Southwest Gas: The Paul Butterfield And Ry Cooder Of The Utility Sector

Paul Butterfield and Ry Cooder are under-followed and under-appreciated musicians from the 1960s to the 1980s. The superiority of their musical talent, the quality of their expressionism and the connection they make with the listening audience is of a level of excellence few can match. This is the same way I feel towards Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX). While the utility has multiple positive factors over the long term, the stock is under-followed, under-appreciated, and overlooked.

Replacement of aging gas pipelines is a profitable niche for SWX

One of my favorite blues groups is the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, led by its namesake. In 1960, Butterfield started out playing the Chicago clubs with the likes of Elvin Bishop, Muddy Waters, and Mike Bloomfield. Initially a guitarist, Butterfield quickly became known for his Hohner 10-hole Marine Band harmonica and was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame as one of the greatest blues harp players of all time. Butterfield died of an overdose in 1987. Six-time Grammy winner Ry Cooder is one of the prominent slide guitar players, landing 8th on the list of Rolling Stone Magazine’s greatest guitarist. Starting out playing with Taj Mahal and Capitan Beefheart in 1967, Cooder graduated to a studio musician for the Rolling Stones on two albums in 1968 and 1969, culminating with the album “Jammin’ with Edward” with the Stones and Nicki Hoptkins. Cooder played pedal steel guitar on the original version of "Willin'" by Little Feat. The 1970s and 1980s brought a series of solo albums and appearances with Van Morrison, Judy Collins, Kim Carnes, and The Beach Boys. Remaining an active studio and solo artist, Cooder’s 17th solo album was released in 2018 and he is currently touring with Rosanne Cash. The quality of these musicians seems to fade into history as generational musical tastes are diverging away from these masters.

Southwest Gas Holdings is a mid-cap local distribution company (LDC) servicing 2 million customers in Nevada, Arizona and California. The quality of its business model comes from several interesting attributes including population and economic service growth, adequate regulatory environment, slightly less overvaluation than its peers, and a growing non-regulated utility construction business. Combined, these characteristics should make SWX a quality addition to a utility portfolio.

According to its most recent shareholder presentation, from 2019 to 2025, the US population is expected to grow around 3.5% annually. SWX service territory population is expected to grow by 5.9% in Arizona, 6.9% in Nevada, and 3.9% in far eastern California. This is expected to drive customer count growth by 1.5% to 2.0%. The map below from the USDA outlines population movement across the US from 2010 to 2017 and shows the counties with the highest population growth in darker red, including the majority of SWX's service area.

Population growth trends usually supports long-term economic growth trends, so as population shifts from one part of the country to another, so does increasing economic activity, supporting higher usage of utility services. Utility investors should value firms in geographic areas where customer count is expanding above the national average. SWX surpasses this hurdle by exceeding the national average.

Another significant factor for investors should be the state’s regulatory environment, and as a regulated business, utilities are at the mercy of the state PUC regulators, either elected or appointed. It is well known that utilities historically are granted a monopoly in exchange for regulatory oversight of their profitability. But the playing field from state to state is far from level. While difficult to quantify, it is critical for credit agencies to access the impact of regulatory oversight on the long-term financial stability and outlook of utilities. To this end, S&P Credit has developed a rating system for various states’ impact on the financial health of the utilities under their control. Understanding the politicization of utility regulations, it should be anticipated that most states will be classified as “average” in their oversight; it is imperative for investors to appreciate those states determined to be “above average” or “below average” in their approach to supporting the financial health of their regulated utilities.

I recently authored a SA article titled “Rating Utility Overseers” which offered a tool for identifying states with better regulatory environments. Below is a table offered by S&P/Regulatory Research Associates showing their 2016 evaluations of states regulatory assessments. The major changes since 2016 have been an upgrade of Pennsylvania from Average to Above Average coupled with Missouri, Kansas, Michigan, and New Jersey falling from Average to Below Average.

As shown, Arizona, with 46% of SWX’s regulated rate base, is rated as Average 3; Nevada, with 43% of SWX’s regulated rate base, is rated Average 2; and California, with 8% of SWX’s regulated rate base, is rated Average 1.

The impact of regulators and politicians overseeing a utility’s business becomes apparent in the recent move by New York. The Governor is forcing state LDCs to continue increasing gas demand by overriding their moratorium on new connections while simultaneously restricting supply through a fracking ban and a “no new pipeline” approach to the necessary infrastructure needed to satisfy the added demand. The LDC for upstate NY has just completed a CNG station to accept new supplies of natural gas to be trucked from the Marcellus fields to offset a lack of pipeline infrastructure, but this alternative is more dangerous and costly than building traditional pipelines. In my opinion, simple Econ 101 teachings should indicate the long-term result of this situation and investors should not be surprised to see the regulatory stature of New York begin to erode.

A key element of natural gas LDCs is the age and type of service pipes maintained by the utility. The interest is in the replacement cost of old, cast iron and unprotected bare steel pipes. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, in 2017, the top eight gas utilities combined maintains over 13,500 miles of cast iron mains. Replacement of just these pipes could cost between $6 and $10 billion, is only about 16% completed, and the pace is a slow 3% reduction a year since 2012. This issue is highlighted in SWX's investor presentation, page 39. The company has no cast iron mains or unprotected bare steel pipes, and 70% of its network was installed post-1990. There is a growing advantage for investors to own younger LDCs with fewer miles of pipes in need of expensive replacement. With most of its infrastructure growth over the past 30 years, SWX exposure to costly maintenance capital budgets is less than many of its east coast peers.

Natural gas utilities historically have offered substantially lower dividend yields than their electric brethren. Southwest Gas is no different with a current yield of 2.38%. The dividend of $2.18 represents a 56% payout ratio and is on the low end of management goal of 55% to 65% payout, leaving room for dividend growth above EPS growth rates. SWX has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.8%, an estimated average annual dividend growth of 6.5% until 2022, and offers a history of 13 years of increases.

Interestingly, 55% of TTM revenues and 23% of TTM earnings are derived from a non-regulated subsidiary, Centuri Construction Services. Centuri provides gas and electric utility construction services in the US and Canada. These include gas pipeline replacement and electric infrastructure projects, with 56% of revenues from gas pipe replacement. Centuri is ranked 12th in Engineering News magazine 2018 Top Specialty Contractors. As expected, Centuri’s top 20 clients comprised 86% of revenues with an average relationship age of 25 years, with an average outstanding contract length remaining of 5 years. Page 64 of the linked presentation offers insight into these top 20 clients, and they are major utilities across the East, South, and Midwest. Centuri has a history of growth through acquisition, with their latest focused on electric infrastructure in the Southeast. With 70% of its client base being multi-utilities, the ability to offer both gas and electric construction services assists in an important utility-customer goal - leveraging size to prudently manage costs. Continuing strength in utility capital budgets, led by the need to upgrade gas pipeline integrity, is expected to underpin years of future slow and steady growth for Centuri.

With the tax reform act of 2017, the federal tax rate for corporations was reduced from 35% to 21%, providing higher profits for businesses in general. However, in the world of state regulated profitability, this windfall was returned to ratepayers through various means, such as rate refunds and capital expenditure spending that did not become part of the regulated rate base. The exception is those components of the utility which are not regulated by the state PUC, such as the profits from SWX's Centuri subsidiary. Investors should be looking for utility investments with profitable non-regulated businesses which can take full advantage of lower corporate tax rates, and SWX certainly offers this advantage.

As with most utilities, SWX's profit growth is aided by its capital expenditure budget expanding its regulated rate base. SWX expects to invest $2.1 billion over the next three years in its business, 30% of which is covered by rate tracking mechanisms for automatic inclusion in the rate base and 25% is dedicated to new service and business expansion.

CFRA agrees with the concept of SWX as a quality utility, according to their current rating of A- for 10-year consistency in earnings and dividend growth. This is a pretty select group of firms with only 22 companies and managerial teams rated equal to or higher than Southwest Gas, out of a total of 90 publicly traded utility companies.

Mario Gabelli, manager of the Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX), owns a substantial position in Southwest Gas, and is tied for third place in GABUX's $2.3 billion utility portfolio. Not only is SWX on Gabelli’s 6/30/19 list of potential merger candidates, page 12 of the June 2019 fund report, but SWX attracts very positive comments as well:

Southwest Gas Corp. is a natural gas distribution utility serving 1.9 million customers in geographically diverse portions of Arizona (~1.0 million, or 53%), Nevada (~700,000, or 37%), and California (~185,000, or 10%). SWX serves one of the faster growing service areas with above-average long-term customer growth potential. SWX also owns Centuri Construction Group, a full-service underground piping contractor that provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems. The pipeline construction business is growing strongly, given the industry’s focus on safety related pipeline replacement programs. We consider SWX to be a high-quality gas utility with a focused, low risk strategy and solid earnings outlook, driven by recent and future rate increases, expanded infrastructure tracking mechanisms, customer growth, and cost controls. Given the significant long-term demand for natural gas, we consider most gas distribution utilities, particularly those with pending pipeline development projects, to be highly coveted. We do caution that certain states, specifically New York, view natural gas as a carbon emitting fossil fuel.

I started a position in SWX a few years ago and have been adding small nibbles during market downturns. I recommend a similar strategy for most all utility investors looking for a quality utility company with above average growth prospects.

For those readers wanting more (or an introduction) of Paul Butterfield and Ry Cooder, here are a few YouTube videos: Paul Butterfield Blues Band Born in Chicago recorded in 1965 and a live version of his classic Driftin’ and Driftin’ from the Monterrey Music Festival in 1967 (the harp jam starts at 1:59). Some of my favorite Ry Cooder songs include Why Don’t You Try Me, coupled with the beginning of the set recorded during the Concert for New Orleans in 2005 with Buckwheat Zydeco and Lenny Kravitz, My Girl Josephine. Enjoy and don’t forget to turn up the volume (I have been known to blow out a few JBLs in my day).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Authors Note: Please refer to the disclosures found on my SA profile page.