JPMorgan: Strong Q3 Results, Reiterate Buy

At $116.14, shares can deliver an approx. 10% annual return, with 3% in dividends, 1-2% from organic EPS growth and 5% from buybacks. Buy.

We believe JPMorgan can continue to deliver on its target of an average ROTCE of 17%, which on 2x P/TBV implies a reasonable 12x P/E.

The U.S. economy and credit quality continue to be healthy, and JPMorgan has a "fortress" balance sheet positioned well for any downturn.

With 8.1% year-on-year revenue growth, stable credit costs, operational leverage and buybacks, EPS is again up mid-teens year-on-year in Q3.

JPMorgan shares have risen another 3% after Q3 results today, bringing the total return since our initial Buy in February to over 17%.

Introduction

JPMorgan (JPM) reported 19Q3 results this morning, sending shares up another 3%, bringing the total return since our original Buy recommendation ("JPMorgan: Near 10% Annual Return from a Great Franchise") in February to over 17% (including dividends). During this period, JPM shares have significantly outperformed the S&P 500, as well as peers such as Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC):

JPM Share Price vs. BAC, WFC & S&P 500 (Since 21 Feb) Source: Yahoo Finance (15-Oct-19).

Having reviewed the 19Q3 results, we reiterate our Buy recommendation. We believe JPM can continue to deliver an annual return of approx. 10% to investors, even though it now trades at close to 2x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV"), as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy recommendation was based on management delivering on its medium-term outlook of an average Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 17%, which is in turn based on a combination of:

Moderate revenue growth, including growth in Net Interest Revenue from moderate loan growth, some mix shift, and stable Net Yield on assets

Operational leverage from further expense reduction, with the Overhead Ratio reaching management's 55% target

Flat equity capital base, with most of JPM's after-tax earnings being returned to shareholders in dividends and buybacks

No recession in the U.S. or any other credit deterioration in the near term

JPM Medium-Term Outlook Source: JPM investor day (Feb-19).

Group Results Overview

JPM's 19Q3 results showed year-on-year growth of 8.1%, leading to a 14.6% growth in EPS, again demonstrating JPM's inherent operational leverage:

JPM 19Q3 Results – Key Figures NB. All figures are on managed basis except otherwise stated. Source: JPM results supplement (19Q3).

Revenues grew 8.1% year-on-year in 19Q3, while expenses only grew 5.1% despite investments in selective segments, as JPM continues to enjoy strong economies of scale.

Provisions were higher, but mostly due to prior-year reserve releases (of the $835m year-on-year increase in provisions year-to-date, only $390m came from higher charge-offs, the rest was from a reserve build this year against a reserve release last year).

Profit Before Tax growth was 7.8% year-on-year, and Net Income growth was 8.4% which, helped by the share count having been reduced by 5.5% through buybacks, led to an EPS growth of 14.6%.

ROTCE was 18% for 19Q3 and 19% for year-to-date, above the average across-the-cycle ROTCE target of 17%.

Revised FY19 Outlook

Management provided a revised FY19 outlook, which included reducing the Net Interest Income guidance further to “<$57.5bn“, from “$57.5bn +/-“ at Q2 results, though this still represents some growth from 2018’s $55.1bn:

The new outlook also includes a reduced expense guidance, from “<$66bn” to “~$65.5bn”, while net charge-off remains unchanged. Assuming full-year Non-Interest Revenues grow 4% year-on-year (they are up 4.7% for Q1-3), these numbers imply a 2019 Profit Before Tax of $42.6bn, up 4.5% from 2018's $40.8bn and, with buybacks, EPS growth of about 10%. This will be roughly in line with current consensus EPS of $9.91 (from 2018's $9.00)

In addition, management continues to have a “steady state” outlook for Net Interest Income of $58-60bn, which includes some loan growth.

We look at JPM's revenues and expenses in more detail below.

Net Interest Revenue

JPM's Net Interest Revenue grew 2.3% year-on-year in 19Q3, with a 0.7% increase in average core loans and a 7 bps drop in Net Yield for interest-earning assets, excluding Corporate & Investment Banking ("CIB"):

JPM Interest Revenue & Loans (19Q3) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q3).

Net Interest Revenue grew year-on-year despite the loan balance being lower, as total interest-earning assets grew by +7% (and interest-bearing liabilities growing +8%), thanks to growth in non-loan assets such as repos, investment securities and trading assets.

The average Core Loans balance only increased +0.7% year-on-year, as JPM continued to use Home Lending loan sales to optimise its balance sheet; excluding this, Core Loans would have grown 3% year-on-year, at the higher end of the 2-3% guided for the full-year.

After a series of loan sales, the Home Lending loans balance stood at $203.3bn at 19Q3, $16.2bn lower quarter-on-quarter and $39.6bn lower year-on-year. This is partially offset by an increase in Card loans ($11.7bn higher), though Auto loans were also slightly lower ($2.2bn lower).

Net Yield excluding CIB was 3.23% in 19Q3, down 7 bps year-on-year (and down 12 bps quarter-on-quarter). However, Net Yield excluding CIB of 3.34% for 19Q1-3 is still 13 bps higher year-on-year, while Net Yield for all assets is roughly flat (at 2.49%), thanks to efforts in optimising balance sheet mix.

While there will be some downward pressure on rates, JPM has now entered a stage where it is pursuing a lower degree of loan growth (including through some loan sales) in order to protect its Net Yield:

JPM Loans & Interest Rate Spread (2012 to 19Q3 YTD) NB. Loan figures are as of period end. "Core loans" figures exclude CIB, and only available from 2014 onwards. Source: JPM results supplements.

JPM has a track record of navigating rate cycles well, as the strength of its franchise enables it to both minimise funding costs and deploy capital to the highest-return areas. When rates declined in 2012-15, Net Interest Spread fell less than rates, as it cuts costs on its liabilities faster than it loses income on its assets; conversely, when rates rose in 2015-18, its Interest Rate Spread rose more than rates:

JPM Interest Rate Spread Breakdown (2012 to 19Q3 YTD) Source: JPM results supplements.

Non-Interest Revenues

JPM's Non-Interest Revenues grew 14.2% in Q3 and 5.6% for year-to-date on "managed basis" figures, and by similar amounts on reported figures:

JPM Non-Interest Revenues (19Q3) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q3).

The growth in Non-Interest Revenues was helped by Principal Transactions, Investment Gains, higher mortgage production and also gains the from sale of Home Lending loans. In addition, Card Income grew 8.3% year-on-year for the year-to-date period, helped by growth in credit card sales (up 10% in Q3) and merchant processing (up 11% in Q3).

Expenses

JPM's Non-Interest Expense grew 5.1% year-on-year in 19Q3, approx. 300 bps behind revenue growth, allowing more margin expansion. Compensation expense grew 5.9%, but the largest increases were again in investments in technology, branches and marketing. Group overhead ratio improved year-on-year to 54.6%, and is now approx. at management's target level of 55%:

JPM Non-Interest Expenses (19Q3) Source: JPM results supplement (19Q3).

Segmental Results

JPM's segment results show the power of diversification in its business model, with a strong Consumer & Community Banking ("CCB") performance offsetting weaknesses in other segments:

JPM Net Revenue & Net Income by Segment (19Q3) Key: CCB = Consumer & Community Banking, CIB = Corporate & Investment Banking, CB = Commercial Banking, AWM = Asset & Wealth Management. Source: JPM results supplement (19Q3).

For year-to-date, CCB revenues grew 9.0% year-on-year and its net income grew 14.7%, benefiting from a healthy U.S. consumer economy.

Revenue performance is more mixed in the other segments, due to deposit margin compression, as well as lower activity in both banking and markets. The high-single-digit decline in net income for year-to-date in non-CCB segments is mostly due to prior-year reserve releases and increased investments in technology and other growth initiatives.

The non-CCB segments did provide some positive datapoints outside the P&L, for example with CIB continuing to be at #1 for global investment banking fee share, and Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM") growing its Assets Under Administration by +8.1% year-on-year.

Near-Term Recession Risk

Credit quality and general U.S. economic outlook both continue to be positive, according to JPM's management. As CFO Jennifer Piepszak stated:

“Credit performance remains strong across businesses … Credit remains favourable, with credit costs of $1.5bn reflecting modest net reserve build and charge-offs in line with expectation. And, as we mentioned last quarter, we do not see any signs of broad-based deterioration across our portfolios, both consumer and wholesale.” Jennifer Piepszak, JPM CFO (19Q3 earnings call)

In addition, charge-off and delinquency ratios in CCB continued to be stable; Card charge-offs are up as expected, due to seasoning of the portfolios:

JPM CCB Net Charge-Offs & Delinquencies (2012-19Q3YTD) Source: JPM results supplements.

Management did caution that credit statistics are now at a cyclical peak; however, they also emphasised that the 17% ROTCE target is for an across-the-cycle average - some years will be higher, and it will be achievable overall even with some bad years. As CEO Jamie Dimon explained:

“We have had growth in the United States for the better part of 10 years, and I say that the credit is extraordinarily good. So if you look at consumer credit, commercial credit, wholesale, NCO (Net Charge-Offs), it’s all extraordinarily good. It can only get worse if there is a cycle. So our 17% (ROTCE target) … we always try to plan this through the cycle … we are at the over-earning part of the cycle in credit today; at one point we will be at the under-earning part on credit” Jamie Dimon, JPM CEO (19Q3 earnings call)

Returning Capital to Shareholders

JPM aims to distribute 75-100% of its net income to shareholders, and $9.6bn was distributed in 19Q3, including $6.7bn in buybacks and $2.9bn dividends, taking distributions in the last-twelve-months to 98% of net income.

Common Equity Tier-1 ("CET1") ratio stood at 12.3% at the end of 19Q3, again exceeding the 11-12% target range, enabling further distributions.

JPM's balance sheet started to exceed the size limit for its 3.5% GSIB (Globally Systemically Important Banks) bracket in 19Q3, but management “fully intend” to return to the right size by year-end, and stated doing so will not lead to any visible impact on the P&L.

Valuation

At $116.14, JPM shares trade on 1.9x Price / TBV (TBV was $60.48 per share at 19Q3) and 12.9x Price / 2018 Earnings. (Including the impact of buybacks in 2019 so far, P/E is below 12x.) They have a dividend yield of 3.1%, based on the latest dividend per share of $3.60 ($0.90 per quarter).

In relative terms, JPM is the #2 most expensive among large cap US banks, although the premium is narrower on a P/E basis:

JPM Price / 19Q2 TBV vs. Peers Source: Company filings. JPM Price / 2018 Earnings vs. Peers Source: Company filings.

(Note: We have used 19Q2 TBV and 2018 EPS figures for comparability; market data is as of 14-Oct-19).

Conclusion

JPM's 19Q3 results again demonstrated the strength of its franchise, with good growth in Core Loans (excluding loan sales) and revenues, stable credit costs and good operational leverage.

The near-term outlook on credit quality and on the U.S. economy remains healthy, though we are likely at the peak of current credit cycle.

JPM's ROTCE continues to exceed it average across-the-cycle target of 17%,. Its “fortress” balance sheet is well-positioned for any downturn, and we believe management will continue to deliver regardless of economic conditions.

At $116.14, JPM offers investors an 10% annual return, from approx. 3% in dividends, 1-2% in organic EPS growth and 5% EPS growth from buybacks (the latter two translate to a 6-7% share price appreciation, assuming a stable multiple). JPM is a solid investment for a long-term investor, and we reiterate our Buy recommendation.

We also have a Buy recommendation on BAC since earlier this month, and we prefer BAC for valuation reasons.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.