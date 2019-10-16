Financial Independence Portfolio - September 2019 Update

Welcome to all my readers. Due to the surprisingly high amount of comments and questions regarding my portfolio overview, I've decided to start writing regular updates. In this article, I will be highlighting the changes to my Financial Retirement Portfolio during the month of September 2019. We will start with a quick overview of the stocks I bought and sold, of course along with a short summary of my reasons, and then continue to see how well the portfolio performed.

This was a busy month overall, mainly due to selling quite a large stake and reallocating that money across several different sectors. I apologise for releasing this article such a long time after the end of the month. I'm not a big fan of excuses, so I'll just say that I will strive to do better next month.

Bought

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) at 26.61 EUR per share

Shell is my go-to stock when it comes to oil and gas. While I'm not overly optimistic about the sector in general, I believe Shell is making the right moves in going towards electricity generation and distribution as well as focusing on increasing their free cash flow. The dividend is just too good to pass up.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) at 76.27 CAD per share

I believe that the Canadian banks in general are fairly valued right now. I already have a fairly large position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) so I decided to add TD mainly for balancing purposes. This was quite a small purchase, mainly just reinvesting some dividends.

Amgen (AMGN) at 194.50 USD per share

One of the newer additions to my portfolio. I will probably be adding quite a bit of AMGN in the coming months as I am still building up my position, though the current price is a bit high for my liking. I have added several times around 195 USD and I'm okay with anything under 200 USD, but it's going to be a tougher decision if the share price remains higher. The drug business is a volatile one, but the steady dividend increases and share buybacks bring joy to my wallet.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) at 47.43 USD per share

Again, nothing extraordinary here, simply another addition in order to build up a larger position. While I wouldn't mind having a larger position in BIP, I feel that the price might be getting out of hand. BIP has gained over 38% year to date and even surpassed 49 USD per share recently. This might have been my last addition to BIP for the moment.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 128.12 USD per share

One of the most well respected dividend aristocrats, is there ever a time when it's not a good idea to add a little JNJ for the long term?

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) at 210.31 USD per share

One of my smaller, more risky plays. I can't say that I am happy with this price as I initially started buying under 200 USD. LHX is still a tiny part of my portfolio and I will be making sporadic additions; however, I would be much happier making them closer to 200 USD than 210 USD.

Methanex (MEOH) at 34.90 USD per share

Risky bet here. The price of methanol has been declining and it's currently at a level where this company could be struggling. However, they are one of the big players and I'm confident they can weather the storm. This stock was, and still is, ridiculously cheap but comes with a significant amount of risk. This was my first buy of Methanex and easily the biggest purchase of this month. I'm expecting significant volatility here, and it truly could go either way. The 4% dividend is certainly a nice feature and helps me to cope with the volatility.

Aqua America (WTR) at 44.76 USD per share

A little add to one of my largest and oldest holdings. While the company itself is rock solid, I find it difficult to add more at these prices. This was simply a small purchase to make sure that WTR stays as one of my top holdings. I also like to think of this as a way to balance out the extra volatility that may come from some of the riskier buys this month.

Sold

Entertainment One (ENTMF) at 5.715 GBP per share

Unfortunately, the company in question is being acquired by Hasbro (HAS). It's sad to see this one go but sometimes life gives us lemons. Lemons with a hefty premium.

Performance

Here you can see the past month's performance of my portfolio, in blue, compared to the S&P 500 index, in green. This isn't generally a metric that I pay close attention to, though it's always nice to see that I managed to beat the S&P 500 and did so with a wide margin.

More important metrics for me are dividend income and total cash flow generation. Dividend income, compared to September 2018, grew by 39.65%. This is of course mainly due to purchasing additional shares during the past 12 months, though regular dividend increases play their part too.

Regarding the total cash flow, things are significantly more grim. It is down, compared to September 2018, by a whopping 76.64%. This is due to some failed option trades which pushed my overall cash flow from options into negative territory. The comparison was tough too, as last year's September was a good month for options.

Final Thoughts

Overall, it was a very busy month for me. While I normally make 3 or 4 purchases per month, I managed to double that in September. As I mentioned earlier, this is mainly due to the need to deploy the cash gained from the Entertainment One acquisition.

While I was not exactly happy about making these changes, I do see some positive sides. Firstly, I believe the Entertainment One buyout offer was fairly priced. I also managed to deploy the proceeds into stocks with a significantly higher dividend yield which will certainly provide a welcome increase to my dividend and total cash flow numbers in the future.

I can't say that I am satisfied with the overall performance of this month. It's always nice to beat the index, but I made some mistakes with options, which constitute a large part of my cash flow, and I have to suffer the consequences. Seeing as this is a Financial Independence Portfolio, cash flow is probably the most important metric and I failed to get anywhere close to where I should be. Bad months are part of the deal, though, and the only thing I can do is to learn from my mistakes.

As always, I welcome all suggestions and comments and I will do my best to answer any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, TD, AMGN, BIP, JNJ, LHX, MEOH, WTR, CM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.