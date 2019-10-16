Flowers Foods: Despite The Stellar Performance During The Financial Crisis, The Company Is Not Ready For The Next Recession

The acquisition strategy has worked well for the company, but it would take a major acquisition to restart a growth phase.

The U.S. baked foods industry is maturing and is expected to grow at low-single digits in the next decade.

Investment thesis

The World Bank and many economists project the U.S. economy to grow at a much slower pace in the next couple of years, in comparison to the last couple of years. An article published on Business Insider reveals that more than 70% of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics think that a recession will hit the U.S. within the next couple of years. The World Bank, on the other hand, projects the U.S. economy to grow by 2.5% in 2019 and just 1.5% in 2021.

Source: The World Bank

These macro-economic developments prompt investors to identify companies that can deliver superior returns in a weakening economic environment.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) delivered promising results during the financial crisis, which helped the share price of the company during the recessionary period. Between January 1, 2006, and January 1, 2010, Flowers Foods shares gained 37% and provided a total return of approximately 40%.

FLO total return (2006-2010)

This performance during the financial crisis came on the back of revenue and earnings growth.

The mature nature of the industry and the business does not provide many growth opportunities for Flowers Foods at present. The stable business model, the stellar performance during the previous recession, and the attractive dividend yield of over 3.4% might prompt investors to buy FLO, but shares are overvalued.

Company profile & business strategy

Flowers Foods produces and markets bakery products in the U.S. and operates under two segments; direct store delivery and warehouse delivery. The product range includes fresh bread, buns, rolls, tortillas, frozen bread, and snack cakes. There are renowned brand names under both these segments. The company operates 47 bakeries across the U.S. in total.

Direct store delivery Warehouse delivery Nature's Own Mrs. Freshley's Dave's Killer Bread Alpine Valley Bread Tastykake European Baker Brands Wonder Cobblestone Bread Company

Source: Company filings

As a mature company, one of the primary strategies of Flowers Foods is to grow inorganically by identifying and acquiring value accretive companies. This strategy has helped the company grow in the last decade, as well. However, considering the size of the company, it would take a significant acquisition to push the company into growth territory once again.

There is a focus on achieving a higher level of brand awareness as well, which is seen by the management as a remedy to the lackluster industry outlook.

Finally, the company is trying to improve its market share in the organic bakery foods market as well, in a bid to embrace the ongoing shift to healthy dining habits of Americans.

Industry analysis

According to IRI Research, the fresh bakery market in the U.S. was valued at $32 billion at the end of 2018. Flowers Foods has the second-highest market share in the fresh packaged bread market, behind store brands.

Source: IRI Research

A research conducted by IBISWorld reveals that the U.S. baked products market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of just 1% in the next decade, driven by the low growth of population and the expected changes in consumer preferences.

A survey conducted by the International Food Information Council Foundation found that many Americans expect health benefits from the food they intake. For instance, nearly 50% of survey participants ranked cardiovascular health as one of the top anticipated benefits from their dietary habits.

Source: International Food Information Council Foundation

This study went on to reveal that 36% of young consumers (aged between 18 and 34) are following a diet plan or a specific dining pattern. Gluten-free diet plans were among the top patterns followed by the younger generation in America.

Source: International Food Information Council Foundation

This developing trend of following a healthy eating pattern is adverse from the bakery industry's perspective. Consumers are likely to replace bakery food items with low-carbohydrate and whole-grain products. The demand for organic products is also on the rise, but there's a new tendency to substitute baked food with nuts, yogurts, and fruit bars.

Many large commercial bakeries are already a step ahead of the competition as these companies have taken initiatives to introduce organic products to its consumers, including Flowers Foods. However, at the same time, the decline in demand for baked foods will prove to be an adverse development in the long-term, and the industry will only grow at low-single digits as a result.

Financial performance

For the 12 months ended on June 30, 2019, the branded retail segment contributed the highest to company revenue.

Source: Second-quarter earnings presentation

The strength of the brand portfolio allows the company to remain as a leading player of the bakery foods market in the U.S. However, despite a clear emphasis on improving its brand value, Flowers Foods has only been able to grow its revenue by modest rates in the last 5 years.

Source: Company filings

The real highlight over the last couple of years has been the growth of e-commerce sales. For instance, e-commerce sales grew 59% for the 12 months ended June 30. Flowers Foods has invested in improving its online presence and has built the necessary infrastructure to deliver a robust online purchasing experience for customers.

Fresh bakery segment e-commerce sales

Source: Investor presentation

The company has invested millions of dollars over the last 10 years to support the development of technological capabilities and has completed multiple acquisitions as well. Collectively, these initiatives have resulted in a higher debt burden. The long-term debt portion of the company has increased steadily, and the debt-to-equity ratio has deteriorated in the recent past.

However, the majority of debt maturities occur in 2022, which significantly reduces the refinancing risk of the company in the short-term.

The current ratio of 1.15 confirms that there is no liquidity threat at present. However, the financial position of the company has deteriorated over the last 5 years, which is not a good sign for investors.

Growth opportunities

As highlighted in the second-quarter earnings presentation, through its direct store distribution platform, Flowers Foods has access to approximately 85% of the U.S. population. One argument made by several analysts is that this high penetration leaves Flowers Foods with virtually no opportunities for growth. While this may be true, the counter-argument is that the company is in an excellent position to identify developing trends and cater to such trends earlier than most of its competitors, which would help the company earn stable revenue for an extended period.

At present, the company is trying to unlock value through various avenues.

First, there is an emphasis on developing the brand value of the company. The company plans to invest in further improving its brand value with a view that a higher brand value leads to better sales in the future. As highlighted in the second-quarter earnings call, a new marketing plan would be rolled out in the future to improve the brand awareness among American consumers. To add to this, the company is planning on introducing innovative products that would stand out from the competition.

Second, Flowers Foods plans to be proactive in searching for acquisition opportunities, which was confirmed by the management in the second-quarter earnings call. Flower Foods acquired Canyon Bakehouse in December 2018, in a bid to improve its products offering in gluten-free bakery items. In addition to this, several other acquisitions were completed by the company in the last decade. In fact, since being listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1968, the company has acquired more than 100 companies.

Deal summary (2010-2019)

Source: Reuters

The capital allocation of Flowers Foods has historically been dominated by allocations for dividends and acquisitions, which would not change materially in the future. This was confirmed by the management in the second-quarter earnings call.

Source: Investor presentation

Third, the company is implementing a few initiatives to expand the profit margins in the next couple of years. To achieve this, the target is to reduce organizational and indirect costs. There's an emphasis on pricing the products better, in a strategic manner, to earn better margins as well. In 2017, the company reported gross savings of $32 million from lower indirect expenditures, and in 2018, $48 million was saved from reducing the headcount. Despite these cost savings, profit margins have not expanded over the last 5 years, which spells trouble for investors.

The management is bullish about prospects for higher margins in the next couple of years, but the results are yet to be seen.

Fourth, the company is keen on developing its team as the management considers its employees an asset. In the second-quarter earnings call, Ryals McMullian, the CEO, said that the company would invest in the next couple of years to strengthen the quality of its team.

Overall, the company is trying to unlock value through various measures, both organic and inorganic. However, the industry is expected to grow at slow rates in the next 5 years, which would limit the growth opportunities available for Flowers Foods.

Dividend safety

Dividend per share has grown consecutively for the last 6 years, along with earnings growth in this period. According to data from Seeking Alpha Premium, dividends have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 10.75% in the last 10 years.

Source: Reuters

Even though dividend distributions have grown in the previous few years, the payout is still covered by free cash flow, which is a sign that the company still has room to increase dividends in the future. More importantly, this coverage indicates the healthy nature of dividends.

Source: Company presentation

Even though the dividend payout ratio has increased from 55% in 2015 to 77% at the end of the second quarter, the cash-rich nature of the business model mitigates any risks from a dividend safety perspective. Dividends will grow in the next 5 years as well, and there are no imminent threats for income investors. That said, the deteriorating financial health of the company is something investors should closely monitor in the future.

Valuation

The price-to-earnings ratio has expanded steadily since 2016. The current earnings multiple of 26.78 is above the Reuters estimate of 23.32 for the current fiscal year. According to Morningstar data, shares have traded at a trailing P/E of 26.25 in the last 5 years. All these data points suggest that Flowers Foods is trading close to its fair value from a multiples perspective. Although many analysts have been keen on classifying Flowers Foods as overvalued or fairly valued based on such multiples, because of the steady stream of dividends paid by the company, I used a dividend discount model to value shares.

Reuters' median estimates were used as a starting point to project dividends for the next 5 years.

Source: Reuters and Author's estimates

Using a perpetual growth rate of 1.5% and a cost of capital of 8%, the fair value of Flowers Foods shares comes to $14.94, which represents a downside of 32% from the current market price of $22.18. Even with an optimistic terminal growth rate assumption of 2% and a lower cost of capital of 7%, the intrinsic value comes to $19.19, which is 13.5% below the market price.

Source: Author's calculations

To view the valuation from a different perspective, one can look at the historical dividend yields at which the stock has traded over the last 10 years.

Historically, when the dividend yield has reached over 3.4%, shares have entered a bull run bringing the yield down. While this is an interesting observation, the numbers do not look attractive for investors.

Conclusion

Flowers Foods operates in a mature industry, and growth prospects are minimal. The company, however, is trying its best to unlock value. Dividends distributions are safe and will likely remain safe for the next 5 years as well. However, I do not expect the company to deliver a robust performance if the U.S. economy enters a recession in the near future, unlike it did during the financial crisis. Shares are overvalued, and trimming down positions in Flowers Foods is recommended.

