TriplePoint Venture Growth: Great Company, Valuation Stretched

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is a Business Development Company (BDC) that focuses on funding companies in the venture growth stage of their life. TPVG more or less defines this as the stage right before they become public companies or hit a critical mass of being self-funded. It sees this as an important segment of the market in which the companies it helps fund are safer than those going through their first round of funding, but still get much more lucrative terms on loans than those companies that are publicly traded or already self-funded.

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation Slides

As with most BDCs, TPVG has a very high dividend yield, currently ~8.8%, and it was over 13% earlier this year when it traded at less than $11/share (now over $16/share). The company also paid a $0.10 special dividend in 2018 (in addition to all 4 regular quarterly dividends of $0.36), boosting the yield even a little more, though the special dividend isn't as steady or standard as its quarterly dividend.

Part of the reason most BDCs trade around this 10% range is due to lending to middle market companies that may or may not survive. It is certainly not as safe as lending to large multinational publicly traded corporations. Even though they diversify away this risk to some degree by lending to many companies, the results can still be somewhat lumpy based on recent developments with the companies they lend to.

The other part to the high yields is that almost the entirety of the net income each quarter is typically paid out as a dividend. This means they do not reinvest much money at all, if any, into expanding their business. For this reason, BDCs can typically only grow the loan portfolio by issuing new shares and more debt. For the BDCs that have outperformed over a long time, they will typically trade at a premium to Net Asset Value (NAV) per share, and this allows them to issue shares that increase the NAV per share for all existing shareholders.

It's a business of the rich getting richer. Having good results for longer periods of time allows a BDC to trade at a premium to NAV, which inherently gives them a mechanism to increase their NAV even further. The more demand there is for their shares, the quicker they can continue this growth process and the more they will see their share price rise in addition to the already great dividend.

How Have TPVG's Results Been?

2019 has been a very stellar year for TPVG. After the company's Q4 2018 results were released, we found out it had an NAV of $13.50 to end 2018, which was fairly in line with the previous quarter. The two quarters so far in 2019 have seen the company earn enough net income to pay its quarterly $0.36 dividend as well as raise NAV $0.09 to $13.59 in Q1 and a whopping $0.60 to $14.19 in Q2. For many BDCs, just maintaining book value while continuing to pay a very high dividend is the goal. So, TPVG growing its NAV by 5% in just 2 quarters, while continuing to pay its very high dividend is outstanding. This puts the company on pace for over 20% return on NAV for 2019, though, as I'll talk about later, I doubt that's a pace it can keep up.

I also really like the business model TPVG has. When it comes to venture growth investments, I wouldn't know where to start to do my own investing. Without the companies TPVG invests in being publicly traded, there is not nearly as much information available to the public. Different BDCs serve all different portions of the market, some focusing solely on debt, others on a combination of debt and equity, and from all different levels of companies. It is great to have the option to have experts pick out a plethora of venture growth stage companies to invest in for maximum diversification, while still getting access to that venture capital-stage growth that isn't readily available to us smaller investors. Here are some of the companies TPVG has helped finance or is currently still financing:

Source: TPVG Q1 Presentation Slides

You'll notice gigantic names like Etsy (ETSY), Facebook (FB), and YouTube (GOOGL), as well as many other names I recognize. I actually wonder how long ago the company helped finance some of those, as it seems like they wouldn't have needed financing from a middle market lender for many years now. Here is a slide that also shows how well-diversified TPVG is:

Source: TPVG Q2 Presentation Slides

Valuation

As I mentioned in my opening bullets, I think TPVG is a great BDC, but I don't see the premium it's trading for to be fully justified yet. Even though the dividend has been well-covered, in addition to a fantastic increase in NAV so far in 2019, I do not think it warrants shares going from less than $11/share to over $16/share. Along the same lines, I do not think the large expansion from a deficit to NAV to a fairly sizable premium to NAV is warranted. Here is a chart of the Price-to-Tangible Book Value, which is a very good proxy for NAV, during that time:

Data by YCharts

While TPVG does finance venture growth stage companies, it primarily does so by issuing loans/debt to the companies and has little overall exposure to equity or warrants that see the true growth that many would be looking for by investing in this stage of a company. TPVG certainly gets very nice returns on its financing, as these companies still don't have as many options as more well-established companies, but it doesn't invest much in the way of equity. This is why despite having helped finance Etsy, Facebook, and YouTube, as that slide showed, it has not seen the astronomic growth an investment in the equity of these companies would have. Here is the slide showing how much more money TPVG has invested in debt with the companies it lends to versus its equity investments:

Source: TPVG Q2 Presentation Slides

The debt investments should have a pretty standard set of returns. They may see some variance based on prepayments and other fees, and they are certainly safer than direct equity investments in companies at this venture growth stage, but we should not expect equity-type growth. The growth experienced so far in 2019 was largely due to unrealized gains on some of these equity and warrant investments, but I expect outlier quarters like Q2 2019 will be the exception, not the norm. Here is TPVG's tangible book value per share since its IPO in 2014:

Data by YCharts

While the company's tangible book value is sharply up recently, a couple quarters in a row does not make a trend. I would like to see TPVG's NAV continue to increase over a longer period of time before I would recommend buying at over $16/share.

One other issue is that I personally am trying to lower my exposure to BDCs. I don't think a recession is imminent, but I also wouldn't be surprised if a recession starts within the next year or two. A recession is not the sort of environment where middle-market lenders do well. I don't think losses for TPVG would be extremely high in a recession, but I do still see the company having some moderate loss to NAV whenever the next recession happens. This is why I sold my shares at ~$15.30/share a few months ago.

Over the past 2 months, TPVG is trading at prices higher than the stock ever has, including its IPO price, even though just back at the end of 2018 it was trading at multi-year lows. Seems like a regular old "sell high" situation. I can buy other BDCs that offer similar risks during a recession but with better current yields. If TPVG continues to grow its NAV over a longer period of time, perhaps I would consider buying back in, even at the current premium to NAV. But until that time, I'm going to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.