Gap Inc. Is A Buy

I think investors would be wise to follow in the footsteps of some of the world's best investors and buy The Gap Inc. at these levels.

The past year hasn't been kind to shareholders of The Gap Inc. (GPS), with prices down about 38% over the past twelve months. I'm intrigued by both the valuation and the resulting dividend yield, so I thought I'd look in on the name to see if now's a good time to buy. Although I find the spinoff of Old Navy and the sum of the parts analysis interesting, it's been very well explored elsewhere, so I won't spend time on it. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I'll jump to the point. The Gap is a strong buy at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, especially the sustainability of the dividend, and by looking at the stock itself. I'll make an appeal to authority and I'll offer an options trade for those who may not be willing to commit fully. I'll also make an appeal to authority. I'll start with a comment on recent management actions that I find troubling. While I don't consider these actions to be a "deal breaker", I would suggest that I'm investing here in spite of management and not because of them.

A Managerial Gaff: Apologizing to a Dictatorial Regime Doesn't Line Up with "Democracy of Style"

Before getting into the analysis proper, I should spend some time writing about culture at The Gap Inc., as culture matters a great deal to a retailer of this type in my view. I can fully understand why in May of 2018, government officials in China would reach for their smelling salts from the comfort of their fainting couches because Gap (I can barely write this because the memory of the horror is so traumatic) made a t-shirt that excluded Taiwan from a map of China. I hope this isn't triggering to my American readers, many of whom must remember what they were doing on the dark day that this abomination hit the shelves. I could almost hear your pained lamentations: "Wherefore the great states of Alaska and of Hawaii on this undergarment?! Oh, we are Vexed!" I can state plainly that we Canadians stood by you in that terrible time of need. I can also say that both The United States and China are obviously equally qualified to be "leaders among the powerful" because each shows an acute sensitivity to offensive t-shirts, hurtful emojis, comparisons of the great leader to a beloved children's character and the like.

Thankfully, Gap management showed the same moral courage we recently saw from those warriors for social justice at the NBA, and apologized. The Chinese government, unsurprisingly, reacted with all of the maturity of a 13 year old.

All kidding aside, here is a message to management: apologizing to an odious dictator for a non-event doesn't improve your brand quality among your target audience. If you want to be "the World's Favorite for American Style", this isn't the way to do it, because the world doesn't want to link "American style" with "apologizes to a regime that has 1,000,000 innocent people in re-education camps." This is a particularly ill-conceived kowtow in my view, in light of the fact that all Asia has been relatively less important to the company over the past few years. According to the most recent 10-K, "Asian" sales now represent 30% less revenue to the group than it did in 2016.

Source: Gap 2018 10-K

At least you can understand why the NBA are eager to appease China, as China shows them "the most important love." For the Gap, though, this makes no sense in light of the relative unimportance of the Chinese market. This makes me nervous as a person who will be buying here, and I'll be looking out for any backlash against the company in response to this craven behavior.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that The Gap is somewhat of a cash cow. The company has grown revenue at the rate of economic growth, and net income was about 21% lower in 2018 than it was in 2014. That said, it has generally been on the rise the past few years. Additionally, management has returned ~$4.8 billion to shareholders over the past five years (just over $2 billion in the form of dividends and the balance in stock buybacks). This has caused share count to drop at a CAGR of ~2.7% and dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of ~2%.

I think the capital structure is important, as we must look to the balance sheet to judge the sustainability of dividends in my view. The entirety of the long term debt is a series of 5.95% notes due in April of 2021. In my view, paying this off or rolling most of it over won't be a significant problem for the firm, given that they have cash and equivalents on hand of just over $1.4 billion (i.e. 118% of debt due). This fact, plus the very low payout ratio of 47% suggests that the dividend is sustainable at the current levels.

Source: Company filings

Thus, I'd say this is a business that seems to be growing at a decent level and the dividend seems to be sustainable in my view.

The Stock

In my view, a dividend can be sustainable, and the business can be fine, but if the stock is too expensive, it's going to lead to a disappointing result. The simple fact is that the more an investor pays for an investment, the lower will be their subsequent returns. With that in mind, I must spend some time writing about the stock itself. I particular want to see if Mr. Market has "thrown in the towel" and is now at maximal levels of pessimism. I want to buy pessimistically priced businesses because the probability of out-performance is greatest from these companies that have poor expectations baked into the price. If the company generates a pleasant surprise, the shares will likely rise. I judge levels of pessimism in a few ways, two of which I write about on this forum. First, I look at the ratio of price to some economic variable like earnings or free cash flow. At the moment, per the graphic below, the shares are trading at a multiyear low on a price to earnings basis, suggesting that the market is not optimistic.

Source: Gurufocus

The other way in which I judge the valuation on a stock is to turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman talks about how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula and, using the magic of high school algebra, isolate the "g" (growth) variable to work out how what the market must be thinking about future growth. At the moment, ceteris paribus, Mr. Market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of ~-4.2% for the Gap, in my view, this is an extraordinarily pessimistic perspective, given the history here.

Appeal To Authority

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Not all investors are created equal. Some people are better at this for a host of reasons. They might be a well-connected political animal like the great Nancy Pelosi, or they might be insiders who know more about the company than any Wall Street Analyst will ever do. Or, they might be talented institutional investors. Thankfully, in the case of the latter two at least, we outsiders can gain a window of understanding into various market maneuvers. If one of my investment heroes is on the other side of a trade from me, I want to rethink a position. If such a person is on the same side of the table, that fills me with a bit more confidence.

With that in mind, I'd point out that over the past 10 months, Dodge & Cox, Joel Greenblatt, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, and the Parnassus Endeavor Fund all purchased shares in The Gap Inc. While Greenblatt has reduced his shares this past summer, he still owns the company. Collectively, these institutions control ~26.6 million shares. This is certainly now guarantee of future performance, but when investors such as these are buying, we should at least be aware of their moves.

Options to the Rescue

Given the price history of the last year, I can understand why an investor would be nervous about buying at these levels. For those people, I would recommend selling put options, as these offer a "win-win" trade. If, as I suspect, the shares rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop in price from these historic lows, the investor will be forced to buy, but will do so at a level much lower than the current.

My preferred short put at the moment is the March 2020 Gap put with a strike of $14. These are currently bid-asked at $.71-$.76. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and the shares are subsequently put to them, they will be obliged to buy at a price ~24% below the current level. That price would place the, in my view sustainable, dividend yield slightly greater than 7%.

Conclusion

In my view, the valuation here is just too compelling to pass up. The combination of multiyear lows on the stock price, a dividend that is sustainable, given the strength of the balance sheet, and large scale institutional support combine to make a very bullish case. If an investor remains unconvinced, there is a way to participate in this story via short put options. I think price and value can remain separate for some time, and I think investors who buy now have time on their side. While they wait for share price to match value, they will be well compensated with a sustainable dividend.

