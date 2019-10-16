Take-Two: Faster Growth
About: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Includes: ATVI, EA
by: Kayode Omotosho
Summary
Take-Two's valuation will continue to enjoy positive earnings and growth sentiments heading into 2020.
Take-Two needs to invest more in new IPs to catch up with bigger competitors.
Near term, the valuation will benefit from multiple expansion until the growth from the new investments is realized.
Given the strong acceleration in FCF, Take-Two is a BUY though the current valuation has baked in the projected near-term revenue gains.
Take-Two Interactive Software's (TTWO) robust product pipeline will continue to propel its valuation heading into 2020. The company is set to release a series of promising games in addition to the recent releases