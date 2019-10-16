3 Reasons Bristol-Myers Could Still Double From Here

Risks to consider include M&A execution risk, a need to rapidly deleverage, and headline risks, especially from 2020's campaign season. Size your positions appropriately for your individual risk profile.

The $95 billion Celgene acquisition is expected to send EPS soaring 45% next year, and could raise BMY's fair value to about $100, fundamentally justifying a doubling of its current share price.

The recession-resistant business model and historically low volatility makes this a good defensive choice for anyone worried about 32% 12-month recession risk.

Even with such an impressive rally, BMY remains one of the most undervalued high-yield blue chips you can buy today.

After a three-year bear market, Bristol-Myers appears to have bottomed and is up 21% in the last three months.

(Source: imgflip)

Dividend Kings runs four model portfolios to fulfill various needs of our members.

Portfolio Yield Long-Term Expected Dividend Growth Long-Term CAGR Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) Fortress 2.7% 9% to 10% 11% to 12% High-Yield Blue Chip 4.8% 6% to 7% 11% to 12% Deep Value Blue Chip 4.8% 9% to 10% 14% to 15% $1 Million Retirement Portfolio 4.7% 4% to 5% (weighted, includes 40% bond/preferred stock allocation) 9% to 10%

Today I wanted to highlight Bristol-Myers (BMY), the 3rd biggest winner in our Deep Value portfolio and a company I own in my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

Bristol has been on a tear in recent months, after falling 44% during a three-year bear market that began with the stock trading 33% overvalued and seems to have bottomed when the company became 40% undervalued.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Deep Value bought near the bottom and we're now up 24% after just three months, enjoying spectacular 167% CAGR total returns.

I personally didn't buy at the bottom, so I'm up just 13.5% over six months, or about 30% total returns on an annualized basis. But my point is that Bristol appears to no longer be Wall Street's favorite whipping boy as its impressive recovery in recent months can attest.

The First Shall Be Last And The Last Shall Be First

(Source: Ycharts)

But while Bristol has lately become a Wall Street darling, that doesn't mean this coiled spring doesn't have a lot more room to pop.

So let's take a look at three reasons why I still consider Bristol-Myers to be one of the best high-yield defensive blue chips you can buy today. That includes trading at 48% below next year's fair value, and the potential to enjoy 12% to 26% CAGR total returns over the next 5 years. Basically, despite a 21% rally, Bristol still fundamentally supports a doubling from current levels.

Reason 1: Bristol Has A Recession-Resistant Business Model That Makes For Safe And Growing Dividends In All Economic And Market Conditions

The first thing I look at when considering any company for inclusion in a Dividend Kings (or my) portfolio is a safe dividend that is sustainable and likely to rise over time, regardless of economic or market conditions.

Why Bristol Has A 4/5 Dividend Safety Rating

Metric Bristol's Safe Level For Industry Post-Celgene Acquisition 2018 FCF Payout Ratio 53% 50% or less 26% Cash flow/share trend Positive in 19 of the last 20 years, 6.9% CAGR over the last 20 years steady growth Positive for 20 of the last 21 years Dividend Trend 10 consecutive year of growth, no cuts for at least 34 years consistent growth over time 11 consecutive years of growth, no cuts for at least 35 years Debt/Capital 59% 50% NA S&P Credit Rating A+ BBB- or higher A

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, S&P, GuruFocus, Morningstar, Moody's, Management guidance)

Bristol's dividend safety was strong before the $95 billion (including debt) Celgene (CELG) acquisition was announced (expected to close in Q3 2019), but the company will take a bit of a hit due to $52 billion in new debt being used to close this deal.

(Source: merger presentation)

The good news is that Bristol's balance sheet going into this mega-merger was pristine

long-term debt: $24.4 billion

short-term debt: $0.5 billion

Total debt: $24.9 billion

Cash and cash equivalents: $28.4 billion

Net cash: $3.5 billion

TTM EBITDA: $8.4 billion

Interest Coverage: 15.3 (8+ is safe)

Effective borrowing costs: 3.2% (vs 49.8% return on invested capital)

FCF margin: 26%

Bristol is a free cash flow (what funds dividends and repays debt) minting machine and as I'll explain in section two, the Celgene deal is wildly accretive to EPS and FCF/share on day one. Analysts expect Bristol's FCF margin to increase over 30% in 2020 and synergistic cost savings could send it even higher.

The bad news is that S&P and Moody's have placed Bristol on watch for downgrades by 1 notch, from A+ and A (Moody's equivalent) to A and A-, respectively. The good news is that's still a very strong balance sheet, as seen by the historical default rate for A-rated companies over the past 30 years.

(Source: S&P 2018 Global Default Report)

Moody's cites several concerns with Bristol's assumption of so much new debt.

Bristol has a long history of conservative financial policies, with debt/EBITDA typically maintained below 2.0x, with high cash levels. Products like Opdivo, Eliquis and Orencia have solid growth outlooks. These strengths are tempered by rising revenue concentration in Opdivo and Eliquis, which currently comprise over half of Bristol's revenue. In addition, the immuno-oncology market is highly competitive with Opdivo recently losing its top position to Merck & Co., Inc.'s Keytruda, driven by share loss in lung cancer. Outside of oncology, patent expirations for several antiviral drugs will dampen Bristol's overall growth and reduce diversity." - Moody's (emphasis added)

In order to get the deal approved by regulators, Bristol has had to divest immunology drug Otelzla, which was sold to Amgen for $13.4 billion, which Moody's considers a credit negative.

S&P thinks the deal makes strategic sense but will require the company to deleverage rapidly.

The company will be a leader in the oncology space with several blockbuster drugs and a strong pipeline targeting liquid and solid tumors. It expects the company to limit business development activity to a moderate level and share repurchases to mostly offset dilution." - S&P (emphasis added)

The reason the credit rating agencies haven't taken a hatchet to Bristol's credit rating is that, as S&P pointed out, the Bristol will be a much stronger company, whose numerous blockbusters in oncology will give it plenty of cash flow to service debt, de-leverage and keep growing the business and its dividend.

That's a sentiment echoed by Bristol's CFO Charles Bancroft at the post-merger conference call.

From a balance sheet perspective, we will remain in a very strong position. We project substantial free cash flow in excess of $45 billion in the first three years, which provides us with the flexibility to delever and maintain a strong investment-grade credit rating. It also supports our continued commitment to our dividend as evidenced by our announcement a month ago on our 10th consecutive annual increase, which will benefit shareholders from both companies." - CFO Charles Bancroft (emphasis added)

Is Bristol's dividend 100% guaranteed not to get cut? No dividend is absolutely safe, but Bristol's $15 billion in annual free cash flow, means that 74% of free cash flow can go towards paying down debt rapidly.

How rapidly? Well, Moody's pointed out that BMY's net debt/EBITDA has been under 2.0 historically. Here's BMY's CFO at the Q2 conference call confirming the company's commitment to rapid deleveraging and a safe and steadily rising dividend.

Switching to capital allocation where we plan to continue our balanced approach. We remain committed to the dividends as evidenced by our 10-year track record of continual dividend increases. And as we’ve previously mentioned, we've modeled annual increases in our pro forma financials. In regard to our capital structure. We recognize the importance of deleveraging over the next few years. With this in mind, the OTEZLA proceeds, which we view as an acceleration of future cash flows, are planned to be used to reduce debt upfront and avoid excess initial leverage. We continue to expect to see our gross debt to EBITDA ratio at less than 1.5 times in 2023." - BMY CFO (emphasis added)

As I'll explain in reason three, 2023 is an important year for BMY because beyond that some analysts think sales and earnings growth will turn negative (management disagrees). But by the time it might, BMY will have effectively de-risked its balance sheet and business model and significantly boosted its dividend safety, earning it an upgrade to 10/11 quality SWAN status on my quality scoring system.

Reason 2: Celgene Acquisition's Benefits Are Not Yet Priced In Creating A Potentially Strong Short-Term Catalyst In 2020

I'm not the only one that thinks the market continues to underestimate the game-changing nature of the Celgene deal.

We continue to view Bristol as undervalued, with the acquisition of Celgene’s pipeline not fully appreciated by the market. We also continue to expect Bristol’s focus on oncology drugs should drive strong pricing power, reinforcing the company’s wide moat." - Morningstar's Damien Conover

When Bristol announced it was buying Celgene a lot of investors were skeptical because of its blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid. There were a lot of fears that sales of that moneymaker would crash due to generic challenges and patent cases that Celgene was facing.

Since May Celgene has struck several agreements with rivals and the patent cases were rejected which will keep generic versions of Revlimid off the US market through January 2026. Global competition is still coming in 2022, but that won't stop Revlimid from growing its sales through 2026. How important is that?

(Source: Statista)

FiercePharma estimates 2022 Revlimid sales $13.4 billion for that one drug alone. For context, BMY has had $23.9 billion in sales over the last year showing how great of a deal it got when it acquired the 6th most undervalued biotech in the country back in May.

(Source: Bristol-Myers merger presentation)

If Bristol is going to double from here, it needs to have a powerhouse collection of blockbuster drugs. Which it will now own, with #1 franchises in cardiovascular and oncology, plus a strong pipeline of drugs in the most lucrative subsections of pharma, such as immunology and oncology.

How strong is Bristol going to be going forward? Consider this. According to EvaluatePharma, of the top 5 best-selling drugs in 2024, Bristol will own two of them, Eliquis and Opdivo, who are expected to generate over $23 billion in sales that year. Not just is that up from $13.8 billion this year, but it's virtually what BMY sold in the form of all its drugs in the past 12 months.

The GlobalData Research firm just published its 2025 drug sales forecasts and that shows even better news for Bristol.

Keytruda #1 selling drug: $22 billion sales

BMY/PFE's (JV) Eliquis #2: $18.7 billion ($5 billion more than EvaluatPharma's 2024 estimate)

Celgene's Revlimid: #3 (soon to be owned by BMY)

BMY's Opdivo: #4

AbbVie's/JNJ's Imbruvica #5

Opdivo is losing market share to Merck's Keytruda, this is true. But the cancer market is growing so quickly (12% CAGR through 2024) that Bristol's cancer champion is hardly flatlining.

(Source: investor presentation)

Why do EvaluatePharma and GlobalData think that Opdivo sales will nearly double over the next five years? Because Bristol has more than 20 indication expansions planned through 2023.

(Source: investor presentation)

And the company has an above-average track record in getting drugs through the FDA's three-phase, 10 to 15-year approval process, with the latest good Opdivo news coming out on September 30th. Specifically, Opdivo showed a 23% reduction in mortality risk and a 2.5 month median survival time improvement compared to standard chemotherapy for esophageal cancer.

And we can't forget that Celgene itself has a lot of great drugs in the pipeline. The combined company will have

50 total early-stage drugs in development (41 oncology and Immunology)

six late-stage blockbuster drugs (four oncology, two immunology) which alone are expected to generate $15 billion in peak annual sales

In total Bristol, on day one of closing this deal will have 9 $1+ billion blockbusters, creating a lot more diversified cash flow to support rapid deleveraging and a safer dividend over time.

The Celgene acquisition will help Bristol to better compete with Merck in oncology, and so much more. And that's just the fundamental benefits. Let's not forget the profit margin boosting potential of this deal as well.

(Source: Bristol-Myers merger presentation)

By 2022 Bristol says (and most analysts agree) that it can squeeze out $2.5 billion in cost savings, by streamlining its drug market teams (already some of the best in the industry). BMY has great economies of scale already, and those are only expected to increase over time.

Basically, Bristol is going from a strong defensive free cash flow minting machine, to a bigger, faster-growing and even more profitable company next year. One whose fair value alone could support an easily doubling from today's share price, richly rewarding income investors in the process.

Reason 3: Bristol Is Likely Worth $100 In 2020 And Much More Beyond That

The way I value a company is by looking at up to 10 dividend, earnings, and cash flow metrics to see what real people risking real money paid for a company's fundamentals during periods of similar growth and fundamentals.

While the market can be laughably wrong in the short-term, over the long-term, in the words of Ben Graham, it always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value 2019 Approximate Fair Value In 2020 Discount To 2020 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Bristol-Myers 3.2% $52 $69 $100 48% 12% to 26%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, Reuters', Ycharts, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

BMY's 2019 fair value lies between its 25-year average yield fair value of $48 and owner earnings (Buffett's FCF metric) fair value of $95. Most of the cash flow fair value estimates (operating cash flow, EBIT, EBITDA, EV/EBITDA) cluster around $68 to $74 and the average of all of them is $69. That's my reasonable estimate of what Bristol is worth based on 2019's consensus results.

But in 2020 the Celgene merger is expected to fuel 45% growth, meaning the company's fair value will be about $100.

Classification Margin Of Safety 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $69 $100 Good Buy 10% $62 $90 Strong Buy 20% $55 $80 Very Strong Buy 30% $48 $70

I base my buy recommendations on the quality-adjusted valuation of a company. For a 9/11 blue chip like Bristol, I'm looking for a 10% margin of safety before it's a good buy, and at a 30% discount, it's a very strong buy (deep value). Thanks to the Celgene acquisition next year's very strong buy price is near $70, a full 35% above the current price.

What kind of total returns can Bristol generate from here? Keep in mind that the following total return modeling only includes long-term growth and excludes the short-term benefit of the Celgene acquisition.

Here's Damien Conover explaining what I and most analysts mean when we model this company's long-term growth.

In looking at the whole company, we expect 20% average annual earnings per share growth during the next five years, helped by the Celgene acquisition. We expect margins to expand as the high margin Celgene drugs are folded into Bristol’s portfolio, but the high royalty rate paid on Eliquis to Pfizer will weigh on gross margins for the firm. Longer-term, we expect earnings will fall beginning in the 2023 to 2027 time period as generic pressures on key drugs Revlimid and Eliquis emerge." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

In other words, Bristol is set for an epic period of growth that will be balanced out by weaker growth years between 2023 and 2027.

Year EPS Growth (Actual or FactSet Consensus Forecast) 2018 32% (tax cuts) 2019 8% 2020 45% (Celgene) 2021 17% (new drug launches + cost synergies) 2022 6%

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 6% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 5% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 6.4% CAGR

realistic long-term growth range: 3% to 10% CAGR

Here are the long-term forecasts for Bristol that smooth out growth beyond five years and is what's most appropriate for estimate long-term return potentials.

It should be pointed out that Bristol's management disagrees that negative growth is coming in 2023 and 2024.

The combined company is expected to have sales and earnings growth every year through 2025... This growth will be fueled by Bristol-Myers Squibb's strong foundational products, Celgene's current product portfolio, our life cycle management programs, and our six potential launch opportunities. " - BMY CEO Giovanni Caforio (emphasis added)

But to err on the side of conservatism, let's assume those modest long-term growth rates are accurate, rather than management's more bullish assumptions. Though when looking at Bristol's rolling returns, double-digit growth is now out of the question, give the potential for another strategic acquisition in 2023 or 2024 after deleveraging is complete.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

To get a reasonable estimate of historical fair value I look at the company's rolling average PE ratios, ignoring the last five years, which includes the epic bubble and recent bear market.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

I estimate that a fair value for Bristol is 18 to 22 times earnings because that's what real investors risking real money have said it's worth during periods of similar growth rates and fundamentals.

The conservative end of my total return potential range is created by modeling just 3% long-term growth and an 18.0 PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

That still generates 12% CAGR total return potential, or roughly double what the market is likely to deliver over the next five years (5% to 8%).

The upper range of the total return potential is from 10% long-term growth and a return to a 22 PE.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

BMY is capable of up to 26% CAGR total returns, not due to a return to bubble valuations or unprecedented growth rates, but merely by returning to the market-determined historical fair value and delivering M&A fueled double-digit growth that management has a good track record of delivering.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

Here is the FactSet consensus growth rate of 5% applied to the mid-range 20 fair value PE. The bottom line is that BMY, even after a 20% rally, is still offering some of the best total return potentials of any high-yield blue chip.

But that doesn't mean that there aren't risks to consider before adding it to your portfolio.

Risks To Consider

There are three kinds of risks investors always need to consider before buying a company.

fundamental risk: what could go wrong with the business model to threaten the dividend, thesis, and potentially bankrupt the company (Buffett's definition of risk)

valuation risk: overpaying for a company to such an extent that even if it grows as expected your total returns will be poor or negative, potentially for 5 to 20 years

volatility risk: selling a quality company, bought at reasonable or attractive valuations, purely due to fear or financial need (emotions or poor planning/asset allocation)

The biggest fundamental risks to Bristol right now are a large amount of debt it's taking on to buy Celgene. Leverage works well when everything goes as planned, but can cause havoc if company integration fails, or Celgene's drug pipeline fails to live up to expectations.

12-month recession risk is about 32% right now, according to the bond market and the Cleveland Fed's economic growth/recession risk model. Why does recession matter to BMY if its business model is recession-resistant? Because while its cash flow likely won't be affected by a future recession, its ability to refinance debt might be.

(Source: Ycharts)

As you can see the lower a company's credit rating the higher its borrowing costs. During periods of credit market fear, such as 2016 and late 2018's recession scares, effective borrowing costs went up on everyone, but especially companies with lower-quality credit ratings.

During recessions, the ability to refinance maturing debt (BMY won't be paying off all its new debt, just some, reducing its leverage ratio) can become an issue if cash flow becomes impaired.

A lot can go wrong when digesting a $95 billion deal like Celgene. In fact, the fundamental risk profile for all drug makers is among the most challenging to understand and no one should own any healthcare stock without being comfortable with

headline risk (pertaining to various forms of fundamental risk)

regulatory risk (the constant and persistent threat of major healthcare reform)

litigation risk (both absurd and valid)

drug trial risk (stock prices can fall 10% overnight on news of a setback in a drug trial on a promising blockbuster)

M&A risk: about 1 in 10,000 new potential treatments makes it to market so M&A is essential to long-term growth

patent expiration risk: pharma is a slow-growing industry due to hamster-wheel of patent expirations and drug sales declines over time

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

Even factoring in joint ventures, the typical drug approval costs $100 million to $1 billion. BMY has deep pockets and plenty of liquidity to fund its drug pipeline, and eat losses on drug trials that don't work out.

But in the future, IF major healthcare reform is enacted, the entire industry's profitability could take a significant hit. The good news for pharma investors is that there is little chance that any of the grandiose promises being made right now by campaigning presidential hopefuls will be enacted.

Here's Morningstar's Damien Conover on his take about regulatory risk with healthcare stocks.

We expect concerns around healthcare reform to pick up over the coming quarters as the 2020 election cycle begins to unfold...We maintain that large-scale disruption is a low-probability event and think a more likely outcome would include private service providers playing a role in any policy solution to the nation's rising cost of healthcare." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

The media might focus on what Warren, Sanders, or Biden are saying about single-payer, medicare negotiation of lower drug prices, or outright price controls, but without 60 votes in the Senate, there is little chance that such policies would become law.

Consensus 2020 Senate Forecast

(Source: 270towin.com)

Right now it looks like the Republicans will maintain 50 senate seats, so at best Democrats will gain control with the VP tie-breaker vote. That's a long way off from 60 votes needed to break a filibuster and what was required to pass the ACA (aka "ObamaCare") which didn't devastate the healthcare sector as many feared it would.

Why is that? Because despite what many politicians and citizens would like, money talks on Capital hill, and no one spends more on lobbying House members and Senators than the drug industry.

Lobbying By Industry 1998 to 2019

(Source: Open Secrets)Warren might claim she will crush the lobbyists. But 535 members of Congress will probably still listen to the $210 million per year on average that drug makers are spreading around to ensure their business models don't get destroyed by changes in healthcare regulations.

Finally, there is the 5/4 conservative Supreme court, which would take years to flip, and which serves as a final firewall against any revolutionary new policies that the Democratic Presidential candidates are proposing.

The bottom line on regulatory risk is that we must keep in mind that it has always, and will always exist. But I'm 17% healthcare in my retirement portfolio and not losing a wink of sleep over the prospect of what a President Warren might do to my healthcare companies.

But scary headlines, including promises from populist politicians, can cause high short-term volatility. BMY has been 57% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past 33 years. But just because it's a defensive stock doesn't mean that it doesn't undergo plenty of corrections and bear markets.

Bristol-Myers Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1= BMY

When it's not in a dangerous bubble, Bristol-tends to outperform the market during declines, as it did during the Great Recession and Black Monday (when the market fell 22% in a single day).

When it's in a bubble, as occurred during the tech mania, short-term paper losses can be ferocious.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

For anyone who thinks Bristol has been a "bad stock" over the past three years, due to its 41% peak decline, remember that it began its current bear market from the same valuation as it had in 2000.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research)

During the tech bubble plunge, made worse by a mild recession and overall broader market crash, BMY's EPS fell 29%, while its dividend rose 17%. In this most recent bear market, EPS and dividends grew 51% and 7%, respectively.

In other words, short-term performance, ie "charts" don't make for a "bad" or "good" stock. There are just four things that determine whether or not a company is a "good" investment.

quality income-producing assets (sound business model)

run by competent and trustworthy management

reasonably strong long-term growth potential (for cash flow and dividends)

bought at a reasonable or attractive valuation

From today's price there is very little valuation risk, though volatility risk will always be present with any company, but especially ones with complex risk profiles like healthcare.

Anyone who considers owning any healthcare blue chip must make sure to use proper risk management for their needs, including sizing each company's position size accordingly.

Here are some basic rules of thumb that work well for most people. But of course, what will let you invest well over time while sleeping well at night will vary.

Bottom Line: Bristol Remains An Attractive Undervalued High-Yield Blue Chip That Will Likely Be Worth Double The Current Price In 2020

I fully understand that the highly complex world of big pharma, with its inevitable patent cliffs, scary headline risk, and big M&A, is not one that all investors want to dabble in.

BUT if you are comfortable with the risk profile, and confident that a company is run by trustworthy and competent management, then blue chip drug makers can make for great defensive high-yield investments.

That's certainly true of Bristol-Myers, which despite its 21% rally in the last three months is still amazingly undervalued relative to 2020's epic fundamental growth.

As long as you size your position appropriately for your personal risk profile, then buying Bristol today at $52 is likely a reasonable and prudent long-term decision. That's because this company is likely to be worth about $100 in 2020, and much, much more in the years beyond.

I don't try to guess when a company will return to fair value, all I know is that as long as management delivers on expected growth in earnings, cash flow, and dividends, it eventually will.

For long-term Bristol investors that means 12% to 26% CAGR total return potential from current levels, over the next five years. For a low-risk high-yield blue chip like this, that's an exceptional reward/risk ratio that earns Bristol, even after its impressive rally, a "very strong buy" recommendation from me and the Dividend Kings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.