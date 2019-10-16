6 Portfolio Rules For Uncertain Times

Here are six portfolio rules for maintaining investment discipline, and not getting sucked into Mr. Market's manic/depressive behavior.

Sector rotations and "risk-on, risk-off" favors some stocks one day, then crushes these the next.

The market seems a bit toppy, choppy, or sloppy. Certain stocks appear to be doing well, but others you own are getting crushed: often despite reasonable fundamentals. There's plenty of uncertainty, whether it be geopolitical, monetary, or economic.

This article offers six general portfolio management “rules.” Frankly, these rules work in all markets. However, during volatile times, I contend maintaining investment discipline will help the retail investor preserve gains and avoid catastrophic losses.

I've developed these six rules over time and via a variety of sources. The primary source has been 37 years' investment experience. At least for me, these work.

For purposes of developing these rules, AT&T (T) will be our example stock. However, the six concepts will work for just about any listed security, and as many ETFs and index funds like the SPY, QQQ, XLF, and IWM.

Rule #1: Scale In And Out Of positions

You've done your homework, elected to “buy,” and are ready to initiate the purchase of a new equity position in AT&T. I say buy in stages. But you ask, “Why not just buy an entire position all at once?"

Very few of us, if any, have the ability to consistently call a bottom. If you're willing to admit it, then it's logical to attempt to manage to this realization.

Let's say you decide you want to buy 400 shares of T stock at $32. Buy no more than half the position right away, then wait and watch the price. If the price falls on no particular news, buy another hundred shares at a 5% discount, then another 100 shares at another 5% discount. Presuming you filled the entire position this way, you'll own 400 shares at $12,328, or $30.82. Immediately upon the last purchase, you will have a $776 loss. However, if you'd have bought the entire 400 shares at $32, you'd be sitting on a materially larger $1248 loss.

In addition, by scaling in, I all but guarantee your disposition will be a whole lot better.

Logic check: if you liked T at $32, why wouldn't you like it more at $30.40, and for that matter like it even more at $28.88? If you're all-in at $32 and the stock goes down, you won't like it. You'll feel like a loser. However, if you've got dry powder, you can continue to buy on the way down. Then you'll feel good about it. Everyone likes a bargain.

Remember, a key is, “the price is falling on no particular news.” This means, for example, a garden-variety general market pullback is a green light to buy more. A new revelation about a corporate earnings restatement or accounting irregularities most certainly isn't.

There's nothing magic about the number of accumulation (buy more) stages, or the percentage drawdown before you initiate the subsequent purchase. That's your call. Consider the stock, the company narrative, historic volatility, and so forth.

So, one may ask, “What if the stock price doesn't drop, but it moves higher right after I buy my first tranche?”

If so, then wait. Maybe it will drop later. If it does, continue to execute your plan. If it doesn't, be content with a partial position. There's no shame in that.

See Rule #2 for more detail.

Indeed, good investors follows the same portfolio management technique when exiting a position. Sell in at least two shots. Almost never all at once.

Why “almost never?” Because when investing, there are almost always exceptions. But not many.

Rule #2: Defend Your Basis

You've bought 200 shares of AT&T stock at $32, but you'd like to own 400 shares. After you purchased the initial tranche, the stock rises to $34. Should you continue to fill out your full 400 shares position?

I say “no.”

Defend your basis. This means you will not purchase more shares of T stock unless the price falls back below $32.

Yes, it means you may miss out on continued upside if shares continue rising. However, I contend it's better to miss that additional upside than “chase” the stock up. Doing so is called, “momentum investing,” and as a retail investor, I won't do it. It's a mug's game.

Indeed, only filling a third or half a position, then watching a stock run away is a high-grade problem. If a considerable period of time elapses, and the stock continues to rise, or fails to drop, consider it a “stray cat and dog.” It's perfectly fine to cash in the gain and move on.

As my mom used to say, “If you miss a streetcar, don't worry, there's always another one coming.”

Rule #3: The 25 Percent Rule

Ever initiate a position in a stock, watch it rise to new highs, hang onto it with great hopes... and then see the shares reverse and fall back to your original purchase price? That's called a “round trip.”

Round trips suck.

The 25 Percent Rule mitigates round trips. This rule says after a stock has risen ~25% above your cost basis, sell ~25% of the position. This means an investor took some good profits while the shares rose, thereby eliminating a full round trip. In addition, doing the arithmetic suggests selling 25% after a 25% gain means one has taken a solid gain on part of the position while effectively retaining ~94% of the original capital investment.

Using our AT&T stock example: Let's say we've accumulated 400 shares at $31, or $12,400 cost basis. Sell 100 shares at $38.75 (a 25% gain). That leaves 300 shares remaining at the same $38.75 price, or a $11625 market value. That's 94% of the original $12400 investment.

You gave up a little, yet retained nearly the same total capital investment. Pretty slick.

Rule #4: Limit The Number Of Individual Stocks In Your Portfolio

This one tends to ruffle a few feathers.

As a retail investor, I work on my investment portfolio alone. I do my own due diligence, and make all the buy and sell calls. I have no staff to supplement or backstop my work, nor do I subscribe to any hotshot sheets touting what stocks to own and when to buy or sell.

Furthermore, I contend it takes an average of at least one hour, per week, per stock to review and analyze earnings reports, conference calls, investor presentations, and newsfeeds. Then I've got to determine fair value estimates, compare the underlying company with peers/competitors, and perform an overall portfolio oversight.

As a retiree, I am willing and capable of handling ~15 core positions effectively. More than that, I begin to stray over the line from investing to speculating, gambling, or becoming the proverbial “guy who plays the market.”

Show me a guy who just plays the market, and I'll show you a guy who fails to generate investment alpha consistently.

Remember, for every buyer there has to be a seller (and vice-versa). The vast majority of the time, someone is right, or at least “more right” than the other. Indeed, by definition, investing requires there are winners and losers.

When I was working full time, I didn't have the spare time/capacity to own more than 3 or 4 stocks at once. Yet I see retail investors with portfolios totaling 20, 30 or 40 stocks routinely. That's comparable to trying to manage a mutual fund in your spare time without any staff. Don't kid yourself, you're gambling. Perhaps better to just invest in a few well-researched ETFs or mutual funds and call it a day?

Indeed, the scope of this article doesn't permit delving into the merits or demerits of day-trading or swing-trading. Don't even get me started.

See you in the comments section... extolling the virtues of or cursing Rule #4. Ignore it at your own peril.

Rule #5: Know Your FMV

After accumulating a new position, I believe it's imperative for an investor to determine his/her opinion of Fair Market Value. FMV is what one believes the stock is worth: its underlying value... not the current price. This old boy is no proponent of the Efficient Market Theory.

Presumably, most investors buy stocks believed to be inexpensive. Therefore, it only makes sense for such an investor to have an opinion of the “real” value of the merchandise, and therefore the price whereby he/she will consider distributing part of the position or scaling out altogether.

There are a number of ways to determine FMV. I prefer price-and-multiples, or EV-and-multiples. I'm less inclined to subscribe to discounted cash flow evaluations, though I'm not against it. Nor am I against using the charts, though I use these as supplements to old-school, Graham, Dodd, Buffett, Munger fundamental analysis.

Personally, I like FAST graphs. The charts save me time. It used to take me hours to calculate or plot historical price-and-multiple relationships. I recognize most of my regular readers are familiar with FAST graphs, so I won't go into the chart mechanics here. However, for continuity, here's our example stock, AT&T, and a brief summary about how I go about determining reasonable FMV.

First, for AT&T stock, I look at the long-term relationship between price-and-operating earnings:

Since management has been pretty good about meeting earnings expectations (three beats and no misses in the last 14 quarters), I'm more or less willing to accept current EPS estimates. Using such, and applying the average, trimmed P/E multiple, T stock may be valued ~$48 a share.

Next, let's follow the same exercise using price-and-cash flow:

We arrive at a ~$43 FMV.

Let's take a look at price-and-EBITDA, too. AT&T management emphasizes EBITDA in their earnings reports and investor presentations. So it's reasonable to give it a once over.

Based upon the data, it appears a $45 FVE marker is about right.

Finally, as an additional check, let's look at the long-term continuum of price-to-book value.

Here we find over the past 15 years, AT&T P/B has ranged between a high of over 2.0x and a low of 1.1x (in 2018). Most recently, the P/B has risen to about 1.3x, still on the low end of the historical range. While recent acquisitive activity boosted intangibles assets and goodwill significantly, these categories have been running hot since 2014. On balance, the data doesn't appear to improve or discredit the preceding valuation metrics.

Taken all together, my current FVE for AT&T stock is approximately $43 to $44.

Rule #6: Trade Around Core Positions

This rule tends to cause a bit of confusion, but I find once explained and understood, it often becomes a valuable tool in the old toolbox.

First and foremost, trading around a core position isn't about day-trading or swing-trading. It's about accumulating shares of a stock when it's trading below fair value, and distributing it when it's trending above your opinion of FMV. That appears to be a perfectly logical and rational premise, right?

Let's delve into this a little deeper, using our example stock, AT&T.

Let's say you own 400 shares of AT&T stock at a $32 cost basis. Based upon our previous work, we believe the stock's FMV is $43 to $44.

Wouldn't it make sense to accumulate (add) more shares in the event T falls below $30 upon no particular negative news or change in the original investment thesis? That's a 20% drawdown from a recent closing price. Sure seems so, right? Conversely, if someone is willing to purchase shares above our FMV, wouldn't it be nice to distribute (sell) some shares and capture the gain? I suspect most reasonable investors will agree.

So here's the scenario:

I own 400 shares T stock:

200 shares @ $33

100 shares @ $32

100 shares @ $30

Total cost basis = $12,800 or $32 per share

AT&T shares fall to $29! Am I unhappy? No, I'm excited! I'll gladly buy an additional 100 shares, thereby accumulating more T stock and lowering my cost basis to $31.40. For a kicker, I get a 7% yield on a Dividend Aristocrat ticker.

Months or even years later, the stock rises to $36, or a 25% gain on the additional $29 shares I purchased on the cheap. (It just so happens T stock broke through $36 this year). Now, I switch gears and sell 100 shares. But do I sell the 100 shares I bought at $29? Probably not. I sell some of the original shares I purchased at $33 each.

What's the result?

First, by selling my most expensive cost basis shares, I minimize my capital gain on sale, thereby lowering the probable tax bite. Second, the higher basis shares were bought first, and are more likely to be long term instead of short term. This may permit me to take advantage of preferential long-term capital gain tax rates. Third, my new costs basis for the entire T investment is now down to $31.

I'm pushing off larger capital gains into the future, making such gain more likely to be long term, while simultaneously lowering my overall costs basis.

I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.