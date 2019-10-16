Wirecard AG: It Happened Again

I expect increased volatility in the short term, yet believe the stock price will return to where it was before the publication within few month provided there are no further major revelations.

Once more the stock price of Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF; OTCPK:WCAGY) has taken a massive hit following yet another report by the Financial Times alleging accounting irregularities. If true, this would expose the company to great trouble. Yet I do believe that if there are indeed irregularities they are possibly less grave than it might seem. Much of the problems alluded too could in fact be solved already or will be solved soon.

The heavy reaction to the article is a symptom of Wirecard's general vulnerability to negative coverage which in large parts stems from the company's history. As long as there will be no further material revelations, I think the stock price will rather soon revert to where it was before the recent publication. Nonetheless, I expect increased volatility in the short term.

Accounting Irregularities In Dubai?

At the center of the alleged irregularities is Wirecard's Dubai, UAE, based partner Al Alam Solutions. Al Alam Solutions serves as an intermediary between Wirecard and its clients. According to Wirecard Al Alam Solutions is a third party acquirer. Yet neither Visa Inc. (V) nor MasterCard Inc. (MA) seem to have any record of a relationship with the company.

Fifteen of 34 customers contacted by the Financial Times claimed to never have heard of Al Alam Solutions - though notably several of those confirmed prior business relations with Wirecard itself - while another six companies did not respond or declined to comment. Also, on Wirecard spreadsheets obtained by the newspaper there appear to be payments related to entities which were already defunct at the time of the respective transactions.

All this opens the door for speculation that transactions with a total volume of several hundred million dollars might not have happened in reality. If this should be the case - and it must be said that there is no prove of that as of now - it would certainly have a major impact on Wirecard.

FT Credibility

Yet how credible are the allegations? After all, Wirecard accused the Financial Times of wrong doings including market manipulation, going even so far to file a law suit against the newspaper. It should be noted that an external investigation by law firm Reynolds Porter Chamberlain found now irregularities.

I see little room for doubt regarding the integrity of the Financial Times's reporting. This time it released the documents it obtained (several spreadsheets and email conversations). To believe that the documents might be forged is a little bit too much of conspiracy theory for me.

Even if one would be willing to believe that reporter Daniel McCrum was on a personal crusade against Wirecard, the Financial Times would not allow him to publish made up stories. This after all is a reputable newspaper that has a reputation to lose that is worth far more than a vendetta against the company.

So while the overall tone of the recent article has grown somewhat provocative, one might even find it to be almost toxic at times and it seems to insinuate a certain interpretation, the stated facts are credible I believe.

But What About It Is Really News?

But how much of it is actually news? The published emails date from 2018 and feature Edo Kurniawan. In the unlikely case readers do not remember the name: this is the former Singapore based Wirecard employee allegedly responsible for accounting manipulations.

Yet Mr. Kurniawan - who might still face criminal prosecution in Singapore - has already left the company. Wirecard charged law firm Rajah & Tann with an independent investigation that found some irregularities which have been corrected since. Other measures include imminent changes to the supervisory board with chairman Wulf Matthias scheduled to retire in the coming year.

It furthermore strikes me as unlikely that EY would be as easily fooled as implied by some of the messages. Considering that allegations regarding Wirecard's accounting have been public for quite a while now utmost care and scrutiny would be in their interest. EY would surely not risk its reputation willingly by turning a blind eye at Wirecard. Notably, since EY will be replaced as Wirecard's auditor in the coming reporting period as required by German law it would neither have any interest to be consilient in order to keep the mandate.

It might also be worth noting that many of the customers in question are rather small and operate in more opaque businesses (including several online gaming providers and what is described as "Gay porn affiliate marketing"). Yet Wirecard is increasingly shifting its focus away from such clients and towards larger corporate customers. In this context, the cooperation with SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF; OTCPK:SFTBY) might proof fruitful going forward. I believe that a focus on such clients might lead to more accounting transparency.

Thus I believe that (provided no large scale fraudulent behavior surfaces) the problems alluded to by the Financial Times are in large part already solved or will be solved in the not too distant future. Nonetheless, it would of course be favorable if Wirecard would offer more transparency regarding the transactions in question in order to improve markets trust.

Conclusion

All in all, I do not think that it is very likely that the situation is as bad as insinuated by the Financial Times. While I have no doubt regarding the newspaper's integrity and intentions, my conclusion differs somewhat from the article's. I can of course not guarantee that there were no irregularities. But I expect them to be far less grave than one might expect after reading the FT article.

Nonetheless, once again a persistent problem of Wirecard has become obvious. As I have written before, Wirecard is especially vulnerable to the fallout from negative coverage - regardless the merits of it - given its history. Wirecard's leadership, and particularly its CEO, is far from being great communicators. And yet, as long as there are no major improvements on that front, the risk of negative coverage triggering substantial losses will remain. Potential investors should take that into account.

It would not surprise me to see the stock price rebound to where it was before the most recent publication within few month or maybe just weeks. But at the same time neither would I be by a follow up piece inflicting more pain to the stock. In any case I would expect increased volatility in the short term. For investors who can tolerate that increased volatility and are willing to take the risk of further revelations, however the recent developments might offer a chance as well.

