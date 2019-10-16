Activision Blizzard: Potentially A Compelling Long Opportunity

Data by YCharts

By Callum Turcan

We would like to highlight through this article that videogame and rising entertainment giant Activision Blizzard Inc (OTCPK:AVTI) could represent a compelling long opportunity should its recent and upcoming videogame offerings perform well (in terms of sales and subscriber growth). Shares of ATVI have apparently already begun to converge towards their intrinsic value, as indicated by the firm's strong technical performance of late. At the midpoint of our fair value range, derived through our discounted free cash flow modelling process, we value Activision Blizzard at $54 per share however under more optimistic assumptions (i.e. its World of Warcraft subscriber count holds up better than expected), we see the fair value of ATVI going as high as $68 per share. As of this writing, shares of Activision Blizzard yield 0.7% and please note the company pays out an annual dividend.

Recent Events

There are several catalysts that are driving investor interest in Activision Blizzard including the launch of the ‘Classic’ version of the extremely popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (“MMORPG”) World of Warcraft (which is drumming up expectations that future subscription revenues will be stronger than consensus given initial excitement in the offering), the launch of Call of Duty Mobile that represents the mobile version of the popular first-person-shooter (“FPS”) Call of Duty videogame franchise (meaning it can be played on smartphones and tablets instead of just consoles and PCs), and the upcoming launch of the new-ish arena dueling franchise Overwatch on Nintendo Co.’s (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch offering slate for October 15.

Activision Blizzard’s solid technical performance of late is likely built on investors viewing these new videogame offerings/expansions as driving stronger fundamental performance in the future (i.e. stronger than expected revenues and operating income growth). Here’s what Activision Blizzard’s management team had to say about the company’s near-term growth prospects during the company’s latest quarterly conference call with investors (held in August 2019):

Blizzard is proud to be celebrating the 15th anniversary of World of Warcraft with the release of World of Warcraft Classic. Well over a 100 million players have played World of Warcraft since its launch and the upcoming release is a great example of Blizzard responding to our players' encouragement. We're excited to welcome over 40,000 Blizzard fans at BlizzCon this November and millions more around the world via live stream. The teams at Blizzard are hard at work to ensure that this is truly the best BlizzCon we have every hosted. At Activision, more platforms, more countries, more players, is the new Call of Duty battle cry. We intend to drive Call of Duty to greater scale than ever before through the release of Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Mobile and we believe we will achieve greater reach, engagement, and player investment than ever before. And at King, Candy Crush continues to crush it and it was once again the number one app on the U.S. Mobile App Store.

Looking ahead, Activision Blizzard has BlizzCon coming up at the start of November, a big event that will be hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. This conference should be full of excitement given the interest drummed up from the launch of the ‘Classic’ version of World of Warcraft among other reasons. Before then, the company is launching its latest Call of Duty offering ‘Modern Warfare’ on October 25, which is a very important driver of Activision Blizzard’s financial performance given how historically, sales of Call of Duty are quite impressive.

Furthermore, we want to stress that Activision Blizzard's push into the realm of e-sports (augmented through acquisitions) will not only provide new promising revenue upside opportunities, but should cultivate stronger fan bases at existing and future blockbuster franchises as well. Overwatch is a prime example of this strategy in action, with Activision Blizzard aggressively marketing and supporting the Overwatch League along with the related e-sports competitions.

Our Cash Flow Models

Highlighted down in the graphic below is our expectations for Activision Blizzard’s net operating cash flows over the next five fiscal years, sourced from our 16-page Stock Report covering the company. Please note the stability of Activision Blizzard’s net operating cash flows during the last three full fiscal years (which averaged just under ~$2.1 billion per year during this period). Should Activision Blizzard’s net operating cash flows test the upper end of this range, which could be made possible through commercial success at the aforementioned videogame launches and push into e-sports, then shares of ATVI could test the upper bounds of our fair value range (which again sits at $68 per share).

Image Shown: We expect significant cash flow growth at Activision Blizzard over the coming years.

As Activision Blizzard’s model is relatively light on capital expenditures, the company is a quality generator of free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which forms the basis of equity valuation and analysis. Highlighted in the graphic down below is our expectations for Activision Blizzard’s free cash flows over the next five fiscal years, which is also from our 16-page Stock Report covering the company. Please note that Activision Blizzard’s annual free cash flows averaged ~$1.9 billion over the past three full fiscal years.

Image Shown: Activision Blizzard’s business model is relatively light on capital expenditures, a paradigm that better allows for net operating cash flow growth to filter down to free cash flow growth.

From 2016-2018, Activision Blizzard’s annual dividend payout averaged a bit over $0.2 billion, clocking in at ~$0.25 billion last year. Free cash flows easily covered that payout, providing for great dividend payout coverage which is reinforced by Activision Blizzard’s net cash position that we’ll cover in a moment. Since acquiring King Digital Entertainment through a $5.9 billion all-cash deal announced back in 2015 and completed in early-2016, Activision Blizzard has pursued meaningful deleveraging strategies. The company hasn't repurchased a meaningful amount of its stock over the past few years.

At the end of March 2016, Activision Blizzard had a net debt load of $3.0 billion. Fast forward to the end of June 2019, and Activision Blizzard was sitting on $4.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents which easily outstripped $2.7 billion in long-term debt (the firm had no short-term maturities at the end of this period). We really appreciate Activision Blizzard’s $1.9 billion net cash position as that affords the company with the financial flexibility needed to navigate a potential slowdown in the global economy. Additionally, we commend management for quickly rebuilding Activision Blizzard’s balance sheet back up to full strength.

We prefer companies with net cash balances over those with net debt positions as net cash can be a source of dividend coverage and financial strength during times of stress, while net debt positions pose a threat to both, especially when faced with exogenous shocks (i.e. Brexit, the US-China trade war, the recently invasion of Northern Syria by Turkish forces, attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure, etc.). Activision Blizzard’s acquisition of King Digital Entertainment expanded its mobile gaming offerings by acquiring the Candy Crush title, and better enabled the rollout of Call of Duty Mobile which supports the videogame maker’s longer term outlook.

Image Shown: We really like Activision Blizzard’s net cash position, as of the end of June 2019. Image Source: Activision Blizzard – 10-Q filing for the second quarter of 2019

Should Activision Blizzard want to, the company could meaningfully increase its dividend payout while maintaining solid coverage given its net cash position and quality free cash flows. Please note the company pays out an annual dividend, which was last increased by ~9% to $0.37 per share in February 2019.

Concluding Thoughts

We are keeping a close eye on Activision Blizzard's upcoming catalysts and would like to reiterate that we appreciate the firm’s stable net operating cash flows, promising free cash flow growth trajectory, and net cash balance. Recent events and upcoming catalysts could drive stronger financial performance in the near future. The company trades near the midpoint of our fair value range as of this writing, but could test the upper bounds of our range should Activision Blizzard's recent videogame offerings perform well (in terms of sales and ability to cultivate a growing fan base).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Some of the companies mentioned in the article above don't trade on a major US stock exchange, which come with their own unique set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.