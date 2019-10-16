Doubling The Market's Result With The Safest Stocks

I set up a new PEG5 portfolio with all the data that are available now. I expect this portfolio to outperform as well.

I backtest my PEG5 system and see that it has doubled the Dow Jones return, although it consist of the very safest of stocks of that same index.

The Dow Jones consists of 30 components, and we work with all of them in this article.

Introduction

My moniker is From Growth To Value, and that has a double meaning. It means that growth stocks can become value stocks if you hold them long enough. There are enough examples: Walmart (WMT), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC) and many others were all blistering growth stocks for quite a while, but they have become value stocks now.

But my moniker also means I cover growth stocks, value stocks and anything in between. There are only good stocks and bad stocks in my universe. The way you make money doesn't matter. Or, to put it using that famous quote:

How you invest all depends on your style, your position, what you are interested in, your situation (retired or not, for example) and so many more factors. My father is retired, as I wrote in my article about Dow, and I developed the PEG5 system for the kind of investing that he wants. Readers who follow me for my growth stock coverage may be disappointed that this is about the Dow Jones index and its constituents, but I encourage them to read on. I think I might be on to something.

There are many ways to win in the stock market, on the condition that you have a strategy and that you keep following that strategy. This is an article that shows that with a solid portfolio of dividend stocks of the Dow Jones (DIA), as safe and often boring as you can get them, you can beat the indexes by a wide margin too. I have named the system PEG5, because it looks at the forward P/E and the growth expectations for the next five years.

Two test portfolios

Just to make sure we all know before we start: the Dow Jones index originated in 1896, and it now consists of 30 stocks, all large-caps. Alphabetically, they are: 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), Apple, Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Cisco (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Disney (DIS) Dow (DOW), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Home Depot (HD), IBM Corp. (IBM), Intel, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE), Procter & Gamble (PG), The Travelers Companies (TRV), United Health Corp. (UNH), United Technologies (UTX), Verizon (VZ), Visa (V), Walmart and Walgreens (WBA).

In December 2016, I selected the stocks with the highest EPS percentage growth projections over the next five years. I called the selection simply Portfolio A, and I wanted to test if it would outperform versus the index over the long term:

Before we look at the results, let's first look at the results of the Dow Jones Industrial over that period, so we have a benchmark to weigh against:

37% gains is a good return. Let's see how the first test portfolio has done.

These are the results of Portfolio A after almost three years:

As you can see, just like we concluded in our last update, the Portfolio A is underperforming versus the Dow Jones. And that is no real surprise. In my follow-up article from December 2017, this group of stocks already underperformed versus the Dow Jones index: -6.5% on average per stock. The gap has even widened now, with 9.36% of negative alpha.

These are the results of Portfolio B, the "bad" portfolio, the stocks that had the lowest EPS estimates for the next five years:

No surprise here. The "bad" portfolio does what it was supposed to do: it underperforms versus the Dow Jones average. But it is clear that the difference between the two portfolios was too small to consider the test as a success, especially when the "good" portfolio also underperforms versus the Dow Jones index. The 10 stocks in the middle of the EPS growth projections have outperformed the two other portfolios and the index:

(Compiled by the author)

As you see, this portfolio, let's call it Portfolio C, has outperformed both A, the "good" portfolio, and B, the "bad" portfolio, as well as the index itself, all with a very wide margin of 27.32% above the return of the Dow Jones. It's clear that just looking at the growth is not enough. A lot has to do with the expectations that are either baked into the stock price or not. Therefore, I introduced my PEG5 system in December 2017.

In my follow-up article from December 2017, I came to the conclusion that just looking at the 5-year EPS estimates was too simple. I had a look at the forward P/E ratios of the companies in December 2016.

This is the overview of the P/E ratios of December 2016 for Portfolio A (highest EPS growth):

(Compiled by the author)

What already is clear was that two of the three worst performers in the A portfolio (CVX and XOM) have very high forward P/E ratios. DowDuPont didn't get a forward P/E ratio because of all the merging and splitting. The average forward P/E ratio was 30.84, which is very high, especially for such stable dividend stocks.

I did the same for Portfolio B, the "bad" portfolio:

(Compiled by the author)

As you can see, in general, the forward P/E ratios were much lower for the "bad" portfolio - almost half - with an average of just 15. That is be expected because these companies have lower EPS growth forecasts.

How about the hugely outperforming middle group, Portfolio C? What were the forward P/E ratios in December 2016? Let's have a look:

(Compiled by the author)

The average forward P/E is 18.14, which is quite a bit lower than that of Portfolio A and not that much higher than that of Portfolio B, considering that the EPS growth expectations were higher for this group.

So, what if we would combine the two metrics? Higher EPS growth combined with lower P/E ratios? You could call it a 5-year forward PEG if you want or, shorter, PEG5.

The PEG5 Portfolio

This is the list of all 30 stocks of the Dow Jones with their PEG5 (5-year forward PEG) as of December 2017:

(Compiled by the author)

For the new portfolio, I didn't mechanically select the first 10. I had some quality criteria too. For example, when I looked at the four first stocks, I saw four stocks that I didn't want in my portfolio. So, I included some qualitative parameters as well. They were actually simple: quality of the business, ruling out General Electric (GE) and The Travelers Companies (which had negative earnings projections) and avoiding cyclicals, because of the fickle nature of these stocks, which meant a no-go for Exxon, Chevron and Caterpillar.

So my new portfolio, the PEG5 portfolio I set up in December 2017, consisted of the following stocks:

(Compiled by the author)

To see if we beat the market since December 2017, we have to know, of course, what the DIA has done over that period:

Can our quality-checked PEG5 portfolio beat that benchmark of 9.42%? Let's see:

(Compiled by the author)

(Source: Portfolio Visualiser)

The answer is a clear and resounding "Yes!" The PEG5 portfolio beats the market by 10.89%, more than double the return of the Dow Jones.

Don't forget that the testing period, with just 22 months, is still short. But if you look at the CAGR, the result is much more impressive: 12.98% for the PEG5 versus just 8.11% for the Dow Jones:

(Source: Portfolio Visualiser)

If you wonder about the S&P 500 (SPY), it's up by 11.73% over the same period, so the PEG5 portfolio beats it comfortably too, by 8.58%.

Now, of course, the sample of stocks may be small and the time period limited, but I think the system might work very well over long periods too. I will definitely keep track of the results over the next few years.

Setting up a new PEG5 Portfolio

Maybe you have been thinking: beating the S&P and the Dow Jones by such a high margin - great - but what's in it for me now? You picked those stocks quite a while ago! Well, you did the effort to read so far, so let's not wait any longer with the 10 best stocks to set up a PEG5 portfolio now.

In my last update, I added a metric to weed out the subjective "quality" criterion. Often, stocks that grow keep growing and stocks that decline keep declining. Therefore, I look at the EPS growth of the 5 last years and weed those out with negative growth. Here is the complete list:

(Compiled by the author, using Finviz.com)

Negative 5-year projections in growth (like Disney) also are ruled out. That means the quality-checked PEG5 list becomes this then:

(Compiled by the author)

I will keep track of this portfolio too. I will call it the PEG5 O19 (for October 2019). I am curious to see if the system keeps outperforming the indexes. I expect so, but nothing is sure in the stock market.

The PEG5 A19 portfolio, which I compiled in April of this year, has 8 common names with the PEG5 O19:

(Compiled by the author)

Although it's still very early, after just 6 months, the portfolio is doing well and already outperforming its benchmark, the Dow Jones:

(Source: Portfolio Visualiser)

The numbers say even more, I think: the PEG5 A19 has a return of 8.04% over the past 6 months, the Dow Jones 5.04%. I'll keep you updated on both of these portfolios.

Conclusion

So far, the PEG5 system seems to work very well if it is quality-controlled. In this article, I have looked back at the performance of the system. I also selected a new PEG5 portfolio, which I expect will outperform the market over the next five years at least.

