Square: Look At The Right Metric

For high-growth stocks such as Square, operating cash flow is probably one of the best metrics, because it shows you how the company brings in cash without the reinvestments.

There are lots of ratios and numbers. To decide which one to use depends on the kind of stock.

A fall in the share price doesn't mean anything for the fundamentals of a company. Great investors prefer long holding periods. Patience is the differentiator.

Introduction

On this wonderful platform called Seeking Alpha, there is room for lots of opinions, and that makes it very versatile. I am a firm believer that opposite views balance each other out, and mostly the blend lands somewhere near reality. But sometimes readers read several opinions and get confused, of course.

An example could be investors in Square (SQ), who might be confused after reading an article by Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, who came out with a piece that says that investing in this company is just living on hope. In this short article (and his other articles on the company), he looks at Square's free cash flow and concludes that the stock is overvalued. My opinion is that this is not the best metric to value a growth company like Square, though. In this article, I want to present the opposing case for Square and the metric that I see as much more suited for Square's valuation.

Square stock price

At the moment of writing (on Tuesday, after the market closed) Square share price is at $64.29, while its all-time high, which was reached in September 2018, is 36.85% higher at $101.15.

That means the stock will have to rise 58% to get back to its all-time high. About half a year ago, I picked Square as a Potential Multibagger. Since then, it hasn't really done well either:

As you can see, it lags the S&P 500 (SPY) by 22%. I don't care too much, though. I have a cost base that allows me to be still in the green, and I'm holding tight to my shares. I'm a long-term investor, and although a lot of people claim to be long-term oriented, many investors sell their shares too often and too soon. And I have added to my shares recently, so if I wouldn't have a position, I'd start one now.

I'm a fan of long-term investors such as Buffett and Lynch. There are numerous Buffettisms about long-term holding periods (you know the one with "forever", for example), but this time I think Lynch might be of more use.

Here's the first quote of his milestone book One Up On Wall Street, which I highly recommend if you haven't read it:

Most of the money I make is in the third or fourth year that I've owned something. (...) If all's right with the company, and whatever attracted me in the first place hasn't changed, then I'm confident that sooner or later my patience will be rewarded.



(One Up On Wall Street, p.272)

Patience is the big differentiator between investors, in my opinion. People who don't follow the herd, who don't run up and down with sentiment, don't think that every price change says something fundamentally about a company - those are the ones who end up with big gains.

As for Square, nothing has changed fundamentally. The company has become even better, working on the introduction of stock trades to its Cash App platform. Cash App is the consumer ecosystem that Square is building out at an incredible speed. The ecosystem generated $260 million in the last quarter, already more than $1 billion on an annual basis, and that in just three years after the app was launched. So, what would be wrong with Square, the company? The valuation was probably a bit stretched in 2018, and now the price takes a breather to allow the company to grow into its valuation.

If I invest in a company, I always try to picture it and its products in a decade's time. Will the company be around and thriving? Are there big trends that give the products a tailwind? Are the products ready to become much bigger than they are now? For Square, I don't see any reason why there would be a negative answer to one of these questions. The valuation of the stock will, eventually, always follow the success of a company and its products.

And a second quote by Peter Lynch, again from One Up On Wall Street, can be applied to this situation too:

It takes years, not months, to produce big results.



(One Up On Wall Street, p.293)

It takes years to have great results, and again, it's patience that does the trick here. Lots of pundits will want you out of a stock that underperforms, but there is no reason to do so unless you see the fundamentals of the company deteriorate. Just be patient - for years, not months. If you have been patient for years, I'm sure you are already a happy shareholder of Square:

If you bought shares at the wrong moment, at the peak, that's just one year ago, not three or four. Just be patient.

The metric to look at

Square is clearly a growth stock. You can see that from its growth in revenue, stock price and high multiples: a negative TTM P/E, a forward P/E of 58, P/S of 7 and a P/B of 23.

If you just look at this, you will have a hard time valuing Square. But you should also take into account other numbers. Its sales growth in the past 5 years: 43% yearly, on average. EPS in the past 5 years: average yearly growth of 21%. Sales QoQ: 44% growth. And, not to be forgotten, EPS growth projections for the next 5 years: 45%.

What is the best metric to look at? All of them combined, of course. Not one in isolation. Some make more sense than others, depending on the kind of stock that you look at. Free cash flow doesn't make much sense for a company reinvesting all of its money into its own business.

One of the best numbers to look at for growth stocks is the operating cash flow, or OCF. That's the same as cash from operations, or CFO.

As you can see, Square's OCF is still growing like weeds and has actually accelerated over the last year.

Do you want another example of a growth stock that follows its cash from operations? I'll give you three: Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB):

It's also one of the reasons I'm not that fond of Netflix (NFLX), as I have already written before:

The reason why CFO (or OCF) is such a good metric is that it shows the money a company brings in from its business, stripped from investments, just the core business. Because growth companies want to grow their revenue as soon as possible and scale, they reinvest most of the money they earn back into the business. That means almost no free cash flow is left, and therefore, free cash flow is not a good metric if you want to value high-growth stocks. The best metric here is cash from operations. You would have caught Amazon early if you looked at it, even though everybody and his little sister was screaming that the company was overvalued.

Conclusion

Square is still a company that fires on all cylinders, although the stock hasn't being doing so. This change in sentiment can be overcome by patience and a realization that great investors held for the long term too, even if their positions were down substantially.

There are always a lot of metrics and numbers to value a stock and a company, but judging a high-growth stock with free cash flow is fundamentally flawed because the company reinvests almost all of its money back into growth initiatives. The operating cash flow (i.e., cash from operations) shows how the company behind the growth stock is doing fundamentally apart from the investments, and therefore, it often gives you a better idea of how a high-growth company is performing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.