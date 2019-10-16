Riocan: The Growth Continues

Riocan takes a very conservative approach to development by capping its development projects to no more than 15% of total assets at any one time.

The REIT mitigates its downside risk by partnering with various developers and selling off its riskier retail assets in secondary markets.

Riocan is trading below its $30 high but its net rents per square feet continues to steadily grow.

As an update to my prior article on Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF), its foray into Canada's six core urban markets (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto) continues. The REIT is making inroads into apartment rentals and it's acquiring and building new commercial / retail developments, while selling off retail assets in secondary markets.

Riocan is transforming into a company with better quality earnings and fewer downside risk. However the market appears to have not picked up on this yet as the stock price still languishes in the mid $20 range.

Riocan has less Risk in the Portfolio Today

In a lot of secondary markets, a few older malls have large vacant spaces that were once anchored by Sears Canada and Target. It has been a struggle to backfill these spaces. This may partially explain why Riocan has chosen to sell off its properties in secondary markets and focus on the six core urban markets. By moving away from retail centers in secondary markets, Riocan has benefited from a lower vacancy across its portfolio. Also, selling off its non-core asset has freed up capital, allowing it to operate with less debt on its balance sheets.

Another area where management is reducing risk is in its development projects. Construction projects are expensive and often faces budget overruns. Partnering with someone to share the burden helps mitigate this risk. Below is a list of projects Riocan has partnered with:

Source: Riocan Q2-2019 Financials

What is interesting to note is the partners Riocan works with are also high quality developers in their own right. A lot of the partners listed above have been in the real estate business for decades.

Riocan is not slowing down as a few more partnerships have been recently announced:

Partnering up with Killam Apartment REIT to build apartment rentals in Ottawa

New partnership with Boardwalk REIT to build 25 and 16 story apartment building in Mississauga

Management also takes a very hands on approach to reducing its real estate risk. In an interview with Globe and Mail, Riocan CEO had mentioned the REIT is run by two fundamental principles:

No tenants accounts for more than 5 percent of the REIT's revenues

No more than 15 per cent of its assets can be development projects at any one time

Riocan Pivot into Urban Markets So Far

Riocan's revenue targets of having more than 90% of its revenue from the six urban cores, and more than 50% of its revenue from GTA is almost complete:

(Source: Riocan Q2-2019 Financials)

In a comparison to its 2013 financials, the REIT has made a number of improvements to its balance sheet and earnings:

(Source: Riocan Investor Presentation)

The REIT has positioned itself firmly in Canada's six urban markets. In my prior post I have mentioned how these markets represent the biggest potential for rental growth given the low supply and high desirability in these areas.

Financially, the REIT has improved:

same property NOI growth of 0.9%

average net rents psf has increased by 15.8%

debt service coverage has increased by 0.89x

current FFO payout ratio sits at a comfortable 77.2% from the low 90% in 2013

The one downside to all of this is the risk of a recession. Undoubtedly, a slowdown in the economy will hinder consumer spending and this will impact negatively on Riocan's retail business. In the event of a slowdown, some retail tenants will go bankrupt because during good times, the markets have seen Payless and Toys R Us file for bankruptcy. Imagine how many tenants will go bankrupt when the economy starts to tread downwards.

In summary, Riocan has been managing its business well and has a clear handle on its various risk factors. This shows from its improving bottom line and growing AFFO. Regardless of how the economy performs in the next couple years, I believe Riocan has a lot of downside protection, and there should be more future growth to come.

I'm bullish on Riocan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIOCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.