PetMed Will Lose This Price War

The company lacks a strong strategy to fight its price war. I therefore believe it will lose that war.

Introduction

In price wars, the company with the best cost structure usually wins. Without cost leadership, a company’s chance of winning a price war hinges on the company’s ability to read trends and identify opportunities. Unfortunately for PetMed Express (PETS), it is my belief that they have neither.

The company, which for much of the past enjoyed large margins, is now faced with increased competition from Chewy, a much larger company which entered the pet prescription medication business a year ago.

As a result, PETS's EBIT margin has declined to 9% from a three-year median of 19%. The blow to the company’s profitability was brutal, as was the decline in the stock price. PETS is down 35% over the past 12 months, and down 60% from its early 2018 peak. The company’s only plan for addressing the price war is to decrease costs through establishing direct relationships with manufacturers. Unfortunately when asked about this in the latest earnings call, management confessed, “They're [manufacturers are] opening up to all the pet pharmacies”. The company also expects to be more efficient in their advertising spend. If anything, the increased competition will drive the cost of advertising online. Any savings from advertising will likely be at the expense of revenues.

PetMed is currently trading at $18.79 and yields 5.75%. My M.A.D Assessment gives PETS a Dividend Strength score of 52 and a Stock Strength score of 96.

Fellow SA contributor Jeremy Blum found the perfect quote to describe the company’s precarious situation in his article on PETS: Jeff Bezos of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stated, “your profit margin is my opportunity”. Chewy has undercut PETS, forcing PETS to follow suit and cut prices.

The company lacks a clear response to the price war. I believe that PETS is a value trap. It is unclear whether the company will be able to continue paying its dividend a few periods from now. Therefore dividend investors should stay away from this name.

I will start by analyzing the strength of PETS's dividend for income investors, before considering potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks pay you a healthy dividend, which has an attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The dividend must be safe. A dividend cut is a surefire way to set you back on your way to dividend retirement. As a result, dividend investors need to stay away from stocks who lack the fundamentals to finance their dividend.

Dividend Safety

PetMed has an earnings payout ratio of 73%. This makes PETS's payout ratio better than 24% of dividend stocks.

PETS pays 94% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 8% of dividend stocks.

PETS pays 96% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 24% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.6900 $0.7300 $0.7700 $0.9000 $1.0800 Net Income $0.91 $1.05 $1.30 $1.99 $1.48 Payout Ratio 76% 70% 60% 46% 73% Cash From Operations $1.41 $1.14 $2.33 $2.20 $1.15 Payout Ratio 49% 64% 33% 41% 94% Free Cash Flow $1.36 $0.03 $1.94 $2.16 $1.12 Payout Ratio 51% 1825% 40% 42% 96%

What is worrying is the rate at which the payout ratios shot up in the past 12 months. Half of the decline in operating cash flow can be attributed to the decline in earnings during the past 12 months. Yet the TTM numbers still show the quarter ended in September 2018, before the company started to feel the pressure from increased competition. I expect the next quarter earnings to be just as bad as they have in the past three quarters.

Both Wall Street and the Estimize consensus have been significantly off for PETS in the past year. I wouldn’t be surprised for the trend to continue next quarter, as it would seem analysts are still assuming 12%-14% net margin, when 7%-10% seems more realistic at this point.

Therefore I see the dividend as about 80-90% of earnings and cash flow moving forward assuming flat sales. This level is worrying. If PETS continues to lose market share to Chewy, the dividend will quickly become unsustainable.

For that reason, PETS's dividend doesn’t seem safe.

Dividend Potential

PetMed has a dividend yield of 5.75% which is better than 86% of dividend stocks. For 95% of the time during the past 10 years, PETS has yielded less than it currently does. Over the period, the stock has had a median dividend yield of 4%.

The dividend has been growing at an irregular pace during the past decade. No growth has occurred during the past 12 months while the five-year CAGR sits at 9.7%.

Yet I don’t expect any dividend growth moving forward. The company is struggling with lower prices and lower volumes. According to management, the average order declined from $90 to $86 YoY, or a 4.5% decrease. Yet revenues are down 8.5%, suggesting that PETS has lost business to its competitors despite cutting prices.

The change in dynamics is best understood by looking at the evolution of the company’s cost structure.

During the last quarter, both gross margin, operating margin and net margin hit multi year lows. Operating margin was 9%, significantly lower than the company’s nine-year median of 14%. At 27%, gross margin is also significantly below the company’s 9 year median of 33%.

This can be attributed to two main levers: COGS & Advertising expenses. The first is up as a percentage of revenue because the company has been forced to slash prices.

Historically, PETS has spent more on advertising than it did in the past 3 years. This number shot back up in the last quarter as management reincluded TV ads to the mix.

Management still forecast ad spend to be 9% of revenue for fiscal year 2020. Yet I’m not sure how they can do this without giving even more business to competitors. According to Spyfu, PETS spends an estimated $178,000 per month on Adwords, while Chewy.com spends an estimated $898,000. Chewy already gets a lot more organic traffic: 11.5mn SEO clicks versus only 1.5mn for PETS. Given the price war and undifferentiated products, customer acquisition will be key in the market.

Unfortunately PETS are being outbid by Chewy, an increase in revenues can only come from an intelligent increase in ad spend at this point. Management seem to have missed this, and therefore I expect PETS to continue losing market share to its competitors.

Without the potential to win this price war, PETS dividend seems stretched and unhealthy.

Dividend Summary

PETS has a dividend strength score of 52 / 100. The stock’s dividend eats up nearly all the company’s earnings and cash flow, making it virtually impossible to consider any dividend increases. Actually the opposite: A dividend cut is likely in upcoming years if the company fails to address the new business environment.

Stock Strength

It’s impossible for me to get behind PETS because of the risky dividend. It would arguably be tough for anyone to get behind PETS as long as revenues continue to decline. I will still look at the company’s fundamental factors – value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality – in an attempt to nuance my view of PETS.

Value

PETS has a P/E of 12.70x

P/S of 1.37x

P/CFO of 16.29x

Dividend yield of 5.75%

Buyback yield of 2.63%

Shareholder yield of 8.38%.

According to these values, PETS is more undervalued than 86% of stocks, which makes the stock look cheap.

For the past five years, PETS has averaged 18x earnings. It is now valued at 13x earnings (or 15x if we use my estimate of the upcoming quarter). While PETS might have been worth 18x earnings when earnings were increasing, is it even worth 13x earnings now that the future seems murky? I am not convinced. Furthermore, based on the multiple of cash flow, the stock looks expensive. At 16x cash flow, the stock trades at a higher multiple than 65% of all stocks. It is also higher than the sector median of 10x.

Then any value seems tied up in the shareholder yield, which at 8% looks enticing. There was $40mn outstanding in share repurchases at the end of March. By the end of June, that number was down to $27mn. Management finally decided that the price needed to be supported by purchasing activity from the company.

If this rate of purchase is to continue in upcoming periods, share count would decrease by 7% over the course of the next three quarters.

Failing a good strategy to fight their price war, buying back shares is probably the next best idea. Reducing the share count will allow the company to afford its dividend. However, this might be too little too late, and given that buybacks and dividends require more than 100% of free cash flow, I’d be cautious at assigning too much value to either metric.

As a consequence PETS looks like a value trap. Value traps often come with high Value scores, that’s part of the trick. Until we get a clear idea of where PETS's margins will stabilize, and until it is possible to identify future sources of growth, it is unlikely any significant value in PETS will be unlocked.

Value Score: 86 / 100

Momentum

PetMed trades at $18.79 and is up 24.52% these last three months, yet is still down -16.97% these last six months and -32.26% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 48% of stocks. This is solely on the back of the three-month rebound. During the last three months, PETS has done better than 93% of stocks, proving that with good timing, there is no longer any bad assets but only bad prices. However PETS 6 month performance is worse than 70% of stocks. The 12-month performance is worse than 78% of stocks.

With the three-month rebound, PETS is out of the danger zone. If investors were to rerank PETS to 18x earnings, investors could expect an increase in price of 20-30%, assuming a 10% net margin and an 8% revenue decline in the next quarterly report.

A bad quarter could push PETS back to its 52-week lows of $15 per share. Given that there is nothing that has indicated that the company is able to fight the trade war effectively, I believe the short term momentum to be a false positive, and don’t expect PETS to beat the market in the upcoming year.

Momentum score: 48 / 100

Financial Strength

PETS has a gearing ratio of 0.2, which is better than 93% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have decreased by -26% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 109.2% of liabilities. This makes PETS more financially sound than 100% of U.S. listed stocks. This is probably the best part about PETS: it has virtually no liabilities. No long term debt. Only a few payables and accrued expenses. This is definitely a big plus for the company, since it means that leveraging the business to buy back shares remains an option. If the share price declines back to $15, the dividend yield would be back up to 6.9%. PETS would likely be able to take out debt at a cheaper price and repurchase a significant amount of shares. While this is unlikely, I mention it to express how not having any debt gives you options.

Investors should avoid over leveraged companies. But there is no valid reason in business for having no debt. I think the company should finance itself partially through debt, especially if it allows the company to buy back a significant chunk of shares. Given the current state of the business, this would be the best way to unlock shareholder value.

Financial Strength Score: 100/100

Earnings Quality

PETS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 4.7%, which is better than 9% of companies. It depreciates 442.1% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 89% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.9 in revenue, which is better than 93% of stocks. This makes PETS's earnings quality better than 80% of stocks. The positive accruals aren’t great, but the asset turnover is fantastic, as you’d expect for an online business. The levels of depreciation are so high relative to capital expenditure mainly because the company’s CAPEX has dried up in the past two years.

Earnings Quality Score: 80 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 96 / 100 which definitely gives PETS some hope. The stock has fantastic fundamentals, offers a fat shareholder yield and is showing some good short term momentum.

However all these elements might be in jeopardy. PETS's revenues are declining amid a price war, and the company has yet to offer a strategy which suggests it will be able to make up for the lost market share. If the company loses the price war, which I believe it will, its only choice to deliver shareholder value will be through emitting debt and buying back large amounts of capital. They can afford to do this, but at this point, counting on such a measure would be wishful thinking.

Conclusion

While wishful thinking sounds nice, I don’t base my investment decisions on it.

With a dividend strength score of 52 & a stock strength of 96, PetMed is a subpar choice for dividend investors. I will watch how events play out, giving the company the opportunity to prove me wrong.

