Our Recent GARP Findings In The U.K.

More importantly here, they are all fast-growers traded at a P/FCF/G of less than 2x.

We continue our "value hunting" journey in the UK with a focus on GARP stocks this time.

Overview

We continue our "value hunting" journey in the UK, following our last article that focused on this particular market surrounded by short-term uncertainties lately. This time, we hope to dig out some of the GARP candidates by giving more considerations to the growth and valuation. The P/FCF/G multiple remains our favorite indicator, in this regard, on the top of our proprietary factor-based business fundamental ranking model. In general, our cutoff level for this indicator is 2x.

As always, when it comes to foreign stocks, we encourage investors to trade primarily-listed tickers directly in their home markets, instead of US ADR or OTC shares. As you may find out soon, none of the stocks below is traded on any major US exchange. While some of them are accessible through the OTC market in the US, it is highly recommended to trade directly on the London Stock Exchange for better liquidity.

Kainos Group (OTCPK:KNNNF)

Belfast-based Kainos Group is a fast-growing software company providing Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Group's Digital Services include full lifecycle development and support of customized digital solutions for government and commercial customers. The company is also a boutique partner for Workday (WDAY) in Europe. The Group's Digital Platforms comprise specialized digital products in mobile healthcare and automated testing arenas. Significant examples include Smart, an automated testing platform for Workday customers, and Evolve Electronic Medical Records, the market-leading product for the digitization of patient notes in the Acute sector of the NHS.

The share of the company is primarily listed on the London Stock Exchange under ticker KNOS.

FY2019 just marked the company's ninth consecutive year of growth in revenue, delivered organically. During the year, the top line increased by over 50%, driven mainly by the Digital Transformation service line.

Nearly 20% of the total sales are generated outside of the UK for Kainos Group. Across sectors, 59% of revenue is derived from government customers, 27% from the commercial sector, and 14% from healthcare. The management has been hoping to diversify its revenue source by increasing the share from overseas, non-government, and SaaS.

As we can see below, the company has maintained consistently high returns on capital and free cash flow margins since its IPO in 2015. Additionally, the business needs very little CapEx every year for operations and expansions - typically around 1% out of total sales.

We believe that Kainos Group will continue to ride the digitization trend in multiple sectors (e.g., the UK government's digital transformation program). Meanwhile, geographic expansion could be another crucial growth driver. According to McKinsey below, the potential for further digitization is enormous in the developed world, particularly in Europe.

However, looking at the business model and strategy at the company's current size, we do not see a convincing economic moat that is wide enough to survive and thrive in this fast-moving technology industry. Therefore, competition may pose a significant impediment to future growth.

Kainos's sales and operating income increased at the 3-year CAGRs of 25% and 15%, respectively (see below).

The current P/FCF of the share is roughly 28x, indicating a rich valuation. But if we assume a mid-to-high-teens CAGR, that would bring the P/FCF/G close to 1.5x, which is reasonable for a high-ROIC, capital-light, cash-rich business, such as Kainos Group.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (MNSKY) (MYSRF)

Ewloe-based Moneysupermarket.com Group is an online price comparison business specializing in financial services and a range of products, including car insurance, home insurance, travel insurance, mortgages, credit cards, and loans. The company's business model is a data-driven marketplace, providing offers for customers that they cannot get elsewhere and value for the providers. The revenue model is mainly success-based, charging a fixed marketing fee from the product provider for customers who have taken out a product through the Moneysupermarket.com platform.

The share of the company is primarily listed on the London Stock Exchange under ticker MONY.

As with Kainos Group, last year (FY2018) also marked the company's ninth consecutive year of growth in revenue. The top-line YoY increase was 8% for the year, primarily driven by double-digit growth in Home Services and reaccelerated by the Reinvent strategy. At the same time, the business helped its users to save an estimated GBP2.1 billion on their household bills.

Moneysupermarket.com is UK's most diversified price comparison site with the leading brand in the category, thanks to their "epic" marketing campaigns (if you have not seen those commercials, do check out on YouTube by searching "Moneysupermarket").

As you may notice below, the company's return on capitals rose steadily to a superior level between 2009 and 2014 and has remained superior since then. The rise was driven by the improvements in both the margin and the asset turnover, implying a widening moat.

The business is also a cash cow, having delivered double-digit FCF margins every year over the past decade (see below).

The operating income at Moneysupermarket.com increased YoY at the CAGR of 10% for the past three years and almost 20% for the past five years (see below).

The management believes that the online switching market is generating a tailwind with annual mid-single-digit growth in total market size (see below). It considers the continuing structural shift in consumers' engagement from offline to online and from desktop to mobile as the growth driver to its business.

Executing the Reinvent strategy, the company is increasing its innovation and M&A initiatives to tap into new verticals (e.g., B2B, mortgage-related). The online comparison is a proven business model, at least in the UK. But the lucrative market inevitably attracts capital and then competitions intensify with other players, such as Comparethemarket.com and Gocompare.com (OTC:GCOMF), let alone potential threats from large conglomerates, such as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). If we think that Moneysupermarket.com is going to maintain its top branding position in the space, the room for long-term growth will remain as another concern in light of the merely GBP2 billion market size.

The stock has a P/FCF of 24x, which might appear a bit discouraging in the first place. But if you believe that the Reinvent strategy would bring the business back to a low-teens CAGR at minimum, the current share price should give you a fair valuation.

Team17 Group

Wakefield-based Team17 Group is a leading video games label and creative partner for independent (referred to as "indie") developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP - through partnering with indie developers globally - in the development and publishing of games across multiple platforms typically for a fixed revenue share.

Team17 focuses on premium, rather than free to play games. Its portfolio comprises over 100 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.

At the moment, the share of the company is only listed on the London Stock Exchange under ticker TM17.

2018 just celebrated Team17's first year as a publicly-traded firm. During the year, the top line increased YoY by an astonishing 46%. Sales of third-party IP games were particularly strong, representing 74% of total revenues, a more significant proportion than ever before (50% of total revenue in 2017). The company's products are sold internationally with exports accounting for more than 80% of the total revenue.

Team17 seems to have a sound business model with recurring revenue streams, providing long-term visibility for investors. A substantial portion of revenue has been generated from Back Catalogue sales. Revenue from titles released in previous years accounted for 52% of the 2018 total. Besides, a material proportion of new releases are new titles from existing franchises (i.e., follow-on titles from existing franchises with proven audiences).

Over the past couple of years, the business generated consistently high ROIC and free cash flow margins (see below).

The revenue and operating income have grown annually on average by 61% and 48%, respectively, over the past three years (see below).

According to PwC, the video games market is forecast to continue to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% till 2021 (see below).

There is no doubt that Team17's current growth momentum is going to moderate sooner or later. But the business model is highly-scalable and low-risk with a meaningful focus on the premium segment. More importantly, the team has a proven track record of consistently seeding new recurring sales streams at a rapid pace, as described below.

At the same time, the company widened its economic moat by expanding its IP portfolio (see below).

With continuous market penetration and geographic expansion, we believe that a high-teens CAGR is possible for the foreseeable future. In the long run, we recommend that investors closely watch out for the evolvement of consumer tastes in terms of Team17's portfolio. In particular, the average lifetime of the company's games (currently 5-7 years) and the size of the back catalog should be in focus.

According to GuruFocus, the stock has a P/FCF of almost 32x. If assuming a 20% CAGR, we would get a P/FCF/G of 1.6x, which is not bad at all for a high-ROIC, IP-rich, and highly-predictable business.

Summary

Kainos Group, Moneysupermarket.com, and Team17 are all fast growers that generate superior returns on capitals and tons of free cash flow. Meanwhile, their shares are all traded at a P/FCF/G of below 2x, demonstrating some value to GARP investors. Of course, all the names are worth a more in-depth analysis, especially regarding their sustainable competitive advantages, before the actual purchase on each share.

Also, for more conservative investors, we recommend that a more appropriate entry point be close to 1x, providing more margins of safety. None of the stocks above should meet such criteria at the moment though.

