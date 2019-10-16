Alteryx: The Bullish Case

Alteryx (AYX) hasn't scratched the surface of how big it can become. I believe there are still ample opportunities to grow revenue from the rapidly evolving data analytics market. The company has a lot of opportunities to grow outside the United States. This, coupled with the initiatives to improve margins, will continue to sustain valuation in the coming quarters. I rate Alteryx a BUY with a price target of $124.

Demand

The data science market is valued at $49 billion. Alteryx estimates its total addressable market at 9 million potential enterprise users. At a market cap of $6.8 billion, Alteryx has less than 1% market share, and the company has been around for over 20 years. This is a testament to how big the data analytics market has expanded. Alteryx is after the 9 million data analytics and the thousands of data scientists and statisticians that are graduating globally into the corporate world with the dream of earning a living by transforming data into actionable insights for better decision making. There is no doubt Alteryx is already skating where the puck will be, and I see a strong case for it to grow revenue with its solid line of data analytics technologies.

Business/Financials

The bullish case for Alteryx is that it will grow to be as popular as Microsoft (MSFT) Word or Tableau (NYSE:DATA) as a go-to data science tool for small and large enterprises. The best way to picture this is to imagine Microsoft excel 2.0. A popular data analysis tool used by businesses across the globe. Better still, picture it as the Oracle (ORCL) database for enterprises. The key selling point is that Alteryx is an all-encompassing tool for data analysis. I've been privileged to work on some interesting data science projects in the EMEA region across the FinTech and tourism sector. The only reason we didn't use Alteryx is that we didn't have a sales rep or marketing team from Alteryx convincing senior leaders on the need to give the tool a try. Brands like Tableau came knocking, and they were given a chance. Over the years, I've watched the proliferation of Tableau across enterprises in the EMEA region, and I don't see the reason why Alteryx can't keep expanding as there remains a strong demand for best of breed data analytics tools.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

I couldn't lay my hands on the latest ARR figures. However, the dollar-based expansion rate of 133% is a sign that customers see a true value in Alteryx's products. Going forward, gross and operating margin will continue to improve as customer acquisition cost drops. This will propel free cash flow, which is at 7.6% of revenue. Unlike a lot of unprofitable SaaS plays, Alteryx's FCF benefits from positive contribution from net income. This makes the FCF growth story more believable. However, Alteryx has to maintain its rapid growth story for the FCF growth narrative to be plausible. CAPEX has been moderate. Alteryx isn't totally debt free, though it has a net positive cash position. Aside from the debt issuance in 2018, there is no reason to worry about liabilities. Its quick and current ratio stand at 1.4 and 1.5, respectively, demonstrating Alteryx's ability to meet its short-term obligations. Also, the debt to equity ratio is moderate at 64%.

Overall, the health of Alteryx's financials has improved over the years.

Investors/Valuation

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha, figures in $millions)

Alteryx has a NEUTRAL quant rating. It has negative quant factor grades for value and profitability. It has an average analyst price target of $139 and a 2020E revenue growth of 33%, down from 83% in 2019.

It's no longer a secret that data is the new oil. As a result, Alteryx has attracted a lot of investors who have collectively valued it at $7 billion. This implies an EV/Sales of 21 and EV/EBITDA of 288, which appears expensive. However, I think this valuation is still conservative, given the recent explosion of data we've had in the past five years. There remains a shortage of data science talent to help businesses drive more value from the vast volume of data that has been generated in the past five years. As these gaps get filled by enterprises, there will be a rapid backfill of these data analysis gaps, which will drive demand for data science tools like Alteryx. Just like the explosion of KYC accounts drove the need for scalable CRMs, birthing Salesforce (CRM), Alteryx has the potential to be the Salesforce of data analytics.

Source: Author (Using Data from Seeking Alpha)

These favorable trends in data analytics are the tailwinds driving my revenue and cash flow forecast. I'm assuming a double-digit revenue growth, which will only decelerate into the mid-teens by 2024. This is conservative as it means Alteryx won't hit the $1 billion in annual revenue mark until 2023.

Competitors/Macro

Salesforce recently acquired Tableau for $15.7 billion. While the data visualization market is replete with a lot of free and freemium visualization tools, the fact that Tableau was able to command a $15 billion valuation means there is value when you build a great product. I've used a lot of data visualization tools from Power BI, Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Data Studio to Google Analytics, Tableau arguably stands out. I view Alteryx in the same light as Tableau. The speed at which data analysis will be required in the future means analysts have to be ready to upgrade from Excel to advanced data analytics tools. Alteryx will be on top of the list of data analysis tools to pick from when the time is right to upgrade. The thousands of Alteryx customers who have already upgraded can testify to this. The biggest competitor to a brilliant enterprise tool for data analysis is a custom-built tool for internal data analysis by an enterprise. Given the speed of data analysis that will be performed in the future, I don't see companies paying junior data analysts hefty salaries to develop data analytics tools and models from scratch when there is an accessible tool like Alteryx to the rescue.

Conclusion

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alteryx has enjoyed rapid double-digit revenue growth in recent quarters. Gleaning into the future, I expect this trend to continue. I also expect management to continue to succeed in its goal of improving operating margins and FCF. These developments are going to drive valuation in the coming quarters.

Therefore, I will be initiating a BUY rating with a price target of $124.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.