China's Trade, Inflation And Money Supply - That Trade War Is Having Its Effect

Depending upon how you view the politics of this, that might mean the Chinese are more willing to come to a deal.

There are ill effects on the American economy too, but the effect in China is much greater.

The Trump Admin's trade war with China is having the deleterious effect we thought it would do on the Chinese economy.

The sad thing about the trade war itself

OK, so we know that the very idea of a trade war is a pretty silly thing to have. At least, in economics it's all a most odd thing to worry about. A trade deficit doesn't matter very much as it's always offset by a capital account surplus. It's entirely possible to point out that the trade balance itself is in fact driven by those capital account movements, not the other way around.

We can go further and point out that a bilateral trade deficit is of no meaning whatsoever.

However, while that is all true in the ivory towers politics just doesn't work that way. If it did then the politics of, the laws about, trade would be completely different from what they are.

It is also true that we're investors here, not planners trying to optimize the global economy. So, we've got to deal with things as they are and spot our money makers. That means we've got to think about the politics here.

Which is that the current US administration thinks there's something wrong with a trade deficit with China and is willing to incur short term economic pain on all of us to solve that perceived problem. The question for us then becomes, well, when is that infliction of that pain going to stop?

A cynical answer would be when re-election is gained. A less cynical one would be when China says that the pain isn't worth it and that some face saving compromise will be made. It'll be China that does so, given that the effects of the trade war are much greater upon the Chinese economy.

Which is why we should take a look at the Chinese economic statistics.

Monetary aggregates

There is still considerable growth in China's money supply and monetary aggregates:

China's M2 money supply growth ticked up in August, at 8.2% y/y, after 8.1% in July. New yuan loans rose to CNY1.21 trillion, from CNY1.06 trillion in the prior month. Aggregate financing, a broader measure of credit, grew by CNY1.98 trillion, up from CNY1.01 trillion in July.

The thing is this doesn't seem to be aiding growth in any appreciable manner. And an increasing money supply should do so, unless there's some specific headwind the economy is facing.

Consumer prices

There's no particular sign of inflation:

China's headline CPI growth increased to 3% y/y in September from 2.8% in August, as food prices remain the upward driver, with large contributions coming from pork and fresh fruit prices. Swine flu hit China a year ago and has severely depleted herds and sent pork prices soaring.

Core inflation, here just minus food, is a very modest 1% over the year. There's obviously significant spare capacity in the economy.

(China CPI index from Trading Economics)

Producer prices

There is indeed that spare capacity:

(China PPI from Trading Economics)

As Moody's Analytics points out:

China's producer prices fell by 1.2% y/y in September, following a 0.8% slide in August, as part of the fallout from the trade war as well as the general decline in global demand.

We actually have producer price deflation.

So, there's something going on

We've accommodative monetary policy as shown by the aggregates. We've not much consumer price inflation, that we do have coming from that swine fever outbreak. Other than that we've less than any western country has as its minimum target.

We've actually got producer price deflation. There's got to be something going on and as hinted at it's about trade.

China's trade

This is where the economic problem is, exports:

China's foreign trade reaffirmed the stark reality that the trade war with the U.S. is having a material effect on the economy. Exports fell by a more-than-expected 3.2% y/y in September while imports dropped 8.5%, leaving the trade surplus at $39.65 billion. Shipments to the U.S. fell by 21.9% y/y, building on the 16% contraction in August, while exports to Japan and South Korea fell 5% and 5.1%, respectively. Trade tensions were slightly alleviated last week when the U.S. and China agreed on terms for partial trade deal, but much more work is required to halt the downward trajectory of China's trade performance.

The reduction in imports is more about that reduction in exports than anything else. Much Chinese exporting is of things made from imported components.

So, that trade war is hurting the Chinese economy.

Sure, it also hurts the American, but trade is a smaller portion of the US economy than of the Chinese. It's also true that as the importer the US finds it easier to substitute away to other suppliers than it does China to find new customers.

This is a political problem, not an economic one.

As at the top good economics wouldn't have led us to this point in the first place. Because why should we all get poorer? But we're in the province of politics here so it's important to understand that political game.

My view

The politics is that Trump desires to declare a victory over China for domestic political reasons. This will obviously be a great deal easier if China is willing to do that, agree to something that Trump can declare as a victory.

If the pain is greater upon China then they're more likely to do so. That's my reading at least. It is always possible to state that they'll never back down but politics does allow of deals where both sides can declare victory.

My view is that the pain upon China is now great enough that they'll be willing to do a deal that allows Trump to claim victory for domestic purposes. So, that's what I expect.

A near term end to the trade war.

The investor view

The major worry about the global economy - and thus its effect on the varied domestic ones - is this trade war the US is imposing upon China. An end to that will produce a bolus of growth for all.

I think that this is likely in the near future. Some deal - doesn't really matter what it is - which leads to a reversal of some of the tariffs imposed and an agreement not to impose new ones.

The thing for us to look out for as investors is the announcement of that and then to ride the wave of relief upwards in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.