'Blocking Pattern' Late October Could Help Keep November Natural Gas Contract Within A Range Between $2.10 And $2.40

Upside potential, however, remains limited, as cold needs to persist into or through the first parts of November to continue move higher; strong production and injection weighing.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential limited until stronger signs of cold persisting into November shows up.

November natural gas futures contract jumps for a second consecutive day, nearly 6 cents, in response to late October cold

On Tuesday, the new front-month November natural gas futures contract settled higher, up 1.75%, or 5.9 cents ($0.059), to $2.339/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled up 3.4 cents ($0.034) to $2.532/MMBtu, while the January contract settled up 2.5 cents ($0.025) to $2.647/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month November contract over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 2.35% to $20.03.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 3.94% and 2.03% at $14.26 and $12.54, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 3.72% and 1.85% at $134.40 and $29.80, respectively.

Weather pattern to turn cooler across the central, southern, and eastern U.S., while turning warmer across the western U.S. next week and beyond

A relatively amplified and progressive weather pattern over the next 5 days will transition to a highly amplified and blocky/stagnant weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 day period).

Through Thursday, a vigorous shortwave/clipper-like system (currently over western Great Lakes) will quickly race southeastward across the Great Lakes and northeastern U.S. Behind this storm system will be a quick, transient shot of unseasonably cool air.

A warming trend then takes shape from west to east, first across the central U.S. and then across the eastern U.S. Thursday through the weekend as upper-level ridging quickly builds over the interior western U.S. Wednesday and translates eastward. During this same time frame (Thursday through the weekend), another broad upper-level trough/cyclonic flow will move into the western U.S. from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing with it cold temperatures over the region. This broad upper-level trough figures to play a prominent role in the weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 day time frame) across the central and eastern U.S., as it's forecast to park over central Canada, bringing in perpetual, reinforcing cold shots to the central and eastern U.S.

So, over the next 5 days or through next weekend, we will see the eastern half of the country start off cool/cold before turning warmer, while the western half of the country will start off mild before turning cold again. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 16-21) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In the 6-11 day time frame, there are two important weather notes to talk about:

1) First is that the large-scale upper-level flow pattern will once again become highly amplified early next week or early in the 6-11 day period as a sub-tropical ridge off the Southeast U.S. coast strengthens, the aforementioned upper-level trough over the western U.S. deepens/strengthens as it translates eastward into the central U.S., and upper ridging over the eastern Pacific Ocean strengthens and extends onshore over the western U.S.

2) Second is the development/manifestation of a blocking pattern highlighted by strengthening upper-level heights/ridging over Greenland and over the northeast Pacific. This blocking regime will tend to stall or slow the movement/progression of the large-scale flow, meaning that the weather pattern over a given area will remain constant with little to no change. This setup means that large upper-level troughing/cyclonic flow will settle/park over central Canada, bringing incessant/perpetual reinforcing shots of cold air across central and eastern Canada as well as the central and eastern U.S. This will result in a decisively colder pattern over the central and eastern U.S. in the 6-11 day time frame that looks to persist through the 11-16 day time frame. The strongest of the cold will be across the central U.S.

Meanwhile, the western U.S. will undergo a warming trend as upper-level ridging builds off the west coast in the wake of the eastward advancing upper-level trough. Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 22-27) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (October 26-31) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Final Trading Thoughts

Confidence in a colder pattern over the central and eastern U.S. in the medium range (6-16 day time frame or through late October) has increased after forecast models, led by the GFS, remained consistent on the idea since late last week. This has helped to keep the bulls in play and the bears sort of in check, as November futures over the past couple of trading sessions have increased 12.5 cents to $2.339.

Given that prices have already jumped over the past couple of trading sessions, upside potential will remain limited until we see additional cold across the important gas consumption regions of the midwestern and eastern U.S. developing/persisting into or through the first half of November.

That said, there remains enough cold in the pattern over the next couple of weeks to keep prices within a range.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.40 over the next week for the front-month November futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $21.00.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.