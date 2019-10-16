Pareteum Terminates COO - Prepare For Another Disappointing Quarter

Even after the recent 80% decline in the company's share price, a short position could still yield decent returns going into the Q3 report next month.

Retains Heidrick & Struggles after "comprehensive board review" to assist with "assessing the board of directors and key leadership positions"

Company surprisingly terminates COO Denis McCarthy without providing further details. McCarthy has been deeply involved with Pareteum's self-introduced 36-Month-Contract-Backlog metric which has come under increased scrutiny as of late.

Note: I have previously covered Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Shares of controversial emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation have continued their descent following the company's $40 million emergency capital raise last month.

To provide some background:

Pareteum violated covenants governing its senior secured credit facility with Post Road Group which ultimately lead to the requirement to repay the loan just seven months after signing the credit agreement.

The company used approximately $30 million of the net offering proceeds to pay off the credit facility, leaving $7.5 million for covering ongoing working capital needs.

On Tuesday morning, the company surprisingly announced it has retained Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) "to assist with assessing the board of directors and key leadership positions as Pareteum prepares diversity and succession plans to support the Company’s planned growth and expansion of markets and services":

Heidrick & Struggles will seek to identify seasoned board of director candidates and executives to complement existing talent and enhance both the board and executive leadership as Pareteum focuses on operational excellence, market leadership and increased shareholder value. The initiative is expected to take up to 12 months. Hal Turner, Executive Chairman and CEO of Pareteum, said, “As we grow our business and accelerate the execution of our strategies, our Board has undertaken a comprehensive review. Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to best practices and diversity on our Board and within our leadership in preparing for the next phases of the Company’s growth."

Clearly, things at Pareteum have continued to move in the wrong direction as otherwise there would have been no need to prepare for a shake up in both the board of directors and "key leadership positions".

In fact, the management reshuffle has already started without Pareteum admitting to the issue in the press release.

Instead, the company just filed an 8-K with the SEC, disclosing the recent termination of its Chief Operating Officer Denis McCarthy:

On October 9, 2019, Denis McCarthy and Pareteum Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a settlement agreement and release (the “Separation Agreement”) pursuant to which Mr. McCarthy’s at-will employment agreement with the Company was terminated and Mr. McCarthy ceased all positions with the Company and its subsidiaries, including as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. Pursuant to the Separation Agreement, Mr. McCarthy will receive a severance payment of $225,000 to be paid in equal monthly installments according to the Company’s payroll practices over a period of 12 months from the date of the Separation Agreement and agreed not to trade in the Company’s securities through October 1, 2021. Mr. McCarthy will also forego earned and unearned bonuses and vested and unvested stock options will lapse. The Separation Agreement also includes customary provisions regarding nondisclosure of confidential information, non-disparagement, release, representations and warranties, and the return of confidential information.

Suffice to say, you don't fire your COO if the business is doing just great - as frequently claimed by Pareteum over the past couple of quarters, particularly not if the COO is an old buddy of both the founder and CEO Hal Turner and co-founder and CCO Vic Bozzo after jointly leading now defunct Pac-West Telecom for some time approximately 10 years ago.

McCarthy's surprise termination is even more interesting given his central role in the massive increase of the company's self-introduced 36-Month-Contract-Backlog number. After he joined the company in early 2018 as SVP of Corporate Development, the 36-Month-Backlog increased an eye-catching 765% within just six quarters from $147 million at the end of FY2017 to an alleged $1.27 billion at the end of Q2/2019. McCarthy was appointed President on October 1, 2018 and COO on May 24, 2019.

On Pareteum's Q4/2018 conference call it turned out that McCarthy was, in fact, responsible for calculating the company's backlog and not Pareteum's CFO Ted O'Donnell:

Operator Thank you. We'll now take our next question from Allen Klee from Maxim Group. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Allen Klee Yes, good evening. You've had a slide in your presentations, where it takes the contracted revenue backlog and kind of shows how it'll go over the next likely rollout over the next three years? Are you able to kind of give a stab of how you would think about that based on where it is at these levels? Robert Turner Denis maintains our 36-month contractual revenue backlog spreadsheets and analysis. So I'll turn to him for more detail on that. Denis?

Keep in mind that the potential overstatement of the 36-Month-Contract-Backlog figure has been a key topic in recent shortseller reports published by Viceroy Research and Aurelius Value.

Also note that management stated to "formally retire backlog as a key performance indicator and no longer report it after Q3 of this year" on the Q2/2019 conference call after the allegations became public.

In addition, Pareteum has not issued an upside pre-announcement for Q3 this time like it did right after the close of Q2.

Apparently, the upcoming Q3 results might be even more crucial to Pareteum than already expected by me. Given recent events, investors likely need to prepare for some bad news:

Immediate abandoning of the 36-Month-Contract-Backlog metric. Another major increase in the company's accounts receivable balance. Ongoing, material cash burn. Management reducing future growth expectations. Announcement of cost-cutting initiatives.

I would expect the 10-Q to be quite an entertaining lecture and will certainly discuss the key highlights in a new article at that time.

Q4/2019 should be at least equally entertaining as I fully expect Pareteum to impair a meaningful amount of its intangible assets resulting from the recent acquisitions of Artilium, iPass and Devicescape and substantially increase the provision for doubtful accounts. Should free cash flow remain negative in the current quarter, the company will also have to warn on its ability to continue as a going concern.

Admittedly, with the stock currently trading near 2-year-lows the easy money on the short side seems to have already been made but Tuesday's disclosures provide further evidence for another set of disappointing results next month.

Bottom Line:

Tuesday's disclosures aren't exactly suited to restore investor confidence in Pareteum's ability to execute on its business plan and finally start collecting on ballooning accounts receivable balances as previously projected by management.

Investors likely need to prepare for another disappointing quarterly report with ongoing, material cash burn and management potentially reducing future growth expectations.

But things could get really ugly at the end of Q4 should the company again fail to turn revenues into cash flows.

Should the Q3 report indeed disappoint again, market participants are likely to give up on Pareteum with the shares dropping below the $1 mark. Even after the 80% decrease in the company's stock price over the past six months, a short position could still yield decent results going into Pareteum's Q3/2019 earnings release in November.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.