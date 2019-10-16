MassRoots: A Consistently Torrid Financial Performance

Results for the second quarter of 2019 have done little to dispell the bearish narrative around the company.

MassRoots is down 92% from my last article which described the company's business model as not sustainable.

My coverage of MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) dating back as far as 2017 has been unequivocally and unapologetically negative. Since 2017, with my first article "Can MassRoots Remain A Going Concern?" I have stressed that the company, a poor recipient for investor capital, faced a real and salient risk of bankruptcy. This risk was cultivated from its net losses, heavy cash burn, and precarious cash balance.

Since my last article on the company, MassRoots' stock price has declined by over 90%. Further, recently released second-quarter 2019 financials show a worsening of its financial position. With Q2 net cash of $1,650 (one thousand six hundred and fifty) set against current liabilities of $8.50 million, the spectre of bankruptcy is moving closer to becoming a reality.

This was a company that once promised to become the 'Facebook of cannabis',. This grandiose claim was not out of touch with claims made by other CEOs (most now ex-CEOs) of companies within a space where the essence of most business models is growing and selling a plant.

Carrying On As A Going Concern Increasing Untenable

Source

Data by YCharts

With total current assets of $27,026 versus current liabilities of $8,492,245 million, MassRoots' working capital is deeply entrenched in negative territory. Accrued payroll of $3.23 million is also reason to pause and think about the real individuals whose livelihoods will be affected if the company is unable to raise capital or shift itself into neutrality on the cash flow front.

Revenue for the quarter was $18,366, up from $4,380 recorded in the previous quarter. While not entirely bad, it came at the cost of an increased outflow of cash.

Negative operating cash flow for Q1 2019 increased from $286,000 to $832,718. Fundamentally, the negative gap between current liabilities and assets will need to be bridged by more capital raises. This raises a dire prospect as the company, already trading on a valuation of $1.27 million, will have to raise multiples of its market cap just to meet payroll liabilities in the coming quarters. Hence, while the company could find the capital, the cost of this would be significantly negative to a stock price that has already collapsed.

The End Of ArcView Support?

The most pressing development revolves around what seems like an end of ArcView's support of MassRoots. ArcView, a group of high net worth investors solely focused on the cannabis space, has been integral to keeping MassRoots alive. The group was the source of MassRoots $150,000 seed investment and has been a consistent source of capital to the company since then. Indeed, a July 2017 newswire revealed that the group had invested more than $7 million since 2013.

A screenshot of the ArcView website on May 20, 2019

A screenshot of the ArcView website on September 26, 2019

While there could be several reasons for ArcView to remove the reference to MassRoots on its website, the most logical inference, and the most bearish, is that the group has cut financial ties and now seeks to erase MassRoots from its investment record. This is akin to a bag holder finally selling a loss-making position after years of holding it.

MassRoots, a company which has necessitated a seemingly unending plethora of dilutive capital injections, and that has seen its share count more than double from its 2017 figure, was never going to be able to raise capital in perpetuity.

Data by YCharts

This was always going to be the outcome for a consistently torrid financial performance. The end of future support from the ArcView Group essentially amounts to the rug being pulled from under MassRoots feet. This, compounded with MassRoots' negative working capital, ultimately, contributes to a future increasingly at risk of not existing.

Requiem For MassRoots' Longs

While it is hard to believe that any retail investor still remains invested in the MassRoots story, the total volume of shares traded conveys otherwise. That there are investors still supporting the bidding price for MassRoots' stock is a fine example of the inherent inefficiencies of retail capital.

And while the stock has collapsed by over 90%, it can collapse even further from henceforth. This will likely be catalysed by the near future capital raising round as a result of the company's precarious cash position. From observing MassRoots' history it is easy to come to the conclusion that the company is structurally unprofitable. The inability of the company to generate sufficient revenue has matched with its liabilities and the plugging of the resulting shortfall be catalyse further declines in its stock price.

Fundamentally, MassRoots is a zombie stock. In that, it is fundamentally dead. The business model, having had the floor of support pulled from underneath it, has failed. There is no 'facebook of cannabis', no MassRoots Blockchain, the last published cannabis blog published on its website was 6 months ago, and its WeedPass business has not positively contributed to the company's financials.

Some might say that this was always going to be the outcome for a company whose main source of income was consecutive dilutive capital raising rounds. I agree. MassRoots will be remembered as a source of unmitigated capital destruction, a financial nothing-burger which promised the world and lost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.