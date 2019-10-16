WNS (Holdings) Ltd - A Premium Under Threat

BPO is an industry designed to drive efficiencies and put itself out of work in the long-term.

View

For the three reasons above, I see WNS' current valuation as overweight and through an evenly weighted range of valuation approaches, as noted in Figure 7, I see a price target of $51.89.

Company Overview

Founded in 1996 and based in Mumbai, India, WNS (Holdings) Limited is a business process management (BPM) company that provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide through two segments: WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM.

Financial Summary

FY19 saw a return to normality following the impact of the 4Q17 Denali and HealthHelp transactions. Net revenue growth sharply decelerated to $794m (+7.2% YoY, +9.8 CC), in line with street estimates and guidance. Notably, there was continued strong momentum in Healthcare, acquired growth and now 15.6% of FY19 net revenues vs 7.1% in FY17 pre-transaction.

Employee and facility costs also normalized allowing adjusted gross margins (excl. repair payments) to edge up 230bps YoY. Expansion to new and existing facility in the Philippines, Spain and India saw built up seats (30,390, +7.8% YoY) rise more than total headcount (39,898, +9.2% YoY) pushing the seat utilization rate down for the third consecutive year. The respective 8.5%, 6.0% and 4.2% depreciative effects of the INR, ZAR and PHP (which together made 63.7% of FY19 expenses) against the USD partially offset the added employee costs allowing adjusted diluted EPS ($2.69, +20% YoY) to fall in line with guidance.

FY20 started strong with Q1 net revenue of $211.6m (+7.9% YoY) topping street estimates of $207.5m - again healthcare and diversified business, (NYSE:DB) verticals the primary volume drivers. WNS delivered a large earnings surprise ($0.72, +22% YoY, vs $0.48 street estimates) as YoY margin increased largely due to the adoption of IFRS 16 and an average 3.9% and 14.2% decline of the INR and ZAR, respectively, against the USD. Softer client activity saw 6 new clients and 11 existing relationships expanded (vs 6 new, 16 expanded in 1Q19) while headcount (41,056) grew more than built up seats (26,670) causing a rebound in the seat utilization rate.

In FY19, WNS cleansed the balance sheet paying down debt associated with the Denali and HealthHelp acquisitions to align with median peer Debt/EBITDA and Debt/Equity ratios. In 1Q20, used their strong cash generated from operations ($56.6m, +216% YoY) to repurchase 802k ADSs at an average price of $57.67.

My base estimates FY20 net revenue are on the low end of the company’s guidance. I see growth again being primarily led by strong healthcare and DB volume but partially offset by a slide in Insurance (~25% net revenues), a stronger USD, and a cooling global economy affecting corporate capex and thus WNS client expansion activity (FY19 new clients down for second consecutive year). Net revenue growth on a cc basis dipped below headcount growth in 1Q20 pointing to future downward pressure on margins, although I see WNS’ current operational levels still efficient enough to deliver adjusting diluted EPS within the mid-range of company guidance.

Valuation

WNS trades at a premium to both the selected regionally and globally based peers (48% and 18% premiums to respective trailing median comp EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples) despite their mixed financial performance – see figure 6 and 9. Only TCS, 35 times bigger in size, squeezed out both better gross, EBITDA and profit margins which speaks volumes of WNS’ operational efficiency. Their 6.75% sales growth however sat at the bottom of pile while revenue per employee was more than half the median comps. Given their above average capex/sales and leverage, ROIC and ROA sat below median comps also justifying a lower multiple. The decline in the largest segment, insurance, from a revenue/employee perspective, and new client business trending lower (macro-led) will add downward margin pressure. My price target of $51.89 implies a 13% downside and a 17.1x EV multiple to my base FY20 adjusted EBITDA - a lower premium justified by WNS’ continued operational excellence. Year to date, WNS shares have rallied 45%, highest among peers, $5 shy of the 52-week highs, further implying a limited upside.

Rationale

India’s IT and BPM industry revenues (excluding hardware) in 2017-18 were US$167bn (+8.4% YoY) and are expected to grow to $350bn in 2025. BPO firms are moving up the value chain focusing on more complex and high-end business services such as re-engineering and business transformation. 75% of the market revenues in 2018 were export-driven and with almost two-thirds of those exports earned in the US and approximately 21% from BPO (Source: IBEF). Indian BPO providers have thrived as low-cost exporters of IT services, from a significant pool of digitally skilled people (600,000 now - 1-1.5m more expected in 4/5 years) and a set of FDI friendly policies, but it is this global risk that points to my bearish sentiment on WNS’ share price – despite their continued operational excellence.

I see 13% downside to WNS’ current $59.97 per share for the following reasons:

Emerging challenges from trade spats, a hard Brexit threat and a growing global protectionism sentiment adversely affects business confidence and CAPEX decisions which softens WNS new client activity and/or accelerating a pricing model shift from a more stable FTE contract base. 25 new client activity were added in FY19, lower for the second consecutive year, with 6 new clients in 1Q20 (flat vs 6 in 1Q19) while TTM FTE contract revenue sits at 66.4% (vs 71.2% 5-year average). This coincides with the YoY decline in seat utilization which was also down for a second consecutive year in FY19, 1.21. This is also in line with BPO industry adding the lowest amount of jobs in 7 within FY18. Additionally, Indian nationals received between 67% to 72% of H-1B visas in the last five fiscal years. The recent additional administrative scrutiny installed on this US non-immigrant visa process points threat of further reform which may hinder WNS employees’ ability to service their clients. The cooling global economy, negative rate environment in Europe and US Fed hesitance to cut rates continues to uphold USD strength as investors continue to herd into safe US treasuries. Although down from 63% in FY16, 51% of WNS’ FY19 net revenue was non-USD which continues to expose the company to currency risk, particularly in the near term, that stifles growth in both top and bottom lines. For example, the respective 5.7%, 5.9% and 7.7% average depreciation of the GBP, EUR and AUD vs the USD contributed to the 70bps hit on YoY net revenue growth. The insurance industry has been plagued with diminishing margins and increasingly strict compliance requirements which has contributed to segment’s slide to FY19’s $20,447 per employee figure. Most notably, the revised pricing terms with Aviva MS saw their position as top revenue client slide from 16.2% of net revenue or $81.4m in FY14 to 6.3% of net revenues or $51m in FY19. Insurance still accounts for ~25% of net revenues and headcount despite the 3.8% 5-year CAGR growth, 5th slowest unit out 8, showing that resources may be better allocated elsewhere. It is arguable that the secular decline of the insurance industry is a result of continual efficiencies being driven by BPO, thus BPO is a sector which will eventually streamline itself out of demand.

Risk Factors

Intuition would point to the BPO market being a defensive, however revenues loosely correlate with GDPs of UK and US, markets that represent 72% of ttm net revenue – see figure 11. The Fed cut 25bps from their Fed rate while the Bank of England (NYSE:BOE) unanimously voted to keep interest rates at 0.75% in the most recent September meetings. These concerted QE pushes could spark new client activity allowing WNS to further exceed expectations on the top and bottom line.

The government are pioneering digital initiatives to push the ICT market to a $350bn value in 2025. As India’s ICT infrastructure grows, the demand for domestic BPO/BPM firms will follow, given the strong population’s demography, pushing contract values and WNS sales/earnings up. The longer-term effect however may lead to new domestic entrants or growing competition from lower cost countries.

Conclusion

My current bearish stance on WNS would be strengthened with the following catalysts:

My base FY20 estimates see net revenue accelerating to $854m but lies on the low limit of the initial FY20 company guidance which was slightly lowered on the 1Q20 call ($854-900m at 4Q19 vs 855-895m at 1Q20). Further reductions to the FY20 guidance in the 2Q20 call coupled with a further slide in business confidence from the continuing global geopolitical uncertainty would reaffirm my more pessimistic estimate.

Continued resilience in the US consumer may cause the Fed to fall out of sync again with the rest of the world’s QE actions. This will further strengthen the USD which will negatively affect the 51% of net revenues collected in non-USD currency. Strong US PCE data, lowered October’s FOMC rate cut expectations and the continued hard Brexit uncertainty will negatively impact FY20 net revenues.

My sentiment remains cautiously short of WNS till the full fiscal year 2020 (or upon a significant company announcement), should these events not materialize.

See full equity report here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.