U.K. Employment And Wages - About As Good As It Gets

Thus my contention that an end to that Brexit uncertainty is going to produce a bolus of growth in the UK economy.

Yet the underlying numbers of employment, unemployment, wage growth, look startlingly good. The best for at least a generation in fact.

The U.K. economy is, we're told, under something of a sentence as a result of Brexit uncertainty. Which it is.

Brexit

Sure and we all have our views about the desirability or not of leaving the European Union. I'm hugely biased upon this having actually stood for the European Parliament on the platform of leaving (for Ukip). Just to get that admission of prejudice in early.

But we're not about politics here, this is investment. Where it's the bottom line that matters and nowt else.

We know two things about Brexit. First that near whatever the terms on which leaving happens this is going to cause dislocations in the UK economy. That would be bad. Secondly, that uncertainty about even whether it's going to happen, let alone how, means that we've had a fall in business investment and that damages growth in itself. Uncertainty has that effect.

At some point whatever the damage from the uncertainty will be greater than whatever the damage from the actual act itself. I think we're past that point but that again is my prejudice showing through.

The investment point is that there's no doubt that uncertainty is having that slowing effect.

And yet in the underlying UK economy we seem to be doing very well. There's no particular problem other than that uncertainty that is. Thus, when Brexit happens - or, if this happens, when it is finally ruled out - we're going to be removing the major headwind being faced by the UK economy.

When Brexit is resolved, that is, resolved either way, we can expect a bolus of growth. That, in the medium term, is going to mean substantially higher markets.

UK labour market

The obvious place to go look at the underlying performance is in the labour market. And we're at generational bests here. Actually, longer than that, most labour market numbers are the best they've been in four decades and more.

Employment

The employment to population ratio is as high as it has been since we started measuring it:

(UK employment from ONS)

As it's possible to see we're actually at higher rates than during the Lawson boom.

Employment measures the number of people aged 16 years and over in paid work. The employment rate is the proportion of people aged between 16 and 64 years who are in paid work. Estimated employment rates for men and women aged between 16 and 64 years have generally been increasing since early 2012.

Unemployment

We've also got record lows as an unemployment rate. We're back to late 60s, early 70s in fact.

Estimated unemployment rates for both men and women aged 16 years and over have been generally falling since late 2013 but have levelled off in recent periods. For June to August 2019: the estimated UK unemployment rate for all people was 3.9%, lower than a year earlier (4.0%) but 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous quarter

And:

(UK unemployment from ONS)

Again we're at generational lows even if we're getting the odd tick up or down of 0.1% or so. Well within our usual margins of error on such survey information is a movement like 0.1%

Vacancies

The economy has an ever rising number of vacancies. This is evidence, again, of strong underlying growth.

(UK vacancies from ONS)

Put this together

Even Karl Marx would have pointed out that this combination, lots of vacancies, a high employment to population ratio and low unemployment would lead to strong real wages rises. Which is exactly what is happening:

(UK wages from ONS)

We do indeed have strong real wage growth. As Moody's Analytics points out:

Wage growth stayed strong, with headline pay growth at 3.8% y/y over the quarter, just below the previous quarter's stellar 4% growth. Over the same period, average weekly earnings increased the most in the private sector, by 3.8%, compared with 3.5% in the public sector.

My view

The aim and point of having an economy at all is that the living conditions of the population improve. Rising real wages is thus the thing we're looking for.

Real wages are rising, therefore we're doing well.

The thing is, all this is happening even in the face of that headwind from Brexit uncertainty. My reading of this is that do away with the uncertainty - however that is done - and we'll see a proper little boom in the British economy.

Agreed, the form of Brexit could cause dislocation. And clearly, the entire ruling out of Brexit would be a personal disappointment. But getting rid of the uncertainty itself would be beneficial to that economy.

The investor view

Thus my call. If we actually have Brexit at the end of October then we'll see good and strong growth into the medium term. That will obviously lead to rising markets.

Equally, if we don't have Brexit at all, in the sense that the entire idea is ruled out, then we'll also see that strong growth.

It's only if there is another delay, thus allowing the uncertainty to continue, that we'll still have this headwind.

The UK economy is doing just fine. Remove the Brexit uncertainty and both it and the markets will boom.

Thus we should, as investors, be positioning ourselves to look at that upside. Once we know that the entire Brexit issue is resolved, one way or the other.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.