payout ratio is creeping up. Can't blame them, as they will have plenty of earnings start to accrete from ALL of the acquisitions in the last few years.

2.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is approximately 22. Therefore, PEBO's 11.92 ratio is definitely below the 13 which is desired and is also consistent with what I've seen in the industry. PEBO somehow has been able to keep their ratio lower than others that I have evaluated. They receive a check mark in this category.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $0.34 per quarter or $1.36 per year equates to a dividend yield of 4.37%. Definitely higher than Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) and fairly close to KeyCorp (KEY). If $1,000 was invested, this equates to $43.70 on a go-forward basis.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - First, PEBO was also an institution that tremendously reduced that dividend during the Great Recession. As you can see, since 2011, they've been juicing that dividend back up, no problem! They have been going strong for a handful of years.

Therefore, the long dividend growth history is not quite there and always leaves the question - could a dividend cut happen again? However, though short term, the 5-year dividend growth rate is 18.48%, which is stellar and their most recent 3 years boasts a hefty 26.36% average dividend growth rate, get out of their way!

Conclusion

PEBO is definitely a jack of all trades lately. They are buying, growing organically and growing their dividend a tremendous amount. As a shareholder, you can't really be upset, I would say.

Their financial performance is very impressive. Costs aren't ballooning to an unbearable amount. In fact, they are steady, which is the opposite that I would expect, given the number of acquisitions. In addition, their balance sheet and deposit/funding base has been managed well. Should other banks be talking to PEBO to see how they are doing it? On the other hand, is PEBO setting themselves up for being a ripe target for an even bigger bank? VERY interesting thought right there.

Then, PEBO's dividend metrics are currently sound. They have a great price to earnings ratio, the payout ratio is okay, as they are right in between 40 and 60%. Even with all of that, they are yielding over 4.35% and have an incredible dividend growth rate average, from the recent 3-5 years. The one knock, and yes, I always have at least one knock, is their dividend growth history. PEBO has cut it before and that payout ratio is rising, given the staggering dividend growth pattern they've been on.

In conclusion, I would be looking to initiate a position into Peoples Bancorp Inc as they have strong financial performance, are consistently looking to better their financial institution via growth and acquisition, as well as have a growing dividend. I would initiate a smaller position and add more through time of more dividend growth, to see their history of growing their dividend lengthen.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!