HubSpot: Improving Margins Makes It Attractive

HubSpot (HUBS) is a volatile stock enjoying strong growth momentum in the SaaS space. Demand for marketing and automation solutions in the United States and globally, coupled with HubSpot's thought leadership, will continue to propel sales momentum in the near term. Due to the improving profit margin, it will be tough to pass on HubSpot at its current valuation. At a P/S of 11X, HubSpot is not cheap. Regardless, I'll be a buyer if shares fall to $130 (forward P/S of 7x).

Demand

Source: Gartner

Worldwide spending on customer experience and relationship management (CRM) software grew 15.6% to reach $48.2 billion in 2018, according to research from Gartner, Inc. CRM remains both the largest and the fastest-growing enterprise application software category.

Demand for CRM tools is now primarily driven by SaaS and cloud deployments. HubSpot plays in the marketing subsegment of the CRM market, which represents 25% of the overall market. It is also the fastest-growing segment expanding by 18.8% y/y.

Source: Google

HubSpot has been able to distinguish itself from the myriads of CRMs out there via its thought leadership in inbound marketing. According to a consumer survey conducted by the company last year, 26% of respondents first learned about HubSpot via Google (GOOGL). As the chart from Google Trends above portrays, HubSpot has grown in popularity over the past five years.

Business/Financials

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

HubSpot provides marketing and sales automation tools. These are tools that make it more efficient for companies to attract and convert leads. This is the future of marketing and sales, and I'm bullish on this trend. Though from my industry experience in marketing, HubSpot isn't the only provider of marketing automation tools, and the entry barrier for new entrants is low. HubSpot's recent momentum has been driven by its thought leadership in inbound marketing and the fact that most organizations are yet to adopt marketing and sales automation solutions to drive business efficiency. Therefore, I expect HubSpot to maintain its growth momentum in the near term.

Digging into its financials, the first thing we notice on the income statement is that SG&A has eroded profit margins. It stood at 65% of revenue last quarter, which is a 2% improvement y/y. R&D is the second largest cost bucket at 24% of revenue, and it improved at approx. 100 basis points y/y. This is a trend amongst SaaS companies. Though HubSpot's gross and operating margin have improved when you compare to the numbers from five years ago, its cash flow from operations is still a function of stock-based compensation. As a result, investors should demand a decent risk premium when valuing the company. Lastly, its CAPEX growth has been moderate.

HubSpot is not debt-free, though it has a net positive cash position. It has a current ratio of 4 and a quick ratio of 4, which signifies it can meet its current financial obligations.

Overall, HubSpot doesn't have financial challenges as long as margins keep improving, the valuation will continue to benefit from earnings and revenue growth.

Investors/Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

HubSpot has an average quant rating of "Very Bullish," and an average sell-side rating of "Outperform." This can be chalked up to its strong growth. It has an average analysts' price target of $204 and a revenue growth forecast of 24% in 2020. At that rate, HubSpot's valuation is only justified if management can meet its long term target. This assumes a near-perfect execution, which is highly unlikely. Given the revenue growth deceleration to 24%, the leeway to significantly boost free cash flow has been capped. If we assume the bullish scenario that free cash flow will accelerate from 12% of revenue to 29% of revenue in the next five years driven by improved operating margins, improved income margin, even in that scenario, we have to be demanding a sub 12% risk premium at a growth till perpetuity of 2% to arrive at a number close to $204/share. This is assuming revenue growth will decelerate gradually to 10% y/y by 2024. While gross and operating margin have improved over the years, I think the forward operating margin guidance is extremely bullish.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

At an EV/Sale of 10.88, HubSpot is not cheap. Due to its lack of profitability and small niche positioning, investors should demand a huge risk premium when discounting their cash flow projections. I adopted a WACC of 12% to cover downside volatility in my DCF model. Though, for a growth SaaS play like HubSpot, A multiples or peer valuation is more appropriate. I consider a forward P/S of <7 to be suitable for unprofitable SaaS companies. At a 24% rev growth forecast in 2020, HubSpot is still slightly overvalued at 10.4X forward P/S.

Macro/Competitors

Source: Gartner

HubSpot is ranked in the broad Gartner magic quadrant for CRM lead management. However, it trails bigger players like Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), and IBM (IBM) in its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Interestingly, HubSpot didn't list any brand as a competitor in its IPO prospectus. This gives the feeling that it has no direct competition in its approach to marketing automation. In the prospectus:

instead of using our platform, some prospective customers may elect to combine disparate point applications, such as content management, marketing automation, analytics, and social media management. We expect that new competitors, such as enterprise software vendors that have traditionally focused on enterprise resource planning or other applications supporting back-office functions, will develop and introduce applications serving customer-facing and other front-office functions.

Going forward, I expect competitors to try to come up with solutions that will mimic HubSpot's approach to marketing and sales automation. However, in the near term, HubSpot will continue to enjoy competitive advantages driven by its thought leadership in inbound marketing.

Conclusion

HubSpot has a lot of positive catalysts that will continue to swing in its favor in the near term. International expansion is a big factor that shouldn't be discounted. Given the improvements in profit margins, HubSpot is a HOLD; and a BUY at $130/share as I consider the current 10X forward P/S a little on the high side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.