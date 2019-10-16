Upside Potential Increasing For Corn And Soybeans With Cold Weather In Focus

Additional cold weather late October poses risk to the corn and soybean crop; could have adverse impacts to harvest.

Investment Thesis

Corn and soybean prices to hold within a range or trade higher with cold risk coming next week and beyond.

Corn leads all grains lower on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the U.S. December corn futures finished down 1.04% to $3.9288, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.70% to $9.3338 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.59% to $5.0700. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.36% ($0.06) to $15.32, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.56% ($0.09) to $15.91 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.89% ($0.05) to $5.41.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Tuesday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 3.6 cents to $5.072, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 5.2 cents to $4.204. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.064 to $5.454. Further down the strip, the March contract was down $0.066 to $5.594.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA weekly inspections all come in line with expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending October 10 at 471k metric tonnes. This came in slightly less than last week's mark of 473k metric tonnes, but within traders' expectations of 381k-686k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 64%. Mexico (184k) and Japan (135k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 463k metric tonnes, less than last week's 479k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 299k-599k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 170k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 134k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 21%. Japan (85k), China (63k), Mexico (54k), and Indonesia (54k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 955k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,052k tonnes, but within traders' range of 735k-1,225k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 7%. Egypt (210k), Pakistan (139k), China (135k), and Mexico (106k) were the main destinations.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending October 10, 2019.

Source: USDA

Latest crop progress report continues to show late maturing corn and soybeans behind; 2019 corn harvest on track to be slowest ever; wheat progressing well

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of October 13, corn dented was at 96%. Corn that's mature is at 73%. That's well behind both last year's 96% and the 5-year average pace of 92%. Corn harvested is at 22%. That's behind both last year's 38% and the 5-year average pace of 36%. Of the corn planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 56% a week ago and 68% last year.

Figure 6 below is graph comparing the years (from 1995) of the corn progress in the maturing phase of development.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is graph comparing the years (from 1995) of the corn progress in the harvesting phase.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Spring wheat harvested is at 94%, compared with last year's pace of 100% and the 5-year average of 100%.

Winter wheat planted is at 65%. That's slightly ahead of last year's 64% and on pace with the 5-year average's 65%. Winter wheat emerged is at 41%. That's slightly behind last year's 42% and slightly ahead of the 5-year average pace of 40%.

Soybeans dropping leaves is at 85%. That's behind the 5-year average of 93% and last year's pace of 94%. Soybeans harvested is at 26%. That's well behind both last year's 37% and the 5-year average pace of 49%. Of the soybeans planted, 54% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 66% last year and 53% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Peanuts - 55% harvested (up 14% from the prior week; 54% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 87% harvested (up 11% from the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 30% harvested (up 11% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 40% harvested (up 7% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 32% harvested (up 7% from the prior week; 38% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sunflowers - 5% harvested (up 4% from the prior week)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Colder outlook for late October brings renewed risks to corn and soybeans

A relatively amplified and progressive weather pattern over the next 5 days will transition to a highly amplified and blocky/stagnant weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 day period).

Figure 8 is a comparison of the current weather pattern to the pattern next week and beyond.

Source: WeatherBell

Over the next couple of days (Tuesday through Wednesday), a vigorous shortwave/clipper-like system (currently over southwestern Canada) will quickly race southeastward across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. This storm system will impact mostly the northern and eastern half of the grain belt with a quick, transient shot of seasonably to unseasonably cool air and/or the chance for showers and thunderstorms (especially across the eastern half of the belt). The frontal passage associated with this storm system will be dry across the Upper Midwest (e.g. Minnesota, Wisconsin) compared to the Ohio Valley (e.g. Indiana, Ohio) due to a lack or limited amount of advected low level moisture over the Upper Midwest compared to the Ohio Valley.

Figure 9 is a map depicting the first of many storm systems that will track across the U.S.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Meanwhile, the southern U.S. (Texas, Gulf Coast states into the Carolinas) being in a drought will get some much needed rain as a slow moving frontal boundary hangs over the region through Wednesday.

A warming trend then takes shape across the grain belt/central U.S. Thursday through the weekend as upper level ridging quickly builds over the interior West U.S. Wednesday and translates eastward. During this same time frame (Thursday through the weekend), another broad upper level trough/cyclonic flow will move into the western U.S. from the Gulf of Alaska bringing with it cold temperatures over the region. This broad upper level trough figures to play a prominent role in the weather pattern in the medium range (6-16 day time frame) across the central and eastern U.S. as its forecast to park over central Canada bringing in perpetual, reinforcing cold shots to the central and eastern U.S.

So over the next 5 days or into the next weekend, we will see the eastern half of the country start off cool/cold before turning warmer, while the western half of the country will start off mild before turning cold again.

Figure 10 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 16-21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 6-11 day time frame, there are two important weather notes to talk about.

1) First is that the large scale upper level flow pattern will once again become highly amplified early next week or early in the 6-11 day period as a sub-tropical ridge off the Southeast U.S. coast strengthens, the aforementioned upper level trough over the western U.S. deepens/strengthens as it translates eastward into the central U.S., and upper ridging over the eastern Pacific Ocean strengthens and extends onshore over the western U.S.

2) Second is the development/manifestation of a blocking pattern highlighted by strengthening upper level heights/ridging over Greenland and over the northeast Pacific. This blocking regime will tend to stall or slow the movement/progression of the large scale flow meaning that the weather pattern over a given area will remain constant with little to no change. This setup means that large upper level troughing/cyclonic flow will settle/park over central Canada bringing incessant/perpetual reinforcing shots of cold air across central and eastern Canada as well as the central and eastern U.S. This will result in a decisively colder pattern over the central and eastern U.S. in the 6-11 day time frame that looks to persist through the 11-16 day time frame. The strongest of the cold will be across the central U.S.

Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 22-27) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The implications that this will have on the grain belt from a temperature perspective is the increased risks for frost and freeze on the late maturing corn and soybean crops during the 6-16 day time frame (or through late October).

Meanwhile, the western U.S. will undergo a warming trend as upper level ridging builds off the west coast in the wake of the eastward advancing upper level trough.

Figure 12 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the next best chance for rain will be during the beginning parts of this 6-11 day period (Sunday through Tuesday). In between two distinct contrasting air masses (cold West vs. warm East) and a large scale pattern that will become highly amplified amid strengthening trough out West and a strengthening sub-tropical ridge over the Southeast U.S., the dynamics appear to be coming together to support another strong Autumn storm over the central U.S. as a low pressure system on Sunday develops and eject out of the Rockies into the Plains. A strong trailing cold front associated with the low pressure area will interact with a flux of warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. As this happens, showers and thunderstorms will erupt from the northern Plains/Upper Midwest south into the southern Plains/Lower Mississippi Valley Sunday night into Monday before shifting eastward. Cold air will quickly move into the grain belt behind this storm system early to mid next week.

Figure 13 is a map depicting the second of multiple storm systems that will track across the U.S.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

On the heels of this will be another quick moving/clipper-like storm system that will quickly move across south-central Canada mid week bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air across the grain belt late next week into the following weekend.

Figure 14 is a map depicting the third storm system that will track across the southern Canada.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

This pattern looks to continue in the 11-16 day time frame.

Figure 15 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (October 26-31) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 16 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (October 26-31) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Another series of storm systems and associated cold frontal boundaries from Canada will move southward into the Lower 48 during the week of October 28, ushering in additional reinforcing shots of cold air into the grain belt and East Coast.

Figure 17 is a map depicting the fourth storm systems that will track across the U.S. or Canada.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Ultimately, this will yield mild temperatures across the grain belt over the next 5 days before transitioning into a notably colder pattern with multiple reinforcing shots of cold air in the 6-16 day.

Though there will be a number of storm systems that will traverse across Canada and parts of the country, most of the storm systems will ride along the polar jet stream to the north with limited moisture. That said, from a precipitation point of view, much of the grain belt will see near average precipitation with the eastern-southeast grain belt (stronger moisture values) seeing a slightly wetter than normal pattern. The eastern and southern U.S., which has been in a drought, will get much needed precipitation as the pattern turns wetter than normal across those regions.

Figure 18 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Tuesday evening to next Tuesday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 19 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern across the eastern and northwestern U.S., and a drier-than-normal pattern over the central U.S. in the 2-8 day time frame (October 16-23).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 20 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern across the eastern U.S., and a drier-than-normal pattern over the western and south-central U.S. in the 6-12 day time frame (October 20-27).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Precipitation will not have an adverse impact on crops as we will see near normal precipitation over the next week to two weeks across the grain belt. However, it's a different story with regards to temperature. The risk for cold temperatures (frost and freeze) in the 6-16 day time frame (late October) is real. This will pose a risk to late corn and soybean harvest.

Spring wheat harvesting is wrapping up. Winter wheat planting is on pace with last year and the 5-year average.

That said, prices should move higher with cold risk to late corn/soybean harvesting, and rangebound for wheat.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

