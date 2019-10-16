USO: Bearishness On Crude Oil Markets Persists As Global Demand Woes

With U.S. crude oil reserves erasing its surplus and domestic demand evolving in a restrained order, the complex is heading further south.

Investment thesis

In our prior release on The United States Oil Fund LP (USO), our view somewhat emerged, with the ETF declining slightly, down 1.41% to $11.18.

Since then, our bearishness remains unchanged, given that crude oil reserves in the U.S. advanced for the fourth consecutive week, net speculative bets on Nymex crude futures dipped significantly in the past week and global demand for the black commodity is accelerating its decline, as Chinese economic data dims once again.

Source: Tradingview

During the week ending October 4, crude oil inventories in the U.S. advanced for the fourth consecutive week, up 0.69% (w/w) to 425.6m barrels, whereas Cushing stocks increased slightly more, up 2.31% (w/w) to 41.68m barrels, the EIA shows. With these progresses, the seasonality of U.S. oil reserves remains in a slight surplus, up 1.3% or 5 432k barrels compared to the five-year average, but the yearly surplus lowers slightly (m/m), establishing 3.8% or 15 618k barrels above 2018 levels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Concomitantly, aggregate crude oil supply continued to climb on the period, reaching 12.6m barrels per day, its highest historical pace since the shale revolution.

On the other side, the import-export balance tightened significantly over the week, with exports lifting heftily, up 18.63% (w/w) to 3.4m barrels, whereas net imports dipped 17.55% (w/w) to 2.82m barrels, somewhat sustaining the complex and its proxy USO.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Concomitantly, refining utilization rates continued to decline on the corresponding week, reducing their weekly pace to 85.7% and indicating that domestic demand for the black commodity will probably remain weak in the forthcoming period, as refiners enter the bulk of the maintenance season.

Speculative bets

Source: CFTC

On the week ending October 8, net speculative bets on Nymex crude oil futures declined for the fourth consecutive week, down 8.79% (w/w) to 355 085 contracts, the CFTC shows.

While this strong decline has been mostly due to robust short accumulations, up 31.62% (w/w) to 165 198 contracts, long accretions partly offset that, up 1.06% (w/w) to 52 283 contracts.

In spite of that, the sentiment on crude oil futures remains comfortably bullish with 3.5x more long speculators than shorts. Nevertheless, this week, short open interest stretched to the downside, following the robust decline seen over the week, indicating that bears are set to extend their positioning, which is negative for USO.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning on Nymex crude futures moderated their advance up 28.09%, while USO's YTD performance rose 8.76% to $11.42 per share.

Global crude oil demand concerns weigh on prices, as China's economic decline accelerates

Recent economic data from the top crude oil importer weighs on energy demand growth, following reports earlier this week showing that Chinese imports have contracted for the fifth straight month and factory gate prices declined in September at the fastest pace in more than three years.

Besides, the U.S. - China trade dispute also contributes to sustaining these worries and uncertainty regarding future oil demand lingers, in spite of claims earlier these week of progress towards a deal.

On the other hand, latest crude oil cumulative weekly decomposition, released by the New York Fed shows that aggregate demand growth has declined faster than demand since the middle of September, providing additional headwinds on crude futures and USO shares.

Source: New York Fed

In addition and while the WTI future curve increased slightly its backwardation slope on short term maturities, providing a higher roll yield for USO shares, the crude oil benchmark steepens its contango on long term deliveries, indicating that the market is still pricing an oversupply on the long run.

Conclusion

In this context, we maintain our bearish view on USO, expecting new lows for the forthcoming period.

Indeed, this view is mostly attributable to the consecutive crude storage build-ups in the U.S., advancing for the fourth straight week, net speculative bets dipping significantly over the past week and global demand woes coming from Chinese economic data, indicating that weakness on crude oil markets and USO shares will most probably prevail.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.