Cardlytics: Evaluating The Company's Perspectives

The company is operating in a nascent market, which has huge potential for expansion.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics is engaged in analyzing raw purchase data from the credit, debit, ACH and bill pay transactions received from the thousands of financial institutions in the U.S and U.K.

The company was established by two ex-bankers in 2008 who understood the power of historical purchase data and the needs of marketers.

How it works:

The company partners with financial institutions (FI’s) to run their banking rewards programs, promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships with customers.

In turn, the company has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money without having access to personal information.

By using an advanced algorithm and machine learning, the company extracts analytics and provides bank data to marketing partners in the form of a marketing campaign. These analytics help to identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the sales impact of the marketing campaigns.

Existing Problem

The purchase volume from debit and credit cards is growing every year. This data both contains and reflects information about consumer behavior and can be used for decision making. However, the analysis of this data without using personal information about consumers is challenging to accomplish.

The marketers lack insight into their customers' purchasing behavior outside of their stores and websites, as well as the purchasing behavior of individuals who are not yet customers.

The company’s solution

By applying advanced algorithms to the aggregation of purchasing data, Cardlytics extracts analytics and makes them actionable for the marketers without having access to the personal information of financial institutions’ customers.

The company solves a fundamental problem for the markets, as they have access to the data on the purchasing behavior of their customers in stores and websites.

Cardlytics Direct

Cardlytics Direct helps to reach consumers through an exclusively native online and mobile banking network. By targeting individuals based on their spending history, marketers can deliver compelling rewards that generate strong interest and measurable sales. The consumer is offered an incentive to purchase from the marketer within a specified period.

Cardlytics Direct helps marketers find potential new customers that are active in their category but not currently shopping with them or grow their business with existing customers. Cardlytics Direct enables marketers to reach consumers across financial institutions through their digital banking accounts. These include online, mobile and email, as well as increasingly through various real-time notifications.

The company is partnering with marketers across different industries

Unlike many other measurement solutions on which the marketing industry has historically relied, Cardlytics measurements are not probabilistic or based on models, but are based on actual purchases.

While the company is already working with many large marketers, the purchase intelligence currently captures only a small portion of overall marketing spending.

United States Consumer Spending

As seen from the charts below, consumer spending is growing every year. This creates more raw data for Cardlytics analytics and more opportunities for marketers to build new campaigns.

Consumer spending in the U.S is rising each year, reaching an all-time high of 13253.378bln in 2Q19.

As seen below, the explicit preference in payment type is oriented towards non-cash methods.

Even with rising spending from consumers, it’s harder for marketers to reach and hold loyalty due to constant growth on brands (see the chart below), which makes for a hard fight for new customers. Here is how Cardlytics Direct can help brands reach customers directly.

Financial performance.

The company has been experiencing growth since its inception. Revenue from Cardlytics Direct grew from $97.8mil in 2016 to $185.0 mill in 2019 (NYSE:TTM), representing a CAGR of 17.25%. The revenue is the difference between the company billings to marketers less any consumer incentives that Cardlytics pays to the FI customers.

The ability to maintain and grow revenue is contingent upon maintaining and expanding relationships with FI partners. Each new FI partner increases the size of data assets, thereby increasing the value of solutions to both marketers and FIs that are already part of the network.

The purchase data market and projections.

In 2019, the company’s platform analyzed approximately $2.8 trillion in U.S. purchasing data across stores, retail categories and geographies both online and in-store, representing over 35 billion transactions across more than 175 million accounts in the U.S.

Based on Nilsen Report data from the October 2018, the total purchase volume from debit and credit cards will be $7.695 trillion in 2019 and will reach $10.859 trillion by 2025, representing 5.9% CAGR.

By partnering with new financial institutions, Cardlytics was able to increase its purchasing data analysis from $2.4trn in 2018 to $2.8trn in 2Q19. This covered 36.4% of total purchasing volume in 2019, compared to 33.5% in 2018. On each $10K of purchase volume the company analyzes, it generates $1 dollar of billing to marketers.

2019 Data

Purchase data analysis growth 2018/2019 3% Total purchase data analysis $ 2,800,000,000,000.00 Billing to marketers (TTM) $ 285,000,000.00 Monetization of each $10K data analysis $ 1

Assuming a conservative scenario, where the company maintains the 3% Y/Y coverage growth in purchasing volume analysis due to incremental volume growth from existing FI's and partnering with new FI's, Cardlytics will analyze $5.807trn of purchasing data by 2025, covering 53% of the total amount of data in the country. If the company maintains the same billing ratio to marketers of $1 dollar/$10K of purchase data analysis, the company will generate $591mil in billings to the marketers by 2025.

Applying the 2019 revenue / billings margin of 65%, the company will have $384 million in sales by 2025.

Since the company is operating with a negative EBITDA, the most appropriate valuation measure is the price to sales ratio which stands at 4.93x. If the scenario above is maintained, the company market cap will reach $1.053bln in 2020 and $1.9bln by 2025, representing 13% CAGR and 107% total market capitalization growth.

Source of purchase data: market of the Top 15 U.S Banks

A significant percentage of consumer credit and debit card spending is concentrated with the 15 largest FI's in the U.S., five of which the company is currently partnering with, while the balance of card spending is spread across thousands of smaller FI's.

Based on the company’s statistics, the current level of engagement with FI's allows the company to analyze purchasing data from more than 175 million accounts in the country.

Unfortunately, the banks are not in the habit of publishing the total number of consumer accounts they currently operate. So if an account was opened today, that information would remain privileged between the client and the bank. Thus, the total amount of accounts that are available to the company is not obvious and the assessment is made based on the amount of deposits relative to the number of accounts the company is analyzing.

The 5 Banks from the list below that the company is partnering with represent 45% of total deposits, leaving 55% available. Assuming that out of the 175mil accounts Cardlytics analyzes, 90% are concentrated in the partnering U.S. banks from the list below, then by cooperating with the rest of the banks Cardlytics will raise its accounts base to 320mil from the current 175mil.

With the current FI’s account base of 175 million, the company has reached 120 million monthly active users (MAU) - the number of customers or accounts of FI's that logged in and visited the online or mobile banking application or opened an email from FI during a monthly period.

By partnering with the rest of the banks on the list and growing the total number of accounts to 320 million while maintaining the same 70% ratio of FI MAU’s (120mill/170mill), the company can grow its MAU’s base to 220 million. Applying the ARPU (average revenue per user) of 1.7$ (average of the company projections), Cardlytics sales can rise to 374 million (220mill* $1.7). Based on the current price to sales ratio, the company market cap will reach $1.7 billion ($347 mill * 4.93 P/S), representing 80% market cap growth.

2019 Projections Total Accounts 175mill 320mill MAU's 120mill 220mill ARPU $2.3 $1.7 Revenue (MAUs*ARPU) $185mill $374mill Market Cap (Sales * P/S) $912mill $1.710mill

Competitive Advantage:

The technology company benefits all of the members in the process.

Marketers:

The analytics help to identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale. Cardlytics helps the marketers close the last mile and precisely measure the true online and in-store impact of the marketing campaign.

The marketers pay only when the consumer makes an in-store or online purchase for guaranteed ROI, thus no prepayment risk included.

Financial Institutions:

Bring their online and mobile banking customers a target rewards program, to help them save on the things they like to buy. As a result, FIs are able to increase engagement, loyalty, and revenue from their customer base (as of 2019 Cardlytics paid $350 million customer rewards).

Cardlytics pays FI partners an FI share, which is a negotiated and fixed percentage of billings to marketers, less any consumer incentives that the company pays to the FIs’ customers and certain third-party data costs. In 2018, the company paid out 57% of its revenue to the banks.

Customers:

Customers receive relevant advertising through their bank rewards programs and earn cashback on the things they like to buy.

Customers enjoy a rich experience and all personally identifiable information stays behind a secure firewall.

The market for the utilization of the purchasing intelligence data is nascent and the company breaches that they are the only company that can provide purchasing intelligence with this scale and the level of graduality.

Risks.

The company business is substantially dependent on Chase (27% of total FI MAU’s), Bank of America (47% of total FI MAU’s) and a limited number of other FI partners.

Cardlytics’s marketer base is concentrated with the top five marketers, representing 23% of revenue for each of the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, ended December 31. The company does not have long-term commitments from most of the marketers. If Cardlytics were to lose one or more of their significant marketers, the company revenue may significantly decline.

The length of time that it takes to add an FI partner to the network, from initial evaluation to integration into network, varies substantially from FI to FI and may take several years.

The company derives nearly all of the revenue from marketers and their agencies. Accordingly, the business depends on the ability to satisfy marketers and their agencies concerning their marketing needs.

Investment Implications

Cardlytics is operating in very favorable market conditions where the traditional payment methods (cash) are lagging behind cashless payment methods, the volumes of which are constantly growing Y/Y which will increase the value of the technology company as more and more raw purchasing data is available for analysis.

The company’s business model provides benefits for all parties involved by either providing additional income (FI's and customers) or raising incremental sales (marketers), such a combination eases the barriers for business expansion.

The conservative scenario in which the company grows its purchasing data analysis 3% per year by partnering with new FIs provides 110% market cap growth potential. However, if the company accelerates its business expansion, Cardlytics will likely experience higher sales volumes. This will stimulate the market participants to pay a higher premium for 1 dollar of the company sales, leading to a faster pace of market cap growth as it was in 2019, where the company share price grew more than 200% along with growth in price to sales ratio from 1.6x to 4.94x.

The market of purchasing data analysis is emerging, and Cardlytics has all options to secure a leading position in such perspective and fast-growing market.

