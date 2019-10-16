We Like Enterprise And Magellan, But The MLP Model Remains Challenged

Image Shown: Valuentum's thesis on MLPs prior to their collapse in mid-2015.

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Change is hard. Change is painful. Change takes time. But the change that has come about within the master limited partnership space, particularly with respect to the transparency of financial information and the transition to C-corps from MLPs has been a very positive development for investors. When Valuentum released its thesis on why Kinder Morgan (KMI) and the MLPs would collapse in 2015 and into 2016, it was met with a huge amount of skepticism. We wrote about this experience in the Preface of our book, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation, but we also outlined it in, Don't Follow the Social Media Likes: The Divine "Commenty." We hope you enjoy our new text.

The story has been told many a time. The collapse in energy resource pricing during late 2015/early 2016 exposed the circular flow of unsubstantiated support when it came to distributions of most pipeline operators using the MLP model, and considerable cuts ensued while unit prices tumbled as external credit dried up. According to data by CBRE Clarion, during the past five years, there have been over 110 distribution/dividend cuts, consisting of "48 outright cuts by MLPs/corps that still exist" and "63 cuts either from mergers w/ backdoor cuts or from MLPs that no longer exist." We encourage readers to use our experience with our call on Kinder Morgan and the MLPs as a case study to assess how "wrong" the market can be sometimes, and the many pitfalls that can happen with groupthink. Independent, objective analysis is so very important.

Since Kinder Morgan rolled up its infrastructure in 2014, more than 40% of energy infrastructure is comprised of C-corps, with midstream after midstream company transitioning away from the MLP business model, a percentage that's up from practically nothing in 2013 and just 15% at the end of 2014, a trend we predicted, despite extreme levels of skepticism. We are starting to see evidence that pipeline entities that have switched to C-corp business model are performing better than their MLP counterparts, too. With a couple exceptions of a few pipeline MLPs that would do well regardless of their business model, we generally expect C-corps to continue to outperform, in part due to their more conservative business practices and more transparent financials -- "the number of publicly traded master-limited partnerships dwindled by more than one-third in the past four years as enthusiasm for the model waned (source: Bloomberg, "Pipeline Billionaires Cling to Partnership Model Others shun," link provided above)."

Better Financial Transparency

The improved transparency that pipeline operators are pursuing with transitions to C-corps is hugely beneficial to the individual investor. Convoluted ownership structures are being discarded, and analysts are better able to assess intrinsic value based on "correct" valuation methods, namely the free-cash-flow-to-the-firm process (which considers all capital expenditures). One of the major issues that we identified during 2015 was that many investors were valuing the space excluding growth capital spending, as in the measure distributable cash flow, and others were just focusing on the distribution, which was not supported by free cash flow (FCF), or the traditional measure by which to assess dividend health. In 2015, the MLP business model was a "house of cards," and collapsing energy resource prices caused credit markets to tighten and external capital to dry up.

Had MLPs at the time disclosed free cash flow, instead of distributable cash flow, prominently in press releases, investors would have been able to make better decisions prior to the "crash." Instead, a bubble was created based on distributable cash flow measures and what we describe as financially-engineered distributions, and many investors got burned thinking that such distributions were supported by internal means, as most dividends are with respect to corporates. We maintain our view that pipeline operators that do not cover their distributions with traditional free cash flow (FCF) are capital-market dependent and operate at the whim of the health of the equity and credit markets. Here is a helpful graphic that Valuentum helped S&P Global put together recently that shows how Free Cash Flow (FCF) differs from Distributable Cash Flow (DCF), not to be confused with discounted cash flow, which goes by the same acronym.

Image Source: S&P Global

Enterprise Products

With that said, there are strong operators in the MLP space. One, in particular is Enterprise Products (EPD). We're huge fans of this MLP, and the company is taking the lead in disclosing traditional free cash flow next to distributable cash flow in press releases (see image below). In our book Value Trap, we explained our plea to retire distributable cash flow as a metric, and we encouraged MLPs to offer both free cash flow and distributable cash flow prominently in press releases. Enterprise Products is doing just that, and we think its unitholders will be rewarded by the transparency provided. Here is a snippet from their recent press release that shows the importance of financial transparency, especially given the vast differences of FCF and DCF when it comes to pipeline players.

Image Source: Enterprise Products second-quarter press release

We recently wrote up the MLP in "We Like Enterprise Products and Its Juicy Yield," and here was our lead in: We like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. as a quality high yield income generator with good payout coverage supported by investment grade credit ratings (BBB+/Baa1/BBB+). While we would like to see Enterprise Products convert from the ‘old’ midstream model of a GP-MLP to a C-Corp, the company is a major beneficiary of the lower interest rate environment and ongoing domestic energy production renaissance." This remains true. Our fair value estimate for shares stands at $32 per share. Enterprise recently upped its quarterly payout to $0.4425, a 0.6% increase, and units now yield 6.4%.

Magellan Midstream

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) hasn't yet migrated to the prominent reporting of operating cash flow and free cash flow, as with Enterprise Products Partners, but we hope that it will. In any case, the MLP's measure of distributable cash flow hit a record $318 million during the first quarter of 2019, results released May 1, compared to $258.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. Magellan at the time noted strength in its "core, fee-based transportation and terminals activities." During its second-quarter, business momentum continued:

"Magellan continues to produce strong results, with each of our business segments generating higher operating margin than the year-ago period driven by increased average refined products pipeline tariff rates, favorable market conditions for our crude oil pipelines and the improved commodity pricing environment overall," said Michael Mears, chief executive officer. "Magellan's solid fundamentals and disciplined approach have proven to be an effective combination to produce consistent and stable results over time while managing our business for the long term."

It's hard for us not to like the fundamental momentum at Magellan, and the executive team remains positive on its outlook for 2019, pointing to "a more favorable overall commodity margin and differential environment." The MLP is committed to raising its annual cash distributions by 5% in 2019 and is targeting annual distributable cash flow guidance of $1.22 billion for 2019, or ~1.3 times that of cash distributions. Remember, however, that distributable cash flow ignores a key capital outlay in growth spending, so we encourage investors to take any DCF coverage ratio with a pinch of salt. Units yield ~6.2% at the time of this writing, and while we'd like to see MMP transition to a C-corp, it remains one of the stronger pipeline MLPs. We value units at $65 each.

Concluding Thoughts

Image: The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has been absolutely pummeled since we soured on the space in June 2015.

We maintain our view that the MLP business model will eventually go the way of the dodo bird. We've already witnessed a tremendous reformation in the pipeline MLP space with C-corp transitions and distribution cuts, all of which we predicted many years ago. In fact, we pounded the table saying that this would happen. Evidence is starting to mount that entities are being rewarded by investors for pursuing increased financial transparency with the C-corp business model (and disclosing both free cash flow and distributable cash flow prominently in press releases). We maintain our view that with more transparency, investors win. Importantly, just because the MLP business model may go away doesn't mean that strong pipeline operators won't survive, or even thrive. Enterprise Products and Magellan Midstream remain two of our favorite midstream pipeline plays as of the time of this writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are included in Valuentum's simulated High Yield Dividend Newsletter portfolio and Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is included in Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio.