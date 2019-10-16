Why CrowdStrike Is Still Overvalued

However, it still remains overvalued and its current valuation is more of a function of expanding valuation multiples.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) recently got downgrades from Citi and Goldman Sachs (GS). Firstly, it was Goldman Sachs with a sell rating and a price target of $66. Then Citi continued the bearish sentiment print with another sell rating and a price target of $43. As rightly predicted by a lot of commentators on Seeking Alpha, the valuation is fast correcting to the mean of its peers. I have a price target of $44. While this target is more than a 30% discount to the current valuation, I still consider this estimate extremely bullish due to several reasons.

Firstly, like I explained when valuing the Cylance portion of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), CrowdStrike is yet another endpoint solution with AI and ML capabilities. It doesn't stop some of the commoditization already happening in this space. Microsoft's (MSFT) endpoint security solution is free, and most mobile antivirus solutions are free on both the Google (GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) play store as mobile devices are the most ubiquitous endpoints. Symantec (SYMC), a leader in endpoint security solutions, has had to slash the price of its consumer security offerings in recent quarters.

This is after it bundled them with its identity security solutions acquired from the purchase of Lifelock.

We all know founders don't like selling cash cows; however, Carbon Black, a significant endpoint security company, just got acquired by VMWare (VMW) after experiencing a combination of declining growth and unprofitability. FireEye (FEYE), another security play with strong capabilities in endpoint security, has struggled with growth in recent quarters. Amidst all these bearish trends, CrowdStrike was able to convince investors that it is different from other vendors, and the market responded by giving it a lofty valuation multiple. Like I highlighted in my thesis on shorting overvalued cyber plays, a decoupled valuation is a strong sell signal for any unprofitable SaaS play as it will be susceptible to a lot of volatility from macro shocks. The recent macro shock from the rotation out of tech stocks was a perfect case study.

Now, digging into the numbers, CrowdStrike had triple-digit revenue growth in 2019. This is one of the fastest in the cybersecurity industry. This is the biggest driver of the irrational exuberance that we have witnessed in recent quarters. In 2019, SG&A % of revenue was 104%. Last quarter it was 88%. R&D % of revenue was 45% in 2019. It came down to 29% last quarter. Overall, the operating margin was -44% last quarter, while the net income margin was -48%. The cash flow from operations is negative, and it's moderately so due to dilution from the change in working capital and stock-based compensation. Capital expenditure has also increased though it has declined as a % of revenue. Regardless, it's still bloated at 17% of 2019 revenue.

At its current market cap of $13.6 billion, CRWD trades at a lofty EV/Sales of 36 and a TTM P/S of 54. No competitor compares to that.

Using the assumptions above, FCF has to grow to over 60% of revenue for CrowdStrike to have a terminal value of $7 billion if we discount back at 12% and growth till perpetuity of 2%. This is the same as valuing CrowdStrike at a forward P/S of 20. Better put, the bulk of CrowdStrike's value is based on the hopes that revenue will grow in the double-digit into 2024, while profitability margins will swing positive in that short period. This is hard to achieve in a niche and commoditized endpoint market.

On a brighter note, CrowdStrike reported strong ARR and subscription growth last quarter.

We delivered a strong second quarter with rapid subscription revenue growth and record net new ARR generated in the quarter. Year-over-year, we achieved 104% ARR growth, 98% subscription revenue growth, and 94% total revenue growth which was above the high end of our guidance.

This was driven by the huge demand for its cloud-native platform, a move that has been tough for its competitors to replicate. This was highlighted in the last earnings report.

many of these companies struggled converting from a mix revenue model to a subscription only revenue model. Ironically, as our competitors have tried to transition to a cloud architecture, it has forced their customers to look for a true cloud-native endpoint protection platform

Given that profit margins are already behind the numbers obtained by most competitors, investors should be wary about getting too excited when these numbers continue to improve in the coming quarters. The strong ARR and cloud subscription growth will continue to drive the demand for multiple products in the coming quarters. This will be accretive to gross margins, and it will help CrowdStrike climb up to its competitor's level. It is also worth noting that CrowdStrike has ample cash on its balance sheet to acquire new players. The company has cash of $826 million, part of which will be going into the Falcon Fund to invest in innovators who are leveraging its Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike can rapidly accelerate its revenue growth via acquisition. This move will draw down its cash position. However, it will dilute valuation multiples and make the stock appear cheap. I will be wary of this scenario playing out.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike is a brilliant business. Management has strong initiatives to drive renewed innovation in the endpoint space. Its capabilities in incident response and EDR will provide further tailwinds to revenue growth. However, its huge negative operating margin and bloated valuation will make the stock volatile and vulnerable to near-term macro shocks. In this case, the Street has gotten a little ahead of itself. $44/share (Forward P/S of 20 on 2020E revenue growth of 48%) is not far-fetched as its current valuation is still decoupled from its unprofitable peers.

Going forward, I anticipate further corrections.

